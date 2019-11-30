Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, is having a Saturday night dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6.
» Neighbors Eating Together (NET) meal at Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewod Ave., Stanleytown from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
» Meadows of Dan Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m., beginning at Light Bridge Road with parade route down Jeb Stuart Highway into Meadows of Dan.
» BIG Something will play at Heritage Conference & Event Center in Bassett for a "Rives on the Road" concert. Cost of tickets are $20 in advance/$25 at the doors and Rives Theatre "Season Passes" will be accepted. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music will begin around 9 p.m.
» "Sell," the movie made locally by Rudy’s Girl Productions (Natalie Hodge), will be shown at 7 and 9 p.m. at Hollywood Cinema.
SUNDAY
» Small Brewery Sunday and the Brewers' Association are donating a portion of sales to the Fieldale Ducks Youth Football program. The U8 and U10 teams are headed to the "Hall of Fame Youth World Football Championship" in Ohio this December.
» Holiday concert by the Still Water Singers is at 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Martinsville. Refreshments will be served following concert. Christmas tree collection will be on display.
» "Sell," the movie made locally by Rudy’s Girl Productions (Natalie Hodge), will be shown at 5 p.m. Dec. 1, at Hollywood Cinema.
TUESDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold "Holiday Open House" between 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call the library at 403-5430.
» Sons of Confederate Veterans, Stuart-Hairston Camp 515, will meet at 6 p.m. at AMVETS Post 34, 2147 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. Officers cal at 5:30 p.m.
» Free community dinner is at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 6400 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway.
THURSDAY
» Books & Brews meets at Mountain Valley Brewing at 5:30 p.m. For information, call the library at 403-5430.
» Business After Hours for the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is at 5:30-7 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave, Martinsville. To reserve space, email sharon@mhcchamber.com or call 276-632-6401.
» The Wharton-Stuart Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 7 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.
» Christmas tree lighting is at 5 p.m. Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts, with crafts, hot chocolate and caroling.
» “Christmas Spectacular,” the Patriot Players' holiday show, will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» "Twilight Beauty" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Dec. 6
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a Friday night dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6.
» Grand Illumination tree lighting in front of the courthouse is at 6 p.m. on Main Street in Stuart will be official kickoff of the Christmas season.
» “Christmas Spectacular,” the Patriot Players' holiday show, will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
SATURDAY
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, is having a Saturday night dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6.
» Martinsville Library continues Saturday afternoon movie at the Library from 2-4 p.m.
» Bassett Branch Library will hold "Holiday Open House" from noon-2 p.m. For more information, call the library at 629-2426.
» Woodmen Life Member Christmas Dinner is at 6 p.m., at 310 Wagone Road, Collinsville. Please RSVP at 276-790-3853.
» Stuart Christmas Parade will be at 2 p.m. in downtown Stuart, organized by One Family Productions, with a theme of "A Christmas Story."
» Ridgeway Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting (at the gazebo) will start at 5 p.m.
» “Christmas Spectacular,” the Patriot Players' holiday show, will be presented at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» Danville Historical Society Holiday Tour "Architectural Wonders" features four historic homes decorated for the holidays, lofts in a former knitting mills, a church with the Chrismons tree and three museums. Admission price includes a souvenir booklet. Tour at your own pace. Docents at each location will inform and guide. Profits will benefit DHS preservation projects. Cost for tickets is $20 in advance and $25 day of tour. For tickets visit www.danvillehistory.org or call 434-709-8398.
» Mistletoe Market at Stuart Farmers Market at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with locally made Holiday foods, gifts, decor and more.
» Holiday bazaar at Stuart United Methodist Church is at 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
» Stuart Elementary School PTO's "winter Blender" at 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
» Proudly Patrick Holiday Market is at the Chamber of Commerce office at 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
» Include your family pet in Hometown Christmas with the Christmas-themed photos at Pet Provisions from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
» STEP into Christmas, a home tour fundraiser for Solutions That Empower People (STEP), will include five historic homes in the Claiborne Avenue neighborhood in Rocky Mount at 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com (search for STEP Into Christmas Home Tour) or by calling 540-483-5142, ext. 3003.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
» Medicaid managed care organization will have an open enrollment information event at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Health Connect Center, 56 W. Church St., Martinsville. Ask questions from representatives about the New Adult Health Care. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
SUNDAY
Dec. 8
» Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular at 3 p.m. Martinsville High School auditorium. Cost is $25 for reserved seats; $15 general admission and $5 students. For information, PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Chatham Concert Series will present Rainer Trio and Leslie Mabe with favorite songs of Christmas at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
» “Christmas Spectacular,” the Patriot Players' holiday show, will be presented at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» Free community meal at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
MONDAY
Dec. 9
» The Collinsville Library will hold "Holiday Open House" from 4-7 p.m. For more information, call 647-1112.
» Smith River Singers' "Carols and Cheer" holiday concert will be at 6-9 p.m. at Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville.
LOOKING AHEAD
TUESDAY
Dec. 10
» Artspiration: Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon-Piedmont Arts; free to members; $5 for non-members; Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 11
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. held at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Express Yourself: How to Create your Personal Brand" by Beth Deatherage. Cost is $30 with pre-registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
Dec. 12
» Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, on third floor of the County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Martinsville Library will have Top Shelf Steam from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
» The Patrick Library will have "Holiday Open House" at 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, call 276-694-3352.
» Yoga in the Galleries is at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $10 for non-members. For information, PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot 1:30-4:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, adult class; $30 members/$35 non members. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
Dec. 13
» Holiday mixology adult art class is at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Registration closes 48 hours before class. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn will feature Two Young Two Old and The Country Boys at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Dec. 14
» Patrick County Music Association begins at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Doors open at 4:45 p.m.; music begins at 5 p.m. with Chords of Faith; Mike Hall at 6 p.m.; and Country Boys at 7 p.m.
» Aspiration: Gingerbread House at 1-2:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, all ages. Cost of $20 for member/$25 non-members. Dress for mess. All supplies includes.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show continues at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
SUNDAY
Dec. 15
» Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, postponed from earlier, will start at 3 p.m. and circle through uptown Martinsville, along Main and Church streets. The theme is “The Magic of Christmas.” For more information about the parade, call 276-656-3900 or email starnews47@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Dec. 17
» The Ridgeway Library will have "Holiday Open House" from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, call 276-956-1828.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon, Piedmont Arts. Cost is $5 for non-members. Offering self-guided art studio time for seniors.
THURSDAY
Dec. 19
» Martinsville Library will have Book Bingo at 2:30 p.m.
» Art at Happy Hour: Hands, Head, Heart at 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Enjoy happy hour at Piedmont Arts with a casual gallery walk and talk through the museum's exhibits. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild.
FRIDAY
Dec. 20
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mark Templeton and the Christmas concert, begins 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is ends today at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
SATURDAY
Dec. 21
» Martinsville Library will show a family friendly movie from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 403-5430.
TUESDAY
Dec. 24
» Candlelight Communion service is at 5 p.m. at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Jan. 7
» Piedmont Arts will offer art classes for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Classes will meet on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Jan. 9
» Bus trip to NCMA: Frida Kahlo and Scott Avett Exhibits at North Carolina Museum of Art at cost of $70 per person. Bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 8 a.m., arrive in North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh at 10 a.m. Self guided tours of the exhibits until 11:45 a.m. Lunch at noon at Iris Restaurant inside NCMA. Estimated arrival time back at Piedmont Arts will be 3:30 p.m. Ticket includes transportation, admission and a reserved lunch at the restaurant. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
» Piano Bar Sing-Along is at 7 p.m. with Theatre Works Community Players at Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Jan. 10
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Jan. 11
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Jan. 14
» Piedmont Arts will offer art classes for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Classes will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Jan. 16
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class.
FRIDAY
Jan. 17
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
» Opening reception: Tawny Chatmon at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Opening reception in honor of the museum's new exhibit by Twany Chatmon. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 18
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Jan. 20
» AIR Shift Workshop held Jan. 20-22 at Piedmont Arts at cost of $50 per participant. Creative people learn business skills and business people get more creative. The AIR Shift workshop uses hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. Pre-registration required by visiting PiedmontArts.org
TUESDAY
Jan. 21
» Piedmont Arts will offer art classes for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Classes will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Jan. 24
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Jan. 25
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Jan. 26
» Chatham Concert Series at 3 p.m. Roanoke Ballet Theatre with the Rainer Trio with VanVoothis Hall at Chatham Hall. A special feature is the Chatham Hall dance students performing after intermission. Free admission, but donations accepted for Chatham Concert Series.
TUESDAY
Jan. 28
» Piedmont Arts will offer art classes for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Classes will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Jan. 30
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class.
FRIDAY
Jan. 31
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Feb. 4
» Piedmont Arts will offer art classes for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Last class is at 4 p.m. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
Feb. 11
» Piedmont Arts will offer Art Classes for Court Involved youth through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit hoping to show them the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to 'stay anchored' in school in in life. Classes will meet on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 7 thru Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org
SUNDAY
March 1
» Chatham Hall Concert Series at 4 pm. with Music for Cello and Piano at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Washington and Lee University music faculty, Julia Goudimova and Anna Billas perform Edward Grieg's Sonata for Cello and Piano and works by other Scandinavian composers. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
FRIDAY
April 3
» Chatham Hall Concert Series at 7 p.m. with Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Massenet at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. The Rainer Trio with guest violinist Elizabeth Matheson will present some fun and familiar works. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Tai Chi: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Martinsville Library.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
This calendar, which addresses non-commercial programs offered on a consistent basis, is published each Sunday in the Accent pages of the Martinsville Bulletin. It is updated weekly on martinsvillebulletin.com. Submit your recurring items to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
