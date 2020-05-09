Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
MONDAY
» Martinsville City School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Martinsville City Municipal Building, City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville. The agenda & board packet information is posted at the website link https://go.boarddocs.com/va/martinsville/Board.nsf/Public
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
» Martinsville City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a closed session at 7, in council chambers in the Martinsville Municipal Building. Social distancing practices will be in place, and there will be no in-person public comments.
» Patrick County Red Cross Blood Drive is at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rotary Field.
WEDNESDAY
» Webinar and lunch with the Dan River Basin Association is at noon. The topic is "New Trail & River Access Plans for 2020." Registration is required, but this virtual event is free to members and non-members of DRBA. To register send an email to drba.nc@danriver.org.
FRIDAY
» Family Parade at 2 p.m. in the parking lots of The Landmark Center and Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. Residents' family members will decorate their cars and ride through the parking lots, with residents outside and inside waving as they go by (6 feet distance).
» Deadline to reserve the same booth as last year for 2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair, which is Sept. 22-26 in Stuart. For more information, contact Patty Hazelwood at hazelwoodtrucking@embarqmail.com or 276-694-7718, and for booth information, contact B. Clark at 276-694-3772. With your booth reservation you will receive an invitation to VIP Night on Sept. 21, when you can network with other business owners and leaders in the community.
» Stuart Farmer's Market will is open at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Patrick Henry Community College's 2020 commencement will be virtual on Facebook Live at 10 a.m.
» Drivethru hotdog lunch is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (or while supplies last) at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road in Henry. The goal is to serve those struggling and offer a "picnic in the parking lot."
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
» Webinar and lunch with the Dan River Basin Association is at noon. The topic is "A Virtual Tour of the Dan River Region - Part 1 Virginia." Registration is required, but this virtual event is free to members and non-members of DRBA. To register send an email to drba.nc@danriver.org.
FRIDAY
May 22
» Substance use disorders: addressing prevention held at Radford University Bonnie Auditorium at 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., live streaming to the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, New College Institute in Martinsville and Southern Virginia Higher Education Center in South Boston. Register online at www.radford.edu/sud-conference by May 14. For more information, contact Shawn Shumaker at kshumaker7@radford.edu or 540-831-7185. Cost is $40 with optional box lunch available for $15. Six CEU social work and nursing credits available.
» Stuart Farmer's Market will is open at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
May 23
» Fish Fry at 11 a.m.-until food is gone at Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad. Dinner comes with fish, two sides, dessert and drink for $8. Fish sandwich $6. All orders are to go with curb service. Deliveries can be made to a business or larger group and may deliver to others if we have the extra help and it is needed. You can pre-order at 276-957-1115 and drive through to pick up.
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
MONDAY
May 25
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 27
» Webinar and lunch with the Dan River Basin Association is at noon. The topic is "Spotlight: Philpott Lake." Registration is required, but this virtual event is free to members and non-members of DRBA. To register send an email to drba.nc@danriver.org.
FRIDAY
May 29
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at 5:30 p.m. May 29 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return by 10 p.m. May 30.
» Stuart Farmer's Market will is open at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
May 30
» Gun safety class will be at Horsepasture District Volunteer Fire Department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, at cost of $20 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Family friendly, seniors, 21 and over. Safety class with certificate for applying for a concealed permit. For information, contact William Martin at hwm@kimbanet.com or 276-957-3151.
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
MONDAY
June 1
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
MONDAY
June 8
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
FRIDAY
June 12
» Cheeseburger in Paradise Party is at 6 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Garden with cost of $20 general admission; $10 under 12; cash bar. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
MONDAY
June 15
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
TUESDAY
June 16
» Summer Art Camp (grades K-2) is 9:30 a.m.-noon daily through June 19 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $65 for members, $75 nonmembers. To register call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
MONDAY
June 22
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
TUESDAY
June 23
» Summer Art Camp (grades 3-5) is 9:30 a.m.-noon daily through June 26 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $65 for members, $75 nonmembers. To register call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
MONDAY
June 29
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Sept. 3
» Front Porch Fest presented by Patrick County will have a slate of local, regional and national acts to perform at the 12th annual event Sept. 3-6 on the front porch to the Blue Ridge Mountains. For ticket information, visit the website at www.frontporchfest.com Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities.
TUESDAY
Sept. 22
» 2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be continue daily through Sept. 26 in Stuart. For information, contact Patty Hazelwod at 276-694-7718 or B. Clark at 276-694-3772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.