Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Rooster Walk Live Stream sets from the Lake Stage at Pop's Farm. There are three different ways to watch: RoosterWalk.com//YouTube Live//Facebook Unfortunately the public is not allowed to attend. Around 8 p.m. the Isaac Hadden Project & Friends will perform a Grateful Dead set. Other musicians will join remotely to stream their sets starting at 5 p.m. Around 10 p.m. Kendall Street Company will perform a set on the Lake Stage at Pop's Farm with the full "Lake Light" package. For more information, visit www.RoosterWalk.com
» Fish fry is from 11 a.m. until the food is gone at Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad. A meal includes fish, two side dishes, dessert and drink for $8. A fish sandwich is $6. All orders are to go, with curb service. Deliveries can be made to a business or larger group. You can order at 276-957-1115 and drive-thru to pick up.
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
MONDAY
May 25
» Memorial Day celebration will be at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. U.S. Rep Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will speak, and a wreath will be laid on the grave of Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Keen McMillian, who went missing in South Korea in 1951 and was buried in Martinsville in 2016. Social distancing will be observed.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
TUESDAY
May 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building. There will be no 6 p.m. meeting. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask/covering.
WEDNESDAY
May 27
» Health care coverage aid for those temporarily unemployed or working reduced hours or no longer covered by an employer's health plan is available by calling 276-732-0509 daily at 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This is about free or low-cost coverage for adults and children (Medicaid/FAMIS). Questions can be answered and applications can be taken by phone.
» Webinar and lunch with the Dan River Basin Association is at noon. The topic is "Spotlight: Philpott Lake." Registration is required, but this virtual event is free to members and non-members of DRBA. To register send an email to drba.nc@danriver.org.
FRIDAY
May 29
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at 5:30 p.m. May 29 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return by 10 p.m. May 30.
» Stuart Farmer's Market will is open at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
May 30
» Gun safety class will be at 6 p.m. at Horsepasture District Volunteer Fire Department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. The cost is $20. Doors will open at 5. Family friendly, seniors, 21 and over. Safety class with certificate for applying for a concealed permit. For information, contact William Martin at hwm@kimbanet.com or 276-957-3151.
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.