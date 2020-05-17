Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
MONDAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will have a budget meeting at 7 p.m. in the Summerlin Board Room of the Henry County Administration building to consider public comments that may have been received regarding the proposed school and county budgets for 2020-2021. No comment will be taken from the floor. All social distancing rules will be in place for the meeting. A video recording of the meeting will be available on the County’s YouTube channel shortly after the conclusion of the meeting.
» Patrick Henry Community College Board will meet at noon via Zoom, with committees for budget and finance, facilities, academic and student affairs meeting jointly at 11:30. The board's meeting is public but will not include public comments. Information on joining the Zoom sessions is posted at www.patrickhenry.edu.
» Henry County PSA will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the fourth-floor conference room of the county administration building.
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 executive board meets at 7 p.m. at the post home.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Community meal will be served drive-thru at 5:30-6:15 p.m.at Smith Memorial Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Please all the church at 276-647-8150 to reserve your meal and, if no answer, leave a message with your name, phone number and number in household.
» Health care coverage aid for those temporarily unemployed or working reduced hours or no longer covered by an employer's health plan is available by calling 276-732-0509 daily at 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This is about free or low-cost coverage for adults and children (Medicaid/FAMIS). Questions can be answered and applications can be taken by phone.
» Webinar and lunch with the Dan River Basin Association is at noon. The topic is "A Virtual Tour of the Dan River Region - Part 1 Virginia." Registration is required, but this virtual event is free to members and non-members of DRBA. To register send an email to drba.nc@danriver.org.
FRIDAY
» "Substance use disorders: Addressing prevention" seminar, originally scheduled to be shown at the New College Institute, will be streamed live at 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Those registered should receive emailed instructions. If you would like to register, visit https://radford.nbsstore.net/substance-use-disorders-addressing-prevention. For more information, contact Shawn Shumaker at kshumaker7@radford.edu or 540-831-7185. The cost is $40. Six CEU social work and nursing credits are available.
» Stuart Farmer's Market will is open at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Fish fry is from 11 a.m. until the food is gone at Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad. A meal includes fish, two side dishes, dessert and drink for $8. A fish sandwich is $6. All orders are to go, with curb service. Deliveries can be made to a business or larger group. You can order at 276-957-1115 and drive-thru to pick up.
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
MONDAY
May 25
» Memorial Day celebration will be at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. U.S. Rep Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will speak, and a wreath will be laid on the grave of Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Keen McMillian, who went missing in South Korea in 1951 and was buried in Martinsville in 2016. Social distancing will be observed.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
May 27
» Health care coverage aid for those temporarily unemployed or working reduced hours or no longer covered by an employer's health plan is available by calling 276-732-0509 daily at 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This is about free or low-cost coverage for adults and children (Medicaid/FAMIS). Questions can be answered and applications can be taken by phone.
» Webinar and lunch with the Dan River Basin Association is at noon. The topic is "Spotlight: Philpott Lake." Registration is required, but this virtual event is free to members and non-members of DRBA. To register send an email to drba.nc@danriver.org.
FRIDAY
May 29
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at 5:30 p.m. May 29 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return by 10 p.m. May 30.
» Stuart Farmer's Market will is open at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
May 30
» Gun safety class will be at 6 p.m. at Horsepasture District Volunteer Fire Department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. The cost is $20. Doors will open at 5. Family friendly, seniors, 21 and over. Safety class with certificate for applying for a concealed permit. For information, contact William Martin at hwm@kimbanet.com or 276-957-3151.
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
MONDAY
June 1
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
MONDAY
June 8
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
FRIDAY
June 12
» Cheeseburger in Paradise Party is at 6 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Garden with cost of $20 general admission; $10 under 12; cash bar. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
MONDAY
June 15
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
TUESDAY
June 16
» Summer Art Camp (grades K-2) is 9:30 a.m.-noon daily through June 19 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $65 for members, $75 nonmembers. To register call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
MONDAY
June 22
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
TUESDAY
June 23
» Summer Art Camp (grades 3-5) is 9:30 a.m.-noon daily through June 26 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $65 for members, $75 nonmembers. To register call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
MONDAY
June 29
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
THURSDAY
Sept. 3
» Front Porch Fest presented by Patrick County will have a slate of local, regional and national acts to perform at the 12th annual event Sept. 3-6 on the front porch to the Blue Ridge Mountains. For ticket information, visit the website at www.frontporchfest.com Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities.
TUESDAY
Sept. 22
» 2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be continue daily through Sept. 26 in Stuart. For information, contact Patty Hazelwod at 276-694-7718 or B. Clark at 276-694-3772.
