TODAY
» Henry County Public Service Authority meets at 6 p.m. in the fourth-floor conference room at the Henry County Administration Building.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
TUESDAY
» Summer Art Camp (grades K-2) is at 9:30 a.m.-noon daily through June 19 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $65 for members, $75 nonmembers. To register call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
WEDNESDAY
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5:30-6:16 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household.
THURSDAY
» American Red Cross Blood Drive is at noon-6 p.m. at The Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street.
FRIDAY
» American Red Cross Blood Drive is at noon-6 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett.
» Stuart Farmer's Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
JUNE 20
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
June 22
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
TUESDAY
June 23
» Summer Art Camp (grades 3-5) is at 9:30 a.m.-noon daily through June 26 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $65 for members, $75 nonmembers. To register call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
THURSDAY
June 25
» Henry County School Board will have a special meeting at 9 a.m., followed by closed session at the County Administration Building, Collinsville. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited seating will be available.
» American Red Cross Blood Drive is at 1-6 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway.
FRIDAY
JUNE 26
» American Red Cross Blood Drive is at noon-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street.
» Stuart Farmer's Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
JUNE 27
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
June 29
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
THURSDAY
Sept. 3
» Front Porch Fest presented by Patrick County will have a slate of local, regional and national acts to perform at the 12th annual event Sept. 3-6 on the front porch to the Blue Ridge Mountains. For ticket information, visit the website at www.frontporchfest.com Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities.
TUESDAY
Sept. 22
» 2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be continue daily through Sept. 26 in Stuart. For information, contact Patty Hazelwod at 276-694-7718 or B. Clark at 276-694-3772.
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
