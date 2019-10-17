Weather Alert

...GUSTY WIND TONIGHT... PLAN ON CONTINUED GUSTY WIND ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT. WIND GUSTS WILL REACH 25 TO 40 MPH. GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS, INCLUDING ANY OUTDOOR ITEMS SUCH AS PATIO FURNITURE. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN BLOCKING ROADS AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. ISOLATED TREES MAY BE UPROOTED DUE TO THE RECENT RAINFALL AS WELL.