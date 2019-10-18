Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Fall Festival at the Mountain Valley Artisan Barn, 1215 Collins Road, Axton, is a fundraiser featuring artists, crafters, vendors, food and music. Hours are 6-9 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11-6, Sunday. Performing will be Casey Brown (Pine Moon) at 6-8 tonight; Keith Keys, 2-3:30 p.m.; Above the Fray, 4-6 p.m.; Griffin Haley, 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday; Sweethearts of the Banjo, noon-1:30 p.m.; and Riggs Roberson at 2-4 Sunday. Admission is $5.
» Drive-through flu shots are available at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Stuart Campus. Participants must be 18 years or older.
» Piedmont Arts' opening reception is at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate its latest exhibits: "Hands, Head, Heart: Jill Jensen," quilts inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains, and "Wild and Colorful World of Barbara Kobylinskda," large sculptures. Complimentary refreshments and wine will be served. RSVP to 276-632-3221.
» Senior Symposium will be at 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hooker Building in Stuart. The first 100 people to register will receive a free boxed lunch. Register by calling Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
» Stuart Farmers Market is at 8 a.m.-noon and counts as the beginning of the Apple Dumpling Festival. Fresh apples, baked items, meats, eggs and more.
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mountain Highway, will begin at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
» Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In is at 4-8 p.m. at Bassett Furniture Industries parking lot, downtown Bassett. There will be a food drive for Grace Network (cans only).
» Saturday Nite Opry is at 5 p.m. at Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Doors open at 4:45 p.m., and music begins at 5, with the featured group, Kenny & Amanda Smith, at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available.
» Free community breakfast is at 8:30-10 a.m. at Ridgeway United Methodist Church.
» The American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 will have its final fish fry of 2019 at 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Dinners are $8, sandwiches are $5, and homemade desserts and soft drinks are $1 each. You can eat in or carry out. Call 276-673-7663 to place an order.
» MLC Cancer Foundation Breast Cancer Wellness Symposium & Fundraiser is at 3 p.m. at the New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville.
» Half-price yard sale is at 8 a.m. at Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewood Ave., Stanleytown. All items will be half off the original price from a previous yard sale.
» Community breakfast is at 8-9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave.
» Lorene Martin Memorial Breakfast will be at 8-10 a.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club. Speakers will be author Andy Parker, Eric Stamps, Democratic candidate for the 14th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, Anthony Flaccavento, author and progressive environmentalist, and Emily Kelton, volunteer community coordinator for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign. Tickets are $20 and available at door or from any Martinsville-Henry County Democratic Committee member.
» The Colonel George Waller Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution will have its fall muster at 9 a.m. at the Dutch Inn in Collinsville.
» Barn Quilt Bus Tour is at 10 a.m.-4 p.m., touring Patrick and Stokes (N.C.) counties. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181. Pickup information will be provided at registration. All participants must have a pre-purchased ticket.
» Ridgeway Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew is at 9 a.m.-noon, 111 Magnolia St., Ridgeway. The cost is $7 per quart. For orders, call 276-956-2511 or call/text Robert Lackey at 276-340-0367 or Karen Zehr at 276-806-6110.
» McAllister Lecture Series, featuring Alan Snyder, professor at the Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., discussing "C.S. Lewis - The Man, The Message, The Appeal," will be delivered over two days at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville. Today's sessions are at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with lunch provided, and Sundays are during the Sunday school hour (9:30 a.m.) and morning worship service (11).
» Let's Ride for MARC workshop, a poker ride to help Marc Workshop buy a handicap-accessible van, will be at at 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 3739 Collinsville. Cost is $10 per person, with stands up at 1 p.m. The ride ends at Bowles Corner Market Bar & Grill, 2531 County Line Road,
» Family-friendly movie is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Martinsville Library, with popcorn provided.
» Llama Pack Trail & Challenge event is at Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway, today and Sunday. For information, contact Laura Steere at 276-358-2378 or www.InfinityAcres.org
» Piedmont Arts Bus to Broadway will take guests to see the hit Broadway musical "Aladdin" at Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, N.C. Bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 11 a.m. for the 2 p.m. performance. Guests may bring lunch or snacks. Optional boxed lunch available for pre-order. Tickets are $115 each or $125 with optional boxed lunch. Limited tickets remaining. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org.
» Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart will feature crafts, inflatables and food, including, of course, hot apple dumplings. Music will be by Jason Harris and Friends at 10-11 a.m., Warren Bodle and Allen at noon-1:45 p.m. and Marcie Horne at 2-3. A 5K run/walk will be at 8-10 a.m.
» Dragon Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring the lore of dragons, the impact these creatures have had on societies across the globe and the science behind the growth and dissemination of the myth — also — a life-sized dragon sculpture, fire performances, blacksmith presentations, Medieval combat demonstrations, Viking stilt-walkers, science fiction and fantasy authors, music by Pirates of the Piedmont, a beer garden, Renaissance Faire marketplace, games, crafts, activities and food. Admission is $10 for people ages 3 and older, and free for museum members and babies.
» Festival of Hope for the Teamwork International Ministries is at 4-6 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College. It will feature African dancing, singing, storytelling and fashion, with proceeds to benefit the City of Hope orphanage, school and medical center in Tanzania.
» The Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch is open through Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. Hours are Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5.
SUNDAY
» The Reynolds Homestead will have the second annual Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show on Nov. 7 through Dec. 20. All photographers in Patrick, Henry, Stokes, Surry, Franklin, Floyd and Carroll counties can take their entries to the Reynolds Homestead starting today, at 1-4 p.m., and on Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday, noon-7; and Wednesday, 9-5 p.m. Entry forms can be picked up at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and the Reynolds Homestead or online at www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
» Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club & Fire Department Pancake Days will be at 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway. The event features an all-you-can-eat menu of plain pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage and gravy for $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12 and free to children younger than 5. To-go orders are welcome, and freshly ground sausage will be available for sale. Call 276-952-2744. Proceeds benefit a variety of community causes and organizations including the local volunteer fire department, rescue squad, local schools, college scholarships, food drives and other needs in Patrick County.
» McAllister Lecture Series, featuring Alan Snyder, professor at the Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., discussing "C.S. Lewis - The Man, The Message, The Appeal," concludes during the Sunday school hour (9:30 a.m.) and morning worship service (11) at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville.
MONDAY
» The Greater Bassett will have its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at HJDB Event center.
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 will meet at 7 p.m. for their regular meeting with the executive board meeting at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Board room of the Administration Building.
» Henry County Sheriff candidate debate, sponsored by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, will be at 6-8 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St., Martinsville. Candidates John Cassell, Jerry Farmer and Lane Perry are scheduled to attend.
» Virginia 16th District House of Delegates candidate Dustin Evans will be at Hugo's Restaurant in Uptown Martinsville at 7 p.m. available to meet voters and answer any questions or concerns they may have.
» Lobsterfest 2019 is at 5:30 p.m. at New College Institute, Martinsville. Tickets, not sold at the door, are $35 from any Rotarian in the Martinsville Evening Club. Email rotaryclubofmartinsville@gmail.com for information or to purchase a ticket.
» Power of the Plant workshop is at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library, with Bob Tuggle discussing folklore, medicinal uses and magical aspect of plants. For information or to sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
WEDNESDAY
» The Reynolds Homestead will have the second annual Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show on Nov. 7 through Dec. 20. All photographers in Patrick, Henry, Stokes, Surry, Franklin, Floyd and Carroll counties can take their entries to the Reynolds Homestead at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today. Entry forms can be picked up at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and the Reynolds Homestead or online at www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
THURSDAY
» M-HC Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, hosted by United Rubber Workers, is at 5:30-7 p.m. at the Community Federal Credit Union, 796 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. To reserve space email sharon@mhcchamber.com or call 276-632-6101.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at noon-3 p.m., at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. All supplies provided. Cost is $30 for members;$40 for non-members. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
» "Miracle of Christmas" bus trip, sponsored by the the Miss Crooked Road Pageant, to Lancaster, Pa., will be Dec. 13. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 from New Design Church parking lot (will pick up in Roanoke at 6:15 a.m.) and return at approximately 10 p.m. Dec. 14. Total cost is $250 per person for double occupancy (seats on the bus are assigned in the order that full payment is received), including transportation, hotel, ticket to play, dinner on Friday evening and Christmas shopping at Tanger Outlets. First deposit of $50 is due. Second payment is Nov. 1 and the final by Dec. 1. For information, call Deborah Powell at 540-238-1405 or Luci Cobbs Thomas at 276-732-8023.
» HJDB Event Center at 10 a.m.-noon will have The Kitchen Pickers.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Blues, Brews & Stews, featuring Brunswick stew, is at 6 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org.
» Fall-themed painting at Spencer-Penn Centre is at 6-9 p.m. for a canvas door/wall hanging. All supplies will be provided for this 3-hour class. Registration and payment are required. The cost is $20 for members/$25 for non-members. Call the center at 276-957-5757 for more information.
» Stuart Farmers Market at 8 a.m.-noon, with Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. Fresh fall produce, meats, eggs, baked items and more.
LOOKING AHEAD
SATURDAY
Oct. 26
» Artspiration - Halloween Cat: Instructor Michele Minich willl lead step on how to paint whimsical acrylic painting of a black cat at 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. People may bring snacks, and everyone should be dressed in clothes that could take paint, which may not wash out. The cost is $25/$20. Register at www.PiedmontArts.org or 632-3221.
» Vera Bradley Bingo is at 5 p.m., with games beginning at 6, at Spencer-Penn Centre. A fee of $25 buys 60 cards, with three cards per game, two coveralls and one raffle ticket. Fundraiser for Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Blue Ridge Folklife Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum. It will feature regional folk music, craftspeople, draft horse and dog handlers, car builders, tractor restorers, country cooks, moonshine tale-tellers and more.
SUNDAY
Oct. 27
» Chamber Music Recital: The Patrick Henry Community College Chamber Music Recital Series will present an Afternoon of Chamber Music at 3 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre. The them is "Familiar Friends." Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for students.
» Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club & Fire Department Pancake Days will be at 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway. The event features an all-you-can-eat menu of plain pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage and gravy for $10 (adults) and $5 for (5-12) and and free to children younger than 5. To-go orders are welcome, and freshly ground sausage will be available for sale. Call 276-952-2744. Proceeds benefit a variety of community causes and organizations including the local volunteer fire department, rescue squad, local schools, college scholarships, food drives and other needs in Patrick County.
MONDAY
Oct. 28
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
Oct. 29
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
Oct. 31
» Stuart Spooktacular is at 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on Main Street in Stuart. For information to set up tables for trick or treat, call the chamber at 276-694-6012 or register on line at bit.ly/spookvendorsignup.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at noon-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
SATURDAY
Nov. 2
» Patrick County Music Association at 5 p.m. Mandolin Festival, featuring Harrison Ridge at Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Also appearing at 6 p.m. show will be Alan Bibey, Vince Bullins, Nick Goad, Ron Inscore, Darrel McCumbers and Spencer Strickland and more. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with music beginning at 4:45 pm. Bring chairs, food is available.
» Pop's Farm will have Town Mountain, Jon Stickley Trio playing with tickets $15 in advance/$20 at the gate and camping is available. Tent camping is $10 per vehicle and RV/Tow-behind campers are $25 per vehicle. Rives Theatre "Season Passes" will be accepted. Gates open at 4 p.m. to campers and at 7 p.m. to non-campers. Music starts at 8 p.m.
» Painting with a Tech Twist: This project for students in 7th through 12th grade combining technolgoy and art. at 11 a.m. at Piedmont Arts.
» First United Methodist Church will have the Martinsville Community Care Collaborative at 7 a.m.-4 p.m. in the church's Uptown Ministry Center, 145 East Main St. There will be dental and medical screenings, flu shots given, hearing and vision tests administered, along with additional services.
» Art at the Park: Forest Park Country Club will host Art at the Park from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. beginning with the free "Art Festival" from 10 a.m..-6 p.m., followed by "Celebration of Art" from 6-10 p.m. at $50 per person, featuring happy hour at 6-7 p.m. (one drink per person free) cash bar afterward. Dinner at 7-8 pm.
TUESDAY
Nov. 5
» General Election Day for local elections, including state senate and house. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Nov. 7
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
» Elliott Engle - The Wizardry of Oz returns to Piedmont Arts to reveal the life of L. Frank Baum and the reasons for the enduring fame of this "Wonderful Wizard of Oz." An optional dinner begins at 6 p.m., talk at 7 p.m. Cost for talk is $20; for both is $45.
» "Sunflowers" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Nov. 8
» "Strainer Things" adult art class is at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members/$40 for non-members. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Registration closes 48 hours prior to class. To register visit PiedmontArts.or or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Nov. 9
» Harvest Fundraiser begins at 8 a.m. at Clearview Wesleyan Church, 925 Barrows Mill Road. There will be a yard, craft & bake sale, chili, hot dogs and more. Proceeds will benefit the church makeover. Pastor Salome Smalling, church phone number is 276-632-4435.
SUNDAY
Nov. 10
» Free community meal is at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 13
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. held at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Self-Care: Take Ownership of your Health" by Karen Garrett. Cost is $30 with pre-registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
FRIDAY
Nov. 15
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Wound Tight, begins at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
Nov. 16
» Craft show by the Bedford Women's Club is at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, Bedford, off U.S. Highway 122, Big Island Highway. For information, call Carolyn Fellers at 434-941-4962 or Susan Arthur at 540-586-0420 or email at gfwebedfordwomansclub@gmail.com or write to them at P.O. Box 1, Bedford, 24523.
TUESDAY
Nov. 19
» Barn Quilt Painting classes at 1-3 p.m. at cost of $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Paint a 12x12 inch barn quilt. All supplies provided. To register, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Nov. 30
» BIG Something to play at Heritage Conference & Event Center in Bassett "Rives on the Road" Concert. Cost of tickets are $20 in adance /$25 at teh doors and Rives Theatre "Season Passes" will be accepted. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music will begin around 9 p.m.
Dec. 5
» "Sunflowers" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
Dec. 7
» STEP into Christmas, a home tour fundraiser for Solutions That Empower People (STEP), will include five historic homes in the Claiborne Avenue neighborhood in Rocky Mount held at 1-5 p.m. Tickets are available online for $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour. They can be purchased through Eventbrite.com (search for STEP Into Christmas Home Tour). Tickets can also be purchased by calling 540-483-5142, ext. 3003.
SUNDAY
Dec. 8
» Free community meal at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 11
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. held at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Express Yourself: How to Create your Personal Brand" by Beth Deatherage. Cost is $30 with pre-registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
FRIDAY
Dec. 13
» Holiday Mixology adult art class at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Registration closes 48 hours before class. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Dec. 20
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mark Templeton and the Christmas concert, begins 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
