Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, THE NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS. * WHEN...THROUGH NOON EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&