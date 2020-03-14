Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Pickers & Fiddlers Songfest is at 10 a.m.-noon at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road. If you play an instrument, bring it with you.
» Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, will have its monthly breakfast at 6-10 a.m. Breakfast, all you can eat, includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat or regular), juice and coffee for $6.
» Southern Virginia Bridal and Event Showcase is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heritage Conference and Event Center (1230 Oak Level Road, Bassett, former Bassett Country Club). Admission is $5. The event will feature vendors, prizes and more.
» Quarter auction at the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department will begin at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes two bidding paddles and a door-prize ticket. Extra door-prize tickets are $1 each or seven for $5. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are $1 each or seven for $5.
» Jazz Night at Spencer-Penn in Spencer features Four Brothers, the Patrick Henry Community College Jazz Band and Magna Vista High School's jazz band. Performances begin at 6, and dinner will be served. Tickets are $15. For more information, call the center at 276-957-5757.
» ”Animal Drawing and Painting for Kids: Cats,” led by artist Charles Hill, will teach the basics of drawing in pencil and painting in acrylic on paper. The class will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Studio 107. The cost is $20, with discounts for the confirmation of more than one spot. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» Painting with Karen Roberts Conner is at 3-6 p.m. at Studio 107. Cost is $25, which includes all supplies.
» Spring Gardening Symposium is at 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, Critz, sponsored by the Patrick County Master Gardeners. Cost is $30 for early birds, which ends Feb. 15, and increasing to $35. For information, jferring@centurylink.net or 276-694-2499. Amanda Wilkins will be keynote speaker at the symposium. To register mail their contact information and check with registration fee payable to Patrick County Cooperative Extension to: Master Your Garden c/o Glenda Cobbler, 932 Palmentto School Road, Stuart, 24171.
» Artspiration: Family is at 1-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $20 for members, and $25 for nonmembers. Dress for mess. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy during the class. Advance registration required by noon the day before class at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SUNDAY
» Cake decorating class is at 1:30 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre in Spencer. To register, call 540-421-8098.
» Hodgepodge of local history is at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum in uptown Martinsville, with Doug Stegall, local historian, sharing tales of the history of Martinsville and Henry County, bringing parts of his collection to illustrate the collection stories. Refreshments will be served.
MONDAY
» Henry County Public Service Authority meets at 6 p.m., Conference Room, 4th Floor.
» Greater Bassett will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Art of the month class is at 2 p.m. at Studio 107, 105 E. Church St., Martinsville. The cost is $22 for supplies. To register call 276-634-4644.
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 will meet at 7 p.m. at the Post Home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville. Executive board meets at 6 p.m.
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
TUESDAY
» Martinsville & Henry County Property Management Association will meet at noon in Franck's Place at Kings Grant. All owners and managers of commercial and residential rental properties in Martinsville and Henry County are invited. For additional information, contact Chris Harvey at 276-666-1527.
» Wellness workshops at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library will include representatives from the Carilion Clinic to discuss healthy foods and healthy eating on a budget. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The program is free to members, $5 to nonmembers; pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
WEDNESDAY
» Line dance class is at 10 a.m. at Martinsville Library.
» Latin dance workshop is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays March 18-April 22 at Patrick Henry Community College. The cost is $30. Students learn Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia and Kizomba dances with intensive dance workshops. To register, call 276-656-5461.
THURSDAY
» "Of Mice & Men" is at 7 p.m. at Black Box Theatre in uptown Martinsville. Tickets are available for $15 at the MHC Visitors Center.
» Book Bingo will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library.
» Artspiration: Spring Barn Quilt is at 1-3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers. Paint a 12-inch-by-12-inch barn quilt with instructor Lisa Martin. All supplies provided. Advanced registration required at noon prior to the day of class at Piedmont Arts.org or calling 176-632-3221.
FRIDAY
» "Of Mice & Men" is at 7 p.m. at Black Box Theatre in uptown Martinsville. Tickets are available for $15 at the MHC Visitors Center.
» Free community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale. Meals are dine-in only. For more information, call 276-673-6355.
» Bluegrass, country and gospel music by One Day at a Time Band is at 10 a.m.-noon at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Admission is free to members, $2 for others. Breakfast ($5) is served at 8:30-11 a.m., and lunch ($6) is at noon-1 p.m. For information, call 276-358-0489.
» Painting with Grace: Grace Helms will lead a guided painting class at 6 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. The subject is a fanciful peacock over a bed of bold pink flowers. Call the Reynolds Homestead at 694-7181 to reserve a spot, or email Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu.
» Wreath-making DIY class for MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) is from 10 a.m. to noon at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville. The cost to participate is $5, for supplies.
» Opening Reception for "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together," is at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.. Other exhibits will be Continuity (Color and Texture) by Davis Choun and Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics by Jon Handy.
» Line dance class is at 10 a.m. at the Martinsville Library.
SATURDAY
» Patrick County Heritage Festival is at 7 a.m.-2 p.m. in Stuart. Proceeds benefit the Patrick County Historical Society.
» ”Painting for Kids: The Fawn,” in which artist Charles Hill will teach the basics of painting in acrylics including brushwork, mixing colors and composing the picture, is at 10 a.m.-noon at Studio 107. The fee is $20, with discounts for confirming more than one spot. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» "Thomas Stuart Town Cat" release Paw-ty, for a book by Cindy Hollingsworth, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stuart Library. Special guests include the author and the cat. There will be light refreshments.
» PCMA Music Jamboree by the Patrick County Music Association at the Rotary Building in Stuart will begin with an open jam session at 5 p.m., followed by Jus' Cauz at 6 and Lynn Foddrell & Friends at 7. Bring chairs. Food will be available.
» "Of Mice & Men" is at 7 p.m. at Black Box Theatre in uptown Martinsville. Tickets are available for $15 at the MHC Visitors Center.
» Family friendly movie is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with popcorn provided, at the Martinsville Library. For more information, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» New exhibits featuring crafts by "16 Hands" and works by Davis Choun will be on display at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, beginning March 21-April 25.
» Artspiration: Hope & Healing is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org.
MONDAY
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
Looking ahead
TUESDAY
March 24
» Art of the month class at 2 p.m. at Ridgeway Branch Library,9 900 Vista View Lane, Ridgeway, at cost of $22 for supplies. Call Henry County Parks and Recreation Senior Services at 634-4644 to register.
» Wellness workshops, at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library, will include representatives from the Carilion Clinic to discuss healthy foods and healthy eating on a budget. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» "My Vietnam Story and Service in the U.S. Marines" is at 10 a.m. at the Bassett Historical Center by author Donald Jack Wright. Program will be held in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: Piedmont Arts is at 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is free to members, $5 to nonmembers, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
WEDNESDAY
March 25
» Line dance class is at 10 a.m. at Martinsville Library.
THURSDAY
March 26
» History Lecture Series will feature Colin Ferguson discussing the Korean Conflict at 6 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. Light refreshments provided. For information, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» Chili Cook-Off is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. There will be a prize for first place. All contestants must register. For more information, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a public hearing for the Martinsville -Southern Connector Study Route 220 Environmental Impact Statement at 6 to 8 p.m. at Drewry Mason Elementary School, 45 Drewry Mason School Road, Ridgeway.
» Yoga in the Galleries is at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. It's free to members; $10 for nonmembers, pay at the door. Share a relaxing hour-long yoga practice with Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquex in the galleries.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before class, and you must register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
March 27
» "Of Mice & Men" is at 7 p.m. at Black Box Theatre in uptown Martinsville. Tickets are available for $15 at the MHC Visitors Center.
» Substance Use Disorders Conference, being presented by Radford University, will be streamed live from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the New College Institute in Martinsville. The keynote address will be given by Victor DeNoble, Ph.D., who is best known as a pioneering whistleblower who testified before Congress about his research on the tobacco industry. The presentation is open to community members. To register, visit www.radford.edu/sud-conference. For more information call 540-831-7185.
» Line dance class is at 10 a.m. at Martinsville Library.
» 31 Bingo will be held at Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, 3735 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, with doors opening at 6 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. Proceeds raise money for Henry County Emergency Services Honor Guard.
SATURDAY
March 28
» Rangeley Ruritan Breakfast at 7-10 a.m. at Rangeley Ruritan Building, 134 Calloway Drive, Fieldale, off of 609 exit. No charge, but donation appreciated. Breakfast consist of sausage, eggs, gravy, biscuits, pancakes, coffee, juice.
» "Of Mice & Men" is at 7 p.m. at Black Box Theatre in uptown Martinsville. Tickets are available for $15 at the MHC Visitors Center.
» Fundamentals of Painting with Charles Hill is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts, with subject Cardinal with Dogwood Blooms; Cost is $25 for members; $30 for non members. All supplies provided. Register at Piedmont Arts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required which closed at noon the day prior to class.
» Adobe Photoshop for Beginners is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (break from noon-1 p.m.) at cost of $60, at Patrick Henry Community College. To register, call 276-656-5461.
» Woofstock Furball for the SPCA is at 6-midnight at Chatmoss Country Club. Seven 'Til Sunrise will perform. Cost is $80 per person, which includes dinner and open bar and reservations are required by calling 276-638-7297. There will also be a silent auction, live auction, raffle items.
SUNDAY
March 29
» "Of Mice & Men" is at 2 p.m. at Black Box Theatre in uptown Martinsville. Tickets are available for $15 at the MHC Visitors Center.
MONDAY
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
TUESDAY
March 31
» Women in Leadership Symposium is at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. Refreshments will be provided. Space is limited, so call 276-403-5430 to sign up.
» Wellness workshops at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library will include representatives from the Carilion Clinic to discuss healthy foods and healthy eating on a budget. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to nonmembers, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
THURSDAY
April 2
» Painting with Ed Gowen at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts at cost of $75 for members; $85 for non members. All supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required, closes at noon the day prior to class beginning.
FRIDAY
April 3
» Deadline for nominations for 2020 Clyde Hooker Award due at Piedmont Arts. Complete the online nomination form at PiedmontArts.org or pick up a copy at Piedmont Arts.
SATURDAY
April 4
» Dancing for the Arts is at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This is a fundraiser for Piedmont Arts, eight couples will compete through dancing.
» Bassett High School Band Boosters’ 2020 Spring Craft Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bassett High School. Any interested vendors may contact craftshow@bassettband.org.
» Seventh annual Stuart Wine Festival be at 3 p.m. on Slusher Street in Stuart. Food will be for available, and wine will be from local vineyards Stanburn Winery, Villa Appalachian Winery and AmRhein Winery.
» Gun safety class will be at Horsepasture District Volunteer Fire Department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, at cost of $20 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Safety class with certificate for applying for a concealed permit. For information, contact William Martin at hwm@kimbanet.com or 276-957-3151.
» LovelikeLily 5k will begin at 8 a.m. at Martinsville YMCA, 3 Starling Ave. Registration fees will include $5 donation to the Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy in Henry in memory of Lily Belle Patterston. To register on line www.milesinmartinsille.com; select the following order: races, martinsville half marathon & 5k and online registration; select category and choose the event you wish to register for: 5k walking (3.1 miles), 5k running or half marathan (13.1 miles) and then proceed to complete the required personal information. Enter the code LBP2020 to receive the $15 discount off of the event of your choice. For questions, contact Jennifer Gunter at jgunter@henry.k12.va.us
MONDAY
April 6
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
TUESDAY
April 7
» Wellness Workshops at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. held at the Martinsville Library. Representatives from the Carilion Clinic will discuss healthy foods and healthy eating on budget. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 403-5430.
WEDNESDAY
April 8
» Preschool in the Galleries: Zip ZapZop Theatre Company at 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts, free admission. Series of programs for pre-K students designed to foster a love of the performing and visual arts at a young age. To reserve a space, call 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org
THURSDAY
April 9
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required, closes at noon day prior to class beginning.
FRIDAY
April 10
»Registration for Spring college for older adults at Reynolds Homestead is open with registration for classes through today. Classes begin April 13 for six weeks with over 40 course options. Membership is $40 and includes all classes. To receive a copy of class schedule and registration form, visit the Chamber of Commerce/Creative Arts Center, the Reynolds Homestead or Patrick County Library to pick up copies. Registration is available online as well at www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu. If you need a copy mailed, call 276-694-7181.
SATURDAY
April 11
» Fundamentals of Painting with Charles Hill at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts at cost of $25 for members; $30 for non-members. Supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required, closes at noon day prior to class beginning.
MONDAY
April 13
» Wellness Workshops at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. held at the Martinsville Library. Representatives from the Carilion Clinic will discuss healthy foods and healthy eating on budget. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 403-5430.
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
TUESDAY
April 14
» American Red Cross Blood Drive at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
WEDNESDAY
April 15
» Tax filing deadline for the IRS and Virginia.
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats, get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
THURSDAY
April 16
» Yoga in the Galleries at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/ $10 for non members. Bring your own mat, as a limited number of mats are available. No-members pay at the door.
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
FRIDAY
April 17
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SATURDAY
April 18
» Artspiration: Family is at 1-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $20 for members, and $25 for nonmembers. Dress for mess. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy during the class. Advance registration required by noon the day before class at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Aspiration: Hope + Healing at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. SOVAH Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free arts classes for cancer survivors and caregivers. All supplies provided. Due to limited space pre-registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Grapes & Grains at the Virginia Museum of Natural History at 6:30 p.m. The theme is "Wild About Cats," and the dress will be "Safari Chic." Tickets are $50 per person (at www.vmnh.net/grapes-and-grains or at the museum box office or by calling 276-634-4162. Proceeds benefiting the VMNH Foundation Discovery Fund.
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SUNDAY
April 19
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 2 p.m. at PHCC.
TUESDAY
April 21
» Wellness Workshops at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. held at the Martinsville Library. Representatives from the Carilion Clinic will discuss healthy foods and healthy eating on budget. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 403-5430.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to non-members, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
WEDNESDAY
April 22
» Art at Happy Hour at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Enjoy happy hour with a casual gallery walk through the museum's current exhibits. Complimentary drinks and light snacks will be provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild.
» Historic Garden Week with tour through Martinsville and Henry County.
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
THURSDAY
April 23
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required, closes at noon day prior to class beginning.
» Virginia Opera: The Pirates of Penzance with reception at 6:30 p.m.; performance at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $20 for general admission; $10 student (k-12). Tickets at PiedmontArts.org
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
FRIDAY
April 24
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SATURDAY
April 25
» Recycled Art + Chalk Fest Family Day at 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gravely Lester Art Garden. All ages welcome.
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SUNDAY
April 26
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 2 p.m. at PHCC.
TUESDAY
April 28
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to non-members, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
FRIDAY
May 1
» Karaoke at 6-8 p.m. at Irisburg Ruritan Hall, 123 Mitchell Road, Axton. Party and refreshments. Please RSVP Laura Steere at Infinity Acres Ranch at 276-358-2378 by mid April. Volunteers are needed.
» Deadline for Piedmont Arts Scholarship applications.
SATURDAY
May 2
» Call to Artists: Enter Expressions 2020 at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Piedmont Arts Artists interest in entering work in Expressions 2020, should drop off thier work at Piedmont Arts on Saturday, May 4 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
THURSDAY
May 7
» Painting with Ed Gowen at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts at cost of $75 for members; $85 for non members. All supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required, closes at noon the day prior to class beginning.
MONDAY
May 11
» Smith River Singers spring concert "Music Memories" will be at 7 p.m. at the Galilean House of Worship, featuring the Bassett High School's Band of Distinction, the 2019 state champions.
TUESDAY
May 12
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to non-members, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
THURSDAY
May 14
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before to class, and you must register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
May 15
Opening Reception: Expressions 2020 at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org
SATURDAY
May 16
» Aspiration: Hope + Healing at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. SOVAH Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free arts classes for cancer survivors and caregivers. All supplies provided. Due to limited space pre-registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org.
Expressions 2020 on display May 16-July 24 at Piedmont Arts with more than 140 regional artists.
MONDAY
May 19
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to non-members, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
WEDNESDAY
May 20
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
THURSDAY
May 21
» Yoga in the Galleries at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/ $10 for non members. Bring your own mat, as a limited number of mats are available. No-members pay at the door.
» Rooster Walk 2020 annual musical event is through May 24. For information, visit www.RoosterWalk.com.
FRIDAY
May 22
» Rooster Walk 2020 annual musical event is through May 24. For information, visit www.RoosterWalk.com.
SATURDAY
May 23
» Fundamentals of Painting with Charles Hill at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts at cost of $25 for members; $30 for non-members. Supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required, closes at noon day prior to class beginning.
» Rooster Walk 2020 annual musical event is through May 24. For information, visit www.RoosterWalk.com.
SUNDAY
May 24
» Rooster Walk 2020 annual musical event concludes. For information, visit www.RoosterWalk.com
TUESDAY
May 26
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to non-members, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
THURSDAY
May 28
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before to class, and you must register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
May 29
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at 5:30 p.m. May 29 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return by 10 p.m. May 30.
SATURDAY
May 30
» Artspiration: Family is at 1-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $20 for members, and $25 for nonmembers. Dress for mess. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy during the class. Advance registration required by noon the day before class at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
June 12
Cheeseburger in Paradise Party at 6 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Garden with cost of $20 general admission; $10 under 12; cash bar. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
June 16
Summer Art Camp (grades K-2) at cost of $65 members; $75 non members at PiedmontArts.org to register or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Camp runs at 9:30 a.m.-noon daily June 16-19.
WEDNESDAY
June 17
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
TUESDAY
June 23
Summer Art Camp (grades 3-5) at 9:30 a.m.-noon daily at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $65 for members; $75 for non members; Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Camp is from June 23-26 at Piedmont Arts.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Tai Chi: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Martinsville Library.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
This calendar, which addresses non-commercial programs offered on a consistent basis, is published each Sunday in the Accent pages of the Martinsville Bulletin. It is updated weekly on martinsvillebulletin.com. Submit your recurring items to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
