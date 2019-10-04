Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com
TODAY
» Uptown MOPS meets at 10 a.m. in uptown Martinsville.
» Oktoberfest basement sale is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fido's Find and Kittie's Kollectibles, Martinsville. All sales benefit the SPCA.
» The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will have a members-only preview at 1:30-5:30 p.m. of books for sale on Saturday at the Martinsville Library. You can join at the door.
» HJDB Event Center will have The Farmer Brothers & Friends at 10 a.m.-noon.
» Stuart Farmers Market is at 8 a.m.-noon, with tool sharpening for $2 per knife and $3 per tool. Fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked items and more.
» Fundraiser yard sale for the Fieldale Recreation Center and pools is at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. today and Saturday at Fieldale Recreation Center, side entrance. Blankets, rugs, sheets, beach towels, etc. will be for sale.
» Hodge-Podge, a collective art show featuring Bull Mountain Arts, concludes at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart.
SATURDAY
» Martinsville Uptown Oktoberfest will be start at 11 a.m. Admission is free. For more information, email kimberly@mhcchamber.com.
» Bluegrass in the Blue Ridge Chili Cook-off is at 4-10 p.m. at Farmers Market in Stuart. Admission is $15 and includes tasting of all chili, one full bowl of chili with all the fixings and live entertainment.
» Charity League Bargain Fair is at 8 a.m. at 242 Franklin St., Martinsville.
» Oktoberfest basement sale is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fido's Find and Kittie's Kollectibles, Martinsville. All sales benefit the SPCA.
» The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will have a book sale at 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the basement of the Martinsville Branch, 310 E. Church St. All proceeds benefit the library system.
» Free clothing closet will be at 8-11:30 a.m at Christ's Church, 1425 Spruce St. Ext. Use the Tan Bark Street entrance to the church.
» The Rogues will appear at 6 p.m. in The Mill Whistle concert series on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
» Board games day is at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. Bring your favorite game or try one the library has on hand.
» Afternoon movie will be at 2-4 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. Popcorn will be provided.
» New Design Missionary Baptist Church will raise money for its building fund with a yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. and a plated meals at 10 at the Old Store House on U.S. 58. Plated meals are $8 for a a main dish and two sides from a menu of meatloaf, fish, fried chicken, collard greens, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread or rolls and red velvet cake or fried sweet potato pies.
» Country breakfast buffet is at 7-10 a.m. at Snow Creek Christian Church, 4970 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville. Cost is $8 adults/$4 children 8 and younger. Craft items and baked goods also on sale. Proceeds support backpack program at Snow Creek Elementary.
» Fundraiser yard sale for the Fieldale Recreation Center and pools is at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fieldale Recreation Center, side entrance. Blankets, rugs, sheets, beach towels, etc. will be for sale.
» Pumpkin sewing class is at 9-11 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre at cost $10 members/$15 non-members. Must pre-register by calling center at 276-957-5757.
» The Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch is open through Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. Hours are Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5.
» Autumn Potpourri-Callands Festival will be at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the old clerk's office and courthouse in Callands. Free parking and admission.
SUNDAY
» Pop-in holiday card class is at 2-5 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. Cost of the class is $5 per card.
MONDAY
» Medicaid expansion application assistance and Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at noon-4 p.m. at Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Martinsville Senior Center Breakfast Club will meet at 9 a.m. at Skip's Restaurant, 900 Starling Ave., Martinsville. Call the Center at 276-403-5260 by noon on Oct. 4 if you plan to attend.
TUESDAY
» Disabilities Unlimited will meet at 1-3 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, Room 1.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Second Tuesday Book Club meets at noon at the Martinsville Library.
» CBD Oil: The Facts & The Benefits workshop is at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. To sign up call the library at 276-403-5430.
WEDNESDAY
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-noon, at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» The General Joseph Martin Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meets at 11:30 a.m. at Hugo's Restaurant. Program on Conservation of Bees.
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. "Discovering the "I" in Team: Self Identity" will be presented by Natalie Hodge. Cost is $30 with registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
» Career Day at Patrick Henry Community College is at 9 a.m. For information, contact Shannon Whitlow at 276-656-5483.
» Self -Management Health Workshop is at 10-11:30 a.m. through Nov. 7 at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Room 104, Martinsville, led by Southern Area Agency on Aging. Registration is required by contacting Donna Allen at dallen@southernaaa.org or 276-632-6422.
» Diabetes Self-Management Workshop is at 2-4:30 p.m. through Nov. 7 at the Collinsville YMCA, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. To reserve space, contact Donna Allen at dallen@southernaaa.org or 276-632-6422.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 1-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4203 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Kiwanis Pancake Day is from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the Broad Street parking lot. Advanced tickets are $5, price on day are $7 per plate or carry out (not both). Proceeds help send kids to camp and the museum and fund scholarships and other projects that benefit children and youth in the community. Advance tickets are available at the Martinsville/Henry County Visitors Center, from Kiwanis Club members or email info@kiwanismhc.org.
» TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. will present a production of "Pirates of Chemotherapy." All cast members are breast cancer survivors and will bring a real perspective to the production. No advance tickets sales Tickets are $5 at the door.
» Empty Place at the Table, a fundraising gala and silent auction to support Southside Survivor Response Center, is at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Warren Rodgers at 276-403-4084 or director@ssrcenter.org
» Top Shelf STEAM activity is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5 at the Martinsville Library.
» Paranormal Hunters will present a program at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. Space is limited. Call the library at 276-403-5430 for information.
FRIDAY
» Red Cross blood drive is at 1-6 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church fellowship hall, 3241 Stone Dairy Road, Bassett.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn will feature Southern Gentlemen on stage at 6:20 p.m., followed by Lucky City Bluegrass at 7:40.
» Fundraiser auction is at 6 p.m. Horsepasture Fire Department, 17815 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway.
» Heritage Winds of U.S. Air Force, from joint bases Langley and Eustis, will perform in concert at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Martinsville.
» Stuart Farmers Market is at 8 a.m.-noon, with fresh donuts from Duck Donuts Mobile Truck.
» TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. will present a production of "Pirates of Chemotherapy." All ladies are breast cancer survivors and will bring a real perspective to the production. No advance tickets sales Tickets are $5 at the door.
» Burn + Blow, an adult art class, is at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost for members is $35; non-members $40. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Registration closes 48 hours prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221 to register.
LOOKING AHEAD
SATURDAY
» The Horsepasture Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew (regular and spicy) will be ready for pickup from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for $7 a quart. Pre-orders are recommended by calling Elizabeth Oakes at 276-638-4869; Daphne Stone at 276-957-1029; Ruth Mize at 276-957-1703; Debra Buchanan at 276-957-1394; or Kathy Vernon at 276-673-3390.
» Patrick County's 49th annual Lord's Acre/Lord's Hour sale will be at Rotary Field. Doors open at 7 a.m. Food, baked goods, drafts and homemade treasures will be available. A worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. There will be an auction beginning at 11 a.m., featuring a handmade quilt and other items from the participating churches.
» Wine by the River for the Matthew Wade Foundation is at 3-7 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. Morgan Wade and the Stepbrothers will perform. Also featured will be wine tastings, food and artisan vendors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Visit www.winebyriver.com to purchase.
» Woolwine Octoberfest at the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department is at 10 a.m. It will include apple butter making, fried apple pies, a bake sale, crafts, ham plates, hot dogs, desserts and drinks. Entertainment will include: Friday Night Band at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Larry Sigmon & Friends at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Twin Creeks Stringbands (aka Draggers) at noon and 3 p.m.
» Household Hazardous Waste Day for Henry County will be at 2285 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett (across from Cromwell Street and Bassett Office Supply). You will be able to throw away solvents (mineral spirits, paint thinner, turpentine, acetone, etc), paints (oil base, polyurethane, tung oil, deck or oil base stains, etc.), fuels (gasoline, #2 fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel, small engine fuel, heating oil, etc), automobile fluids (motor oil, transmission fluids, antifreeze, etc) and lead acid batteries, computer equipment, cell phones and printer cartridges.
» Grapevine wreath-making class is at 10 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Students will need their own pairs of gardening gloves and flat-head screwdrivers. The cost is $10 for members/$15 for non-members. Payment and size choice of wreath is due at registration. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» The Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch is open through Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. Hours are Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5.
SUNDAY
Oct. 13
» Free community meal hosted by Love and Hope Ministries is at 12:30-1:30 p.m. at 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
MONDAY
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
Oct. 15
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-noon at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Crime Scene Investigation will be the program at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library, in partnership with the Martinsville Police Department. Space is limited. For information, call the library at 276-403-5430.
WEDNESDAY
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
Oct. 17
» Self -Management Health Workshop is at 10-11:30 a.m. through Nov. 7 at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Room 104, Martinsville, led by Southern Area Agency on Aging. Registration is required by contacting Donna Allen at dallen@southernaaa.org or 276-632-6422.
» Diabetes Self-Management Workshop is at 2-4:30 p.m. through Nov. 7 at the Collinsville YMCA, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. To reserve space contact Donna Allen at dallen@southernaaa.org or 276-632-6422.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at noon-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Book Bingo is at 2:30 p.m. held at the Martinsville Library.
FRIDAY
Oct. 18
» Senior Symposium will be at 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hooker Building in Stuart. The first 100 people to register will receive a free boxed lunch. Register by calling Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
» Stuart Farmers Market is at 8 a.m.-noon beginning of the Apple Dumpling Festival. Fresh apples, baked items, meats, eggs and more.
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mountain Highway, will begin at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
Oct. 19
» McAllister Lecture Series, featuring Alan Snyder, professor at the Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., discussing "C.S. Lewis - The Man, The Message, The Appeal," will be in two days at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville. Today's sessions are at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with lunch provided, and Sundays are during the Sunday school hour (9:30 a.m.) and morning worship service (11).
» Let's Ride for MARC workshop, a poker ride to help Marc Workshop buy a handicap-accessible van, will beat at 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 3739 Collinsville. Cost is $10 per person, with stands up at 1 p.m. The ride ends at Bowles Corner Market Bar & Grill, 2531 County Line Road,
» Family friendly movie is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Martinsville Library, with popcorn provided.
» Llama Pack Trail & Challenge event is at Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway, today and Sunday. For information, contact Laura Steere at 276-358-2378 or www.InfinityAcres.org
» Piedmont Arts Bus to Broadway will take guests to see the hit Broadway musical Aladdin at Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, N.C. Bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 11 a.m. for the 2 p.m. performance. Guests may bring lunch or snacks. Optional boxed lunch available for pre-order. Tickets are $115 each or $125 with optional boxed lunch. Limited tickets remaining. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org.
» 18th annual Apple Dumpling Festival is in Stuart.
» Dragon Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring the lore of dragons, the impact these creatures have had on societies across the globe and the science behind the growth and dissemination of the myth — also — a life-sized dragon sculpture, fire performances, blacksmith presentations, Medieval combat demonstrations, Viking stilt-walkers, science fiction and fantasy authors, music by Pirates of the Piedmont, a beer garden, Renaissance Faire marketplace, games, crafts, activities and food. Admission is $10 for people ages 3 and older, and free for museum members and babies.
» Festival of Hope for the Teamwork International Ministries is at 4-6 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College. It will feature African dancing, singing, storytelling and fashion, with proceeds to benefit the City of Hope orphanage, school and medical center in Tanzania.
» The Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch is open through Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. Hours are Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5.
SUNDAY
Oct. 20
» Meadows of Dan Ruritans & Fire Department Pancake Days will be at 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway. The event features an all-you-can-eat menu of plain pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage and gravy for $10 (adults) and $5 for (5-12) and and free to children younger than 5. To-go orders are welcome, and freshly ground sausage will be available for sale. Call 276-952-2744. Proceeds benefit a variety of community causes and organizations including the local volunteer fire department, rescue squad, local schools, college scholarships, food drives and other needs in Patrick County.
» McAllister Lecture Series, featuring Alan Snyder, professor at the Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., discussing "C.S. Lewis - The Man, The Message, The Appeal," concludes during the Sunday school hour (9:30 a.m.) and morning worship service (11) at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Oct. 22
» Lobsterfest 2019 is at 5:30 p.m. at New College Institute, Martinsville. Tickets, not sold at the door, are $35 from any Rotarian in the Martinsville Evening Club. Email rotaryclubofmartinsville@gmail.com for information or to purchase a ticket.
» Power of the Plant workshop is at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library, with Bob Tuggle discussing folklore, medicinal uses and magical aspect of plants. For information or to sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
THURSDAY
Oct. 24
» Self -Management Health Workshop is at 10-11:30 a.m. through Nov. 7 at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Room 104, Martinsville, led by Southern Area Agency on Aging. Registration is required by contacting Donna Allen at dallen@southernaaa.org or 276-632-6422.
» Diabetes Self-Management Workshop is at 2-4:30 p.m. through Nov. 7 at the Collinsville YMCA, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. To reserve space contact Donna Allen at dallen@southernaaa.org or 276-632-6422.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at noon-3 p.m., at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. All supplies provided. Cost is $30 for members;$40 for non-members. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Oct. 25
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Piedmont Arts Blues, Brews & Stews from 6-9 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Admission is $20 and $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are on sale now t Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org.
» Fall-themed painting at Spencer-Penn Centre is at 6-9 p.m. for a canvas door/wall hanging. All supplies will be provided for this 3-hour class. Registration and payment are required. The cost is $20 for members/$25 for non-members. Call the center at 276-957-5757 for more information.
» Stuart Farmers Market at 8 a.m.-noon - you may ask Mater Gardeners questions. Fresh fall produce, meats, eggs, baked items and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 26
» Vera Bradley Bingo is at 5 p.m., with games beginning at 6, at Spencer-Penn Centre. A fee of $25 buys 60 cards, with three cards per game, two coveralls and one raffle ticket. Fundraiser for Spencer-Penn Centre.
SUNDAY
Oct. 27
» Meadows of Dan Ruritans & Fire Department Pancake Days will be at 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway. The event features an all-you-can-eat menu of plain pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage and gravy for $10 (adults) and $5 for (5-12) and and free to children younger than 5. To-go orders are welcome, and freshly ground sausage will be available for sale. Call 276-952-2744. Proceeds benefit a variety of community causes and organizations including the local volunteer fire department, rescue squad, local schools, college scholarships, food drives and other needs in Patrick County.
MONDAY
Oct. 28
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
Oct. 29
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
Oct. 31
» Self -Management Health Workshop is at 10-11:30 a.m. through Nov. 7 at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Room 104, Martinsville, led by Southern Area Agency on Aging. Registration is required by contacting Donna Allen at dallen@southernaaa.org or 276-632-6422.
» Diabetes Self-Management Workshop is at 2-4:30 p.m. through Nov. 7 at the Collinsville YMCA, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. To reserve space contact Donna Allen at dallen@southernaaa.org or 276-632-6422.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at noon-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
Nov. 5
» General Election Day for local elections, including state senate and house. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Nov. 7
» Self -Management Health Workshop is at 10-11:30 a.m. at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Room 104, Martinsville, led by Southern Area Agency on Aging. Registration is required by contacting Donna Allen at dallen@southernaaa.org or 276-632-6422.
» Diabetes Self-Management Workshop is at 2-4:30 p.m. at the Collinsville YMCA, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. To reserve space contact Donna Allen at dallen@southernaaa.org or 276-632-6422.
» "Sunflowers" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided.
FRIDAY
Nov. 8
» "Strainer Things" adult art class is at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members/$40 for non-members. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Registration closes 48 hours prior to class. To register visit PiedmontArts.or or call 276-632-3221.
SUNDAY
Nov. 10
» Free community meal is at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 13
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. held at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Self-Care: Take Ownership of your Health" by Karen Garrett. Cost is $30 with pre-registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
FRIDAY
Nov. 15
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Wound Tight, begins at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
Nov. 16
» Craft show by the Bedford Women's Club is at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, Bedford, off U.S. Highway 122, Big Island Highway. For information, call Carolyn Fellers at 434-941-4962 or Susan Arthur at 540-586-0420 or email at gfwebedfordwomansclub@gmail.com or write to them at P.O. Box 1, Bedford, 24523.
TUESDAY
Nov. 19
» Barn Quilt Painting classes at 1-3 p.m. at cost of $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Paint a 12x12 inch barn quilt. All supplies provided. To register, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Dec. 5
» "Sunflowers" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided.
SUNDAY
Dec. 8
» Free community meal at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 11
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. held at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Express Yourself: How to Create your Personal Brand" by Beth Deatherage. Cost is $30 with pre-registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
FRIDAY
Dec. 13
» Holiday Mixology adult art class at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Registration closes 48 hours before class. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Dec. 20
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mark Templeton and the Christmas concert, begins 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
