Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County School Board will meet at 9 a.m., followed by a closed session, in third-floor board room, Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road.
» “Frozen Jr.,” the Patriot Players’ first all-kids production, will be staged at 7 p.m. today and Friday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
» Books & Brews is at 5:39 p.m. at Mountain Valley Brewing. The group will be reading "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heater Morris. For information, call the Martinsville Library at 276-403-5430.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
» Elliott Engle - The Wizardry of Oz returns to Piedmont Arts to reveal the life of L. Frank Baum and the reasons for the enduring fame of this "Wonderful Wizard of Oz." An optional dinner begins at 6 p.m., talk at 7 p.m. Cost for talk is $20; for both is $45.
» "Christmas Candle" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
» Neighborhood Watch meeting is at 7 p.m. at Refuge Center of Deliverance Church, 718 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
» Fundraiser bingo for Patrick County Alzheimer's Group is at 7 p.m. at the John D. Hooker Building at Rotary Field, Stuart. Doors open at 6, and the cost is $25 for multiple games with prizes for men and women. Concessions will be available.
» “Frozen Jr.,” the Patriot Players’ first all-kids production, will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
» Turkey shoot will be at 7 p.m. at Smith River Wildlife Club building, Charity Highway, Woolwine. Food will be available for purchase from the Patrick County education shooting team.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon, featuring cool season crops, meats, eggs, baked items, crafts.
» Music Night at Spencer Penn will feature Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music at 5:30 p.m.
» "Strainer Things" adult art class is at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members/$40 for non-members. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Registration closes 48 hours prior to class. To register visit PiedmontArts.or or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
» Entries for the 69th annual Martinsville Christmas Parade must be postmarked today. The parade in uptown Martinsville will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 23. Entries postmarked after today will be charged a late fee of $25. The fees for each entry category are: educational, free; religious, non-profit and civic, $25; “car club,” $25 per vehicle; commercial or business, $50; and professional floats, $550. The parade’s vendor fee is $25 and requires a city sales license. For more information call 276-656-3900 during business hours or email starnews47@gmail.com.
» Holiday craft show is at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead, Critz.
» Bassett Ruritan Club fundraising breakfast is at 6-10 a.m. at the Club on Philpott Dam Road. Breakfast is all you can eat and includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee for $6.
» SPCA fundraiser will be at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fido's Finds Thrift Store, 133 East Main St., Martinsville.
» Pickers & Fiddlers Songfest is at 10 a.m.-noon at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road. Free coffee and doughnuts.
» Fall dinner and auction is at 4-6 p.m., with the auction following the meal, at Ross-Harbour United Methodist Church, 6260 Elamsville Road, Stuart. Cost for adults is $7; eat in or take out. Call 276-930-1661.
» “Frozen Jr.,” the Patriot Players’ first all-kids production, will be presented at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
» Vera Bradley bingo, presented by the ladies auxiliary of the Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire Department, is at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Martin Highway station. Doors open at 6. The cost is $25 for 22 games of bingo. Concessions will also be available.
» Veterans Appreciation Dinner is at 6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy Street, Martinsville.
» Harvest fundraiser is at 8 a.m. at Clearview Wesleyan Church, 925 Barrows Mill Road. There will be a yard, craft and bake sale, chili, hot dogs and more. Proceeds will benefit the church's makeover. For more information, call 276-632-4435.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
SUNDAY
» Thirty-One Bingo is at 2 p.m. at the Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett. Doors open at 1 p.m. There will be 21 games of bingo for $20. The event is sponsored by the Martinsville and Henry County Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma to provide scholarships to students in local high schools.
» Free community meal is at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
» “Frozen Jr.,” the Patriot Players’ first all-kids production, will be presented at 2 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
MONDAY
» The Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Service Organization will have a celebration at 6 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett, to announce the 2019 Martinsville-Henry County Veteran of the Year. A reception with light refreshments will follow.
» Martinsville City School Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Martinsville City Municipal Building, City Council Chambers, 55 West Church St., Martinsville.
» Veterans Day concert is at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Magna Vista High School. Admission is free. For more information, contact Kevin Lewis at 276-956-3147.
» Carver Road Ruritan Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the club, 130 Linda Drive in the Carver Community.
» Bassett High School After Prom's 2019 Dodgeball Tournament team registration deadline is today. Teams of 8 are $5 per team player. See the Bassett High School After Prom's Facebook page for registration forms or pick up at Bassett High School. All proceeds benefit the Bassett High School After Prom Party.
TUESDAY
» Red Cross Blood Drive is at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
» The Second Tuesday Book Club meets at noon at the Martinsville Library.
» Holiday craft class, at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Public Library, will focus on building boxwood Christmas trees. A $5 deposit is required to secure supplies. For information or to sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
» Congressional Medal of Honor is the topic for a program, presented by Jerry Perdue, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bassett Historial Center. The Medal of Honor is our nation's highest award for valor in action against an enemy force engaging in war against the United States.
WEDNESDAY
» A joint meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and the Industrial Development Authority of Henry County is at 3 p.m. in the 4th floor conference room of the Henry County Administration building. The primary purpose of the meeting will be for the boards to consider resolutions to the final round of financing for the Adult Detention Center.
» Preschool in the Galleries features MHS Jazz Band at 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts in a series of programs for Pre-K students designed to foster a love of the performing arts. To reserve a space visit PiedmontArts.org
» The General Joseph Martin Daughters of the American Revolution chapter meets at 11:30 a.m. at Hugo's. The program will be presented by Jennifer McIhaney. Members should bring a children's book to donate to a literacy project.
» Healthy Eating & Staying Alive for Seniors workshop is at 11 a.m. at the Martinsville Library, in partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office of Henry County and Martinsville. For information or to sign up call 276-403-5430.
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Self-Care: Take Ownership of your Health" will be led by Karen Garrett. The cost is $30, with registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
» Route 220 Preservation and Improvement Plans public meeting by the Virginia Department of Transportation is at 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville. Anyone requiring assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact Michael Gray at 540-494-8288 or 1-800-376-7623. Comments also can be mailed to Michael.Gray@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference "Route 220 Preservation and improvement Plan" in the subject heading.
» "A Tuna Christmas" is at 7 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets are available on line at info@twcp.net or by calling 276-632-2800.
» Top Shelf Steam activity is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. For information, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» Veterans Ball is at 2-5 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre, 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer. The event is for each veterans and a guest, but an RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call 276-403-4764.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts art class, adult class. Bring your own supplies. $30 members/$35 non-members.
» Yoga in the Galleries is at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $10 for nonmembers.
LOOKING AHEAD
FRIDAY
» "A Tuna Christmas" is at 7 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets are available on line at info@twcp.net or by calling 276-632-2800.
» Turkey shoot is at 7 p.m. at Smith River Wildlife Club building, Charity Highway, Route 40, Woolwine. Food will be available for purchase.
» Bassett High School After Prom's 2019 Dodgeball Tournament is at 6:30 p.m. at Bassett High School. General admission is $5, with children 5 and younger will be admitted free. All proceeds benefit the Bassett High School After Prom Party.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8-noon, with cool season crops, meats, eggs, baked items, crafts.
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Wound Tight, begins at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
» Faerie Kingdom Escape Room is at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Registration is required. To reserve a time for your team, visit PiedmontArts.org
» "A Tuna Christmas" is at 7 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets are available on line at info@twcp.net or by calling 276-632-2800.
» Family Friendly Movie is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. For information, call 403-5430.
» Casino Night at Reynolds Homestead is at 6 p.m. For information/tickets, patrickchamber.com
» Aspiration Leaves & Pumpkins is at 1-2:30 p.m at Piedemont Arts. It's open to all ages. Dress for mess. Cost is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers., Piedmont Arts.
» Craft show by the Bedford Women's Club is at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, Bedford, off U.S. Highway 122, Big Island Highway. For information, call Carolyn Fellers at 434-941-4962 or Susan Arthur at 540-586-0420 or email at gfwebedfordwomansclub@gmail.com or write to them at P.O. Box 1, Bedford, 24523.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
Monday
» Cook the Book is at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. Pick out a recipe from our pre-selected cookbook, bring in your dish, sample other recipes and vote your favorite. For information, call the library at 276-403-5430.
TUESDAY
Nov. 19
» Martinsville City Council will have a called council meeting at 7 p.m. for public information session at council chambers, Municipal Building, 55 West Church St. to hear a presentation regarding the city's consideration of reversion of town status.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon-Piedmont Arts; free to members; $5 for non-members; Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
» Aspiration: Barn Quilt Painting classes are at 1-3 p.m. at cost of $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Paint a 12x12 inch barn quilt. All supplies provided. To register, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 20
» Healthy Eating & Staying Alive for Seniors workshops are at 11 a.m. at the Martinsville Library, in partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office of Henry County and Martinsville. For information or to sign up call 276-403-5430.
THURSDAY
Nov. 21
» Book Bingo is at 2:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library.
FRIDAY
Nov. 22
» "A Tuna Christmas" is at 7 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets are available on line at info@twcp.net or by calling 276-632-2800.
» Turkey Shoot is at 7 p.m. at Smith River Wildlife Club building, Charity Highway, Route 40, Woolwine. Food will be available for purchase by the Patrick County Education Shooting Team.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Re-Entry Council is sponsoring a pre-screen of the short film Sell followed by a panel discussion at Patrick Henry Community College, Frith Building, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/
» Stuart Farmers Market at 8-noon with Master Gardeners to answer your winter gardening questions and the Duck Donut Truck is coming
SATURDAY
Nov. 23
Christmas parade theme is “The Magic of Christmas.” The parade will start at 5 p.m. and circle through uptown Martinsville along Main and Church streets.
Registration forms for the “The Ameristaff Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade,” as it’s called officially, are due by Nov. 9. Entries postmarked after that date will be charged a late fee of $25.
The fees for each entry category are: educational, free; religious, non-profit and civic, $25; “car club,” $25 per vehicle; commercial or business, $50; and professional floats, $550.
Each vendor will be allowed one or two salespeople who may sell items on the parade route. The parade’s vendor fee is $25, and each vendor must have a city sales license.
For more information about the parade, call the station during standard business hours weekdays at 276-656-3900 or email starnews47@gmail.com.
» Steam Symposium is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at New College Institute is for educators, students and community supporters who are interested in learning how the arts can be integrated into STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) disciplines. RSVP Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605.
» Faerie Kingdom Escape Room is at 2-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Registration is required. To reserve a time for your team, visit PiedmontArts.org
» "A Tuna Christmas" is at 7 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets are available on line at info@twcp.net or by calling 276-632-2800.
SUNDAY
Nov. 24
» "A Tuna Christmas" is at 2 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets are available on line at info@twcp.net or by calling 276-632-2800.
TUESDAY
Nov. 26
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon-Piedmont Arts; free to members; $5 for non-members; Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
THURSDAY
Nov. 28
» Blue Ridge Regional Library system will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving day.
FRIDAY
Nov. 29
» All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library system will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving day.
» Turkey Shoot beginning at 7 p.m. at Smith River Wildlife Club building, Charity Highway, Route 40, Woolwine. Food will be available for purchase by the Patrick County Education Shooting Team.
SATURDAY
Nov. 30
» BIG Something to play at Heritage Conference & Event Center in Bassett "Rives on the Road" Concert. Cost of tickets are $20 in advance /$25 at the doors and Rives Theatre "Season Passes" will be accepted. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music will begin around 9 p.m.
THURSDAY
Dec. 5
» Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Join Piedmont Arts for the the Christmas tree in the Art Garden, with crafts, hot chocolate and caroling.
» “Christmas Spectacular,” the Patriot Players' holiday show, will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» "Twilight Beauty" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
Dec. 7
» Danville Historical Society Holiday Tour "Architectural Wonders" features four historic homes decorated for the holidays, lofts in a former knitting mills, a church with the Chrismons tree and three museums. Admission price includes a souvenir booklet. Tour at your own pace. Docents at each location will inform and guide. Profits will benefit DHS preservation projects. Cost for tickets is $20 in advance and $25 day of tour. For tickets www.danvillehistory.org or call (434)709-8398.
» Stuart Farmers Market at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday Mistletoe Market with locally made Holiday foods, gifts, decor and more.
» STEP into Christmas, a home tour fundraiser for Solutions That Empower People (STEP), will include five historic homes in the Claiborne Avenue neighborhood in Rocky Mount held at 1-5 p.m. Tickets are available online for $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour. They can be purchased through Eventbrite.com (search for STEP Into Christmas Home Tour). Tickets can also be purchased by calling 540-483-5142, ext. 3003.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
SUNDAY
Dec. 8
» Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular at 3 p.m. Martinsville High School auditorium. Cost is $25 for reserved seats; $15 general admission and $5 students. For information, PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Chatham Concert Series will present Rainer Trio and Leslie Mabe with favorite songs of Christmas at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
» Free community meal at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
MONDAY
Dec. 9
» Carols and Cheer at 6-7-9 p.m. performance by the Smith River Singers held at Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Dec. 10
» Artspiration: Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon-Piedmont Arts; free to members; $5 for non-members; Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 11
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. held at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Express Yourself: How to Create your Personal Brand" by Beth Deatherage. Cost is $30 with pre-registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
Dec. 12
» Yoga in the Galleries at noon-1 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Cost is $10 for non members. For information, PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot 1:30-4:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, adult class; $30 members/$35 non members. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
Dec. 13
» Holiday Mixology adult art class at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Registration closes 48 hours before class. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn will feature Two Young Two Old and The Country Boys at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Dec. 14
» Aspiration: Gingerbread House at 1-2:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, all ages. Cost of $20 for member/$25 non-members. Dress for mess. All supplies includes.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show concludes today at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
TUESDAY
Dec. 17
» Artspiration: Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon, Piedmont Arts. Cost is $5 for non-members. Offering self-guided art studio time for seniors.
THURSDAY
Dec. 19
» Art at Happy Hour: Hands, Head, Heart at 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Enjoy happy hour at Piedmont Arts with a casual gallery walk and talk through the museum's exhibits. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild.
FRIDAY
Dec. 20
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mark Templeton and the Christmas concert, begins 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
THURSDAY
Jan. 9
» Bus trip to NCMA: Frida Kahlo and Scott Avett Exhibits at North Carolina Museum of Art at cost of $70 per person. Bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 8 a.m., arrive in North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh at 10 a.m. Self guided tours of the exhibits until 11:45 a.m. Lunch at noon at Iris Restaurant inside NCMA. Estimated arrival time back at Piedmont Arts will be 3:30 p.m. Ticket includes transportation, admission and a reserved lunch at the restaurant. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
» Piano Bar Sing-Along at 7 p.m. held by Theatre Works Community Players at Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Jan. 16
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class.
FRIDAY
Jan. 17
» Opening reception: Tawny Chatmon at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Opening reception in honor of the museum's new exhibit by Twany Chatmon. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
MONDAY
Jan. 20
» AIR Shift Workshop held Jan. 20-22 at Piedmont Arts at cost of $50 per participant. Creative people learn business skills and business people get more creative. The AIR Shift workshop uses hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. Pre-registration required by visiting PiedmontArts.org
SUNDAY
Jan. 26
» Chatham Concert Series at 3 p.m. Roanoke Ballet Theatre with the Rainer Trio with VanVoothis Hall at Chatham Hall. A special feature is the Chatham Hall dance students performing after intermission. Free admission, but donations accepted for Chatham Concert Series.
THURSDAY
Jan. 30
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class.
SUNDAY
March 1
» Chatham Hall Concert Series at 4 pm. with Music for Cello and Piano at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Washington and Lee University music faculty, Julia Goudimova and Anna Billas perform Edward Grieg's Sonata for Cello and Piano and works by other Scandinavian composers. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
FRIDAY
April 3
» Chatham Hall Concert Series at 7 p.m. with Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Massenet at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. The Rainer Trio with guest violinist Elizabeth Matheson will present some fun and familiar works. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Tai Chi: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Martinsville Library.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
This calendar, which addresses non-commercial programs offered on a consistent basis, is published each Sunday in the Accent pages of the Martinsville Bulletin. It is updated weekly on martinsvillebulletin.com. Submit your recurring items to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
"Community Conversations: The Opioid Epidemic in Martinsville and Henry County"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.