TODAY
» Are you in need of health insurance — If you have lost your job or are working fewer hours due to COVID-19, you may be eligible for Virginia Medicaid. For those between 0 and 64 who meet income guidelines, healthcare coverage could be a phone call away. Call to see if you qualify for free or low cost Medicaid at 276-732-0509 at 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
» Community drive-thru meal will be distributed at 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, located on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 to reserve meals. Leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board will have its regular meeting at 9 a.m. followed by a closed session, at the County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Martinsville City Council will have a budget work session at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building. All social distancing practices will be in place.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmer’s Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week’s vendors and available produce available will be published on the market’s Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers’ Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market’s Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
TUESDAY
JUNE 9
» Martinsville City Council will have a public hearing on its 2021 fiscal year at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building. All social distancing practices will be in place.
