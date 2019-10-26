Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast buffet is at 6-10 a.m. For $7 the menu includes bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown & white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice and coffee.
» Ham & eggs breakfast is at 6-9:30 a.m. at Rangeley Ruritan Building, 134 Calaway Drive, Fieldale. Menu is country ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, hashbrowns, apples, fruit, coffee, juice and homemade biscuits at a price of $7 for adults, $3.50 for children.
» Brunswick Stew sale with pick up between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Mount Olivet Ruritan Club, 400 Ward Road, Martinsville. To pre-order, call 276-634-6011-Becky Paris or Hazel Hill at 276-638-7813. There will also be a bake sale.
» Neighbors Eating Together is at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewood Ave., Stanleytown. CVS will be providing free flu shots on site. For information, call 276-629-2256.
» Free community meal is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church fellowship hall, 601 Third St., Martinsville.
» Auditions for "Patriot Players Christmas Spectacular" are at 1-4 p.m. at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College. Those auditioning (ages 8 and older) should prepare 16-32 bars of their favorite Christmas song in their key. Performers can sing a cappella or bring an MP3 instrumental track for accompaniment.
» "Smoke & Mirrors" is the title of a program at New College Institute, presented by seven speakers from Virginia Commonwealth University and the American Lung Association. Topics include radon, vaping and tobacco use, opioids and how to treat both opioid and nicotine addiction. Free and open to health care professionals and the general public, this program will include continental breakfast and lunch. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and the programs runs 8:30-2 p.m. To register: bit.ly/2kCotjr or call 434-421-3060.
» "Artspiration -- Halloween Cat," a program led byMichele Minich on how to paint whimsical acrylic painting of a black cat, is at 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. People may bring snacks, and everyone should be dressed in clothes that could take paint, which may not wash out. The cost is $25/$20. Register at www.PiedmontArts.org or 632-3221.
» Vera Bradley Bingo is at 5 p.m., with games beginning at 6, at Spencer-Penn Centre. A fee of $25 buys 60 cards, with three cards per game, two coveralls and one raffle ticket. Fundraiser for Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Blue Ridge Folklife Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum. It will feature regional folk music, craftspeople, draft horse and dog handlers, car builders, tractor restorers, country cooks, moonshine tale-tellers and more.
SUNDAY
» Patrick Henry Community College Chamber Music Recital Series will present an afternoon of chamber music at 3 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre. The theme is "Familiar Friends." Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
» Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club & Fire Department Pancake Days will be at 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway. The event features an all-you-can-eat menu of plain pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage and gravy for $10 (adults) and $5 for (5-12) and and free to children younger than 5. To-go orders are welcome, and freshly ground sausage will be available for sale. Call 276-952-2744. Proceeds benefit a variety of community causes and organizations including the local volunteer fire department, rescue squad, local schools, college scholarships, food drives and other needs in Patrick County.
MONDAY
» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board will meet at 3 p.m. in the boardroom at 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
WEDNESDAY
» Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 1 p.m. for public hearing in Summerln Meeting Room, at County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Rod, Collinsville.
» Community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of Daniels Creek Road and John Redd Boulevard.
THURSDAY
» Trunk or treat is at 6-8 p.m. at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., Martinsville. Food, games, treats.
» Trick or treat is at 5-7 p.m. at Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department, 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Stuart.
» Stuart Spooktacular is at 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. on Main Street in Stuart. For information to set up tables for trick or treat, call the chamber at 276-694-6012 or register on line at bit.ly/spookvendorsignup.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at noon-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
FRIDAY
» "Miracle of Christmas" bus trip, sponsored by the the Miss Crooked Road Pageant, to Lancaster, Pa., will be Dec. 13. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 from New Design Church parking lot (will pick up in Roanoke at 6:15 a.m.) and return at approximately 10 p.m. Dec. 14. Total cost is $250 per person for double occupancy (seats on the bus are assigned in the order that full payment is received), including transportation, hotel, ticket to play, dinner on Friday evening and Christmas shopping at Tanger Outlets. Second payment is due today and the final by Dec. 1. For information, call Deborah Powell at 540-238-1405 or Luci Cobbs Thomas at 276-732-8023.
» Bluegrass/gospel/country music is played at 10 a.m.-noon at the HJDB Event Center's cafeteria.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon and will offer sharpening of knives, scissors and tools for $2 per knife; $3 per tool, along with locally produced meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods and cool season crops.
SATURDAY
» Fab Lab family day is at 10 a.m.-noon at Patrick Henry Community College's IDEA Center. Create DIY holiday ornaments using laser cutter. The cost is $15. Registration required at p.h.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31.
» Fall Bazaar is at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist, Collinsville. Baked goods, crafts, yard sale and breakfast will be available.
» Patrick County Music Association Mandolin Festival, featuring Harrison Ridge, is at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Also appearing at 6 will be Alan Bibey, Vince Bullins, Nick Goad, Ron Inscore, Darrel McCumbers and Spencer Strickland and more. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with music beginning at 4:45 pm. Bring chairs, and food is available.
» Concert at Pop's Farm will have Town Mountain and the Jon Stickley Trio performing, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and camping is available. Tent camping is $10 per vehicle, and RV/Tow-behind campers are $25 per vehicle. Rives Theatre season passes will be accepted. Gates open at 4 p.m. to campers and at 7 p.m. to non-campers. Music starts at 8.
» "Painting with a Tech Twist" is a project for students in seventh through 12th grades, combining technology and art, at 11 a.m. at Piedmont Arts.
» Martinsville Community Care Collaborative is at 7 a.m.-4 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church's Uptown Ministry Center, 145 East Main St. There will be dental and medical screenings, flu shots given, hearing and vision tests administered, along with additional services.
» Art at the Park at Forest Park Country Club is at 10 a.m.-10 p.m., beginning with the free "Art Festival" at 10-6, followed by "Celebration of Art" at 6-10. Admission is $50 per person, featuring happy hour at 6-7 p.m. (one drink per person free and cash bar afterward). Dinner is at 7-8 pm.
LOOKING AHEAD
MONDAY
Nov. 4
» The Martinsville Senior Center will sponsor its Breakfast Club meeting at 9 a.m. at the Dutch Inn, 2360 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. If you plan to attend, you must call the Senior Center at 276-403-5260 by noon on Nov. 1.
TUESDAY
Nov. 5
» General Election Day for local elections, including state senate and house. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Nov. 7
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
» Elliott Engle - The Wizardry of Oz returns to Piedmont Arts to reveal the life of L. Frank Baum and the reasons for the enduring fame of this "Wonderful Wizard of Oz." An optional dinner begins at 6 p.m., talk at 7 p.m. Cost for talk is $20; for both is $45.
» "Christmas Candle" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Nov. 8
» Stuart Farmers Market is at 8 a.m.-noon, featuring cool season crops, meats, eggs, baked items, crafts.
» Music Night at Spencer Penn will feature Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music at 5:30 p.m.
» "Strainer Things" adult art class is at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members/$40 for non-members. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Registration closes 48 hours prior to class. To register visit PiedmontArts.or or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Nov. 9
» Harvest fundraiser begins at 8 a.m. at Clearview Wesleyan Church, 925 Barrows Mill Road. There will be a yard, craft & bake sale, chili, hot dogs and more. Proceeds will benefit the church makeover. Pastor Salome Smalling, church phone number is 276-632-4435.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
SUNDAY
Nov. 10
» Free community meal is at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
TUESDAY
Nov. 12
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
» At the Bassett Historial Center at 10:30 a.m., Jerry Perdue will present a program about the Congressional Medal of Honor, our nation's highest award for valor in action against an enemy force engaging in war against the United States. This program will be held in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 13
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. held at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Self-Care: Take Ownership of your Health" by Karen Garrett. Cost is $30 with pre-registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
Nov. 14
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts art class, adult class. Bring your own supplies. $30 members/$35 non-members.
FRIDAY
Nov. 15
» Bassett High School After Presents 2019 Dodgeball Tournament at 6:30 p.m. at Bassett High School with general admission $5; children 5 and under admitted free. Team registration will be Monday, Nov. 11th with teams of 8 at $5 per team player. See the Bassett High School After Prom FaceBook page for registration forms or they can be picked up at Bassett High School. All proceeds benefit the Bassett High School After Prom Party.
» Stuart Farmers Market at 8-noon with cool season crops, meats, eggs, baked items, crafts.
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Wound Tight, begins at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
Nov. 16
» Casino Night at Reynolds Homestead, at 6 p.m. For information/tickets, patrickchamber.com
» Leaves & Pumpkins at 1-2:30 p.m.; all ages. Dress for mess. $20 members/$25 non-members., Piedmont Arts.
» Craft show by the Bedford Women's Club is at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, Bedford, off U.S. Highway 122, Big Island Highway. For information, call Carolyn Fellers at 434-941-4962 or Susan Arthur at 540-586-0420 or email at gfwebedfordwomansclub@gmail.com or write to them at P.O. Box 1, Bedford, 24523.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
TUESDAY
Nov. 19
» Artspiration: Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon-Piedmont Arts; free to members; $5 for non-members; Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
» Barn Quilt Painting classes at 1-3 p.m. at cost of $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Paint a 12x12 inch barn quilt. All supplies provided. To register, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Nov. 22
» The Martinsville-Henry County Re-Entry Council is sponsoring a pre-screen of the short film Sell followed by a panel discussion at Patrick Henry Community College, Frith Building, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/
» Stuart Farmers Market at 8-noon with Master Gardeners to answer your winter gardening questions and the Duck Donut Truck is coming
TUESDAY
Nov. 26
» Artspiration: Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon-Piedmont Arts; free to members; $5 for non-members; Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
SATURDAY
Nov. 30
» BIG Something to play at Heritage Conference & Event Center in Bassett "Rives on the Road" Concert. Cost of tickets are $20 in advance /$25 at the doors and Rives Theatre "Season Passes" will be accepted. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music will begin around 9 p.m.
Dec. 5
» "Twilight Beauty" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
Dec. 7
» Stuart Farmers Market at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday Mistletoe Market with locally made Holiday foods, gifts, decor and more.
» STEP into Christmas, a home tour fundraiser for Solutions That Empower People (STEP), will include five historic homes in the Claiborne Avenue neighborhood in Rocky Mount held at 1-5 p.m. Tickets are available online for $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour. They can be purchased through Eventbrite.com (search for STEP Into Christmas Home Tour). Tickets can also be purchased by calling 540-483-5142, ext. 3003.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
SUNDAY
Dec. 8
» Chatham Concert Series will present Rainer Trio and Leslie Mabe with favorite songs of Christmas at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
» Free community meal at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
MONDAY
Dec. 9
» Carols and Cheer at 6-7-9 p.m. performance by the Smith River Singers held at Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Dec. 10
» Artspiration: Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon-Piedmont Arts; free to members; $5 for non-members; Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 11
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. held at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Express Yourself: How to Create your Personal Brand" by Beth Deatherage. Cost is $30 with pre-registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
Dec. 12
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot 1:30-4:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, adult class; $30 members/$35 non members. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
Dec. 13
» Holiday Mixology adult art class at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Registration closes 48 hours before class. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Dec. 14
» Gingerbread House at 1-2:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, all ages. Cost of $20 for member/$25 non-members. Dress for mess. All supplies includes.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show concludes today at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
FRIDAY
Dec. 20
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mark Templeton and the Christmas concert, begins 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is today through Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
SUNDAY
Jan. 26
» Chatham Concert Series at 3 p.m. Roanoke Ballet Theatre with the Rainer Trio with VanVoothis Hall at Chatham Hall. A special feature is the Chatham Hall dance students performing after intermission. Free admission, but donations accepted for Chatham Concert Series.
SUNDAY
March 1
» Chatham Hall Concert Series at 4 pm. with Music for Cello and Piano at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Washington and Lee University music faculty, Julia Goudimova and Anna Billas perform Edward Grieg's Sonata for Cello and Piano and works by other Scandinavian composers. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
FRIDAY
April 3
» Chatham Hall Concert Series at 7 p.m. with Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Massenet at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. The Rainer Trio with guest violinist Elizabeth Matheson will present some fun and familiar works. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
This calendar, which addresses non-commercial programs offered on a consistent basis, is published each Sunday in the Accent pages of the Martinsville Bulletin. It is updated weekly on martinsvillebulletin.com. Submit your recurring items to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
"Community Conversations: The Opioid Epidemic in Martinsville and Henry County"
