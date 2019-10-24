Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...AREAS OF FROST. * WHERE...SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...OVERNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH 9AM THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE MAY BE KILLED DUE TO FROST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT A SUFFICIENT AMOUNT OF FROST IS EXPECTED THAT MANY SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS, IF LEFT OUTDOORS OF IF LEFT UNCOVERED, MAY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED OR KILLED. &&