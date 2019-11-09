Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» The Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Service Organization will have a celebration at 6 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett, to announce the 2019 Martinsville-Henry County Veteran of the Year. A reception with light refreshments will follow.
» Martinsville City School Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Martinsville City Municipal Building, City Council Chambers, 55 West Church St., Martinsville.
» Veterans Day concert is at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Magna Vista High School. Admission is free. For more information, contact Kevin Lewis at 276-956-3147.
» Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Martinsville Library branch, 310 E. Church St. New members are welcome.
» Carver Road Ruritan Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the club, 130 Linda Drive in the Carver Community.
» Free or low-cost health coverage assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, will be at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 T. B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Bassett High School After Prom's 2019 Dodgeball Tournament team registration deadline is today. Teams of 8 are $5 per team player. See the Bassett High School After Prom's Facebook page for registration forms or pick up at Bassett High School. All proceeds benefit the Bassett High School After Prom Party.
TUESDAY
» Martinsville City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
» "Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia," a film, will premiere at 5:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, in conjunction with the Dan River Basin. RSVP to Charlotte Harter at charlotte.harter@vmnh.virginia.gov or call 276-634-4162 by 5 p.m. Monday.
» Free or low-cost health coverage application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, will be at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 T. B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Red Cross Blood Drive is at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
» The Second Tuesday Book Club meets at noon at the Martinsville Library.
» Holiday craft class, at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Public Library, will focus on building boxwood Christmas trees. A $5 deposit is required to secure supplies. For information or to sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
» Congressional Medal of Honor is the topic for a program, presented by Jerry Perdue, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bassett Historial Center. The Medal of Honor is our nation's highest award for valor in action against an enemy force engaging in war against the United States.
WEDNESDAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors and the Industrial Development Authority of Henry County will meet jointly at 3 p.m. in the fourth-floor conference room of the Henry County Administration building. The primary purpose of the meeting will be for the boards to consider resolutions to the final round of financing for the Adult Detention Center.
» Free or low-cost health coverage application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, will be at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 T. B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Preschool in the Galleries featuring Martinsville High School Jazz Band is at 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts in a series of programs for pre-K students designed to foster a love of the performing arts. To reserve a space visit PiedmontArts.org
» The General Joseph Martin Daughters of the American Revolution chapter meets at 11:30 a.m. at Hugo's. The program will be presented by Jennifer McIhaney. Members should bring a children's book to donate to a literacy project.
» Healthy Eating & Staying Alive for Seniors workshop is at 11 a.m. at the Martinsville Library, in partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office of Henry County and Martinsville. For information or to sign up call 276-403-5430.
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Self-Care: Take Ownership of your Health" will be led by Karen Garrett. The cost is $30, with registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
» Route 220 Preservation and Improvement Plans public meeting by the Virginia Department of Transportation is at 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville. Anyone requiring assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact Michael Gray at 540-494-8288 or 1-800-376-7623. Comments also can be mailed to Michael.Gray@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference "Route 220 Preservation and improvement Plan" in the subject heading.
» "A Tuna Christmas" is at 7 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets are available on line at info@twcp.net or by calling 276-632-2800.
» Top Shelf Steam activity is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. For information, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» Veterans Ball is at 2-5 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre, 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer. The event is for each veterans and a guest, but an RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call 276-403-4764.
» Free or low-cost health coverage application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, will be at 1-3 p.m. at the Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts art class, adult class. Bring your own supplies. $30 members/$35 non-members.
» Yoga in the Galleries is at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $10 for nonmembers.
FRIDAY
» "A Tuna Christmas" is at 7 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets are available on line at info@twcp.net or by calling 276-632-2800.
» Turkey shoot is at 7 p.m. at Smith River Wildlife Club building, Charity Highway, Route 40, Woolwine. Food will be available for purchase.
» Bassett High School After Prom's 2019 Dodgeball Tournament is at 6:30 p.m. at Bassett High School. General admission is $5, with children 5 and younger will be admitted free. All proceeds benefit the Bassett High School After Prom Party.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8-noon, with cool season crops, meats, eggs, baked items, crafts.
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Wound Tight, begins at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
» Faerie Kingdom Escape Room is at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Registration is required. To reserve a time for your team, visit PiedmontArts.org
» "A Tuna Christmas" is at 7 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets are available on line at info@twcp.net or by calling 276-632-2800.
» Family Friendly Movie is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. For information, call 403-5430.
» Casino Night at Reynolds Homestead is at 6 p.m. For information/tickets, patrickchamber.com
» Aspiration Leaves & Pumpkins is at 1-2:30 p.m at Piedemont Arts. It's open to all ages. Dress for mess. Cost is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers., Piedmont Arts.
» Craft show by the Bedford Women's Club is at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, Bedford, off U.S. Highway 122, Big Island Highway. For information, call Carolyn Fellers at 434-941-4962 or Susan Arthur at 540-586-0420 or email at gfwebedfordwomansclub@gmail.com or write to them at P.O. Box 1, Bedford, 24523.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
MONDAY
» Free or low-cost health coverage application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, will be at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Cook the Book is at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. Pick out a recipe from our pre-selected cookbook, bring in your dish, sample other recipes and vote your favorite. For information, call the library at 276-403-5430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.