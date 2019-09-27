Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com
TODAY
» Savory September: 50 Years of Love is at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. General admission is $40, which includes admission, food and bar. Tickets are available at PiedmontArts.org.
» Tin Pan Alley is at 7 p.m., 511 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart. For more information or to register, call 276-694-3374.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance and Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bassett Family Practice, T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon, with Master Gardeners on site to answer questions.
SATURDAY
» Auditions at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville, for A Tuna Christmas.
» Reunion of the 2174th regiment of the Army Reserves will be at 3-7 p.m. at Franklin County Park & Recreation, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount. All members who served in Detachments 1 and 2 between March 1971 and November 1998 are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 276-734-7865.
» The Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch will need help unloading pumpkins early in the morning at First Baptist Church of Martinsville, on the corner of Starling and Mulberry. The patchis open through Oct. 31. Hours are Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5.
» Free community meal is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville.
» Apple butter is for sale in a fundraiser at 10:30 a.m. by Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road. Prices are $7 per quart and $4 per pint.
» Ham and egg breakfast is at 6-9:30 a.m. at Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calaway Drive, Fieldale at cost of $7 per person, eat in or take out. The menu consists of country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, eggs, hash browns, grits, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee.
» Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast buffet is at 6-10 a.m. at the fire department. The cost is $7 for a menu of bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy, (brown & white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice and coffee.
» Pinto bean supper is at 4-7 p.m. at Mount Olivet Ruritan Club, 400 Ward Road, Martinsville. The cost is $8 per plate for a menu that includes pinto beans, slaw, potato salad, cornbread, homemade desserts and a drink. Tickets can be purchased from any member or at Bryant's Radio, 3449 Virginia Ave., Collinsvillle or Dixie Pig, 817 North Memorial Blvd., Martinsville. Walk-ins welcome.
» Community Resource Day is at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 218 Fayette St., with more than 35 agencies present to provide information. There will be a clothing giveaway, hot dogs, sodas, Kids Zone and nurse.
» Community in Unity prayer meeting is at 5 p.m. rain or shine at DeHart Park Pavilion in Stuart. Bring a chair.
» Patrick Henry Patriot Players have auditions for children ages 5-8 for the Disney musical "Frozen Jr." at 1-4 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» Blue Jeans & Bling, the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum's yearly fundraiser, will be at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 1 E Church St., Martinsville. The event features food, drinks and music, and tickets (from the Heritage Center or Visitor Center) are $35.
» Weave in class is at 7:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre. Cost is $20, which includes a light breakfast, lunch and snacks. Sign up early to make the basket of your choice by calling 276-657-5757.
» Hodge-Podge, a collective art show featuring Bull Mountain Arts, will continue through Oct. 4 at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart.
SUNDAY
» Auditions for "A Tuna Christmas" are at 1-3:30 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
» Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting: Still Life class is at 2-5 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center, Stuart. The cost is $45 per person, and all supplies including brushes, paints and canvas will be provided. However participants are welcome to bring their own if they choose. Registration required by calling 276-694-7181.
MONDAY
» Medicaid expansion application assistance and Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
» Sons of Confederate Veterans, Stuart-Hairston Camp 515, meets at 6 p.m. at AMVETS Post 35, 2147 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. Officers call is at 5:30 p.m.
» Henry County Republican Committee meets at 6 p.m. at its headquarters location at 1842 Virginia Ave., Martinsville. State Senator Bill Stanley will greet members and visitors.
WEDNESDAY
» Open house will be at 3-6 p.m. for Patrick Henry Community College's new welding lab at Patrick County High School. For information, call 276-656-0269.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the third-flood board room of the County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Wharton-Stuart Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans meets at 7 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.
» Art at Happy Hour is at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, The event includes a free, self-guided tour of Piedmont Arts' current exhibits: Flashpoints; Parts; Life, Love, Art: Works from the Collection of Judy and John Matthews.
» Oil-painting class by Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating a particular oil painting, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $85/75, which includes supplies. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting www.piedmontarts.org.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market at 8 a.m.-noon, with tool sharpening for $2 per knife and $3 per tool. Fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked items and more.
» Fundraiser yard sale for the Fieldale Recreation Center and pools is at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. today and Saturday at Fieldale Recreation Center, side entrance. Blankets, rugs, sheets, beach towels, etc. will be for sale.
» Hodge-Podge, a collective art show featuring Bull Mountain Arts, concludes at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart.
Looking ahead
SATURDAY
Oct. 5
» Country breakfast buffet is at 7-10 a.m. at Snow Creek Christian Church, 4970 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville. Cost is $8 adults/$4 children 8 and younger. Craft items and baked goods also on sale. Proceeds support backpack program at Snow Creek Elementary.
» Martinsville Uptown Oktoberfest will be start at 11 a.m. Admission will be free. Vendors are being accepted; for more information, email kimberly@mhcchamber.com.
» The Rogues will appear at 6 p.m. in The Mill Whistle concert series on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
» Fundraiser yard sale for the Fieldale Recreation Center and pools is at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fieldale Recreation Center, side entrance. Blankets, rugs, sheets, beach towels, etc. will be for sale.
» Pumpkin sewing class is at 9-11 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre at cost $10 members/$15 non-members. Must pre-register by calling center at 276-957-5757.
» The Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch is open through Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. Hours are Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5.
» Autumn Potpourri-Callands Festival will be at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the old clerk's office and courthouse in Callands. Free parking and admission.
THURSDAY
Oct. 10
» TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. will present a production of "Pirates of Chemotherapy." All cast members are breast cancer survivors and will bring a real perspective to the production. No advance tickets sales Tickets are $5 at the door.
» Empty Place at the Table, a fundraising gala and silent auction to support Southside Survivor Response Center, is at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Warren Rodgers at 276-403-4084 or director@ssrcenter.org
FRIDAY
Oct. 11
» Stuart Farmers Market is at 8 a.m.-noon, with fresh donuts from Duck Donuts Mobile Truck.
» TheatreWorks Community Players at 7 p.m. will present a production of "Pirates of Chemotherapy." All ladies are breast cancer survivors and will bring a real perspective to the production. No advance tickets sales Tickets are $5 at the door.
» Burn + Blow, an adult art class, is at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost for members is $35; non-members $40. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Registration closes 48 hours prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221 to register.
» Heritage Winds of the U.S. Air Force will perform at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Oct. 12
» Patrick County's 49th annual Lord's Acre/Lord's Hour sale will be at Rotary Field. Doors open at 7 a.m. Food, baked goods, drafts and homemade treasures will be available. A worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. There will be an auction beginning at 11 a.m. featuring a handmade quilt and other items from the participating churches.
» Wine by the River for the Matthew Wade Foundation is at 3-7 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. Morgan Wade and the Stepbrothers will perform. Also featured will be wine tastings, food and artisan vendors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Visit www.winebyriver.com to purchase.
» Woolwine Octoberfest at the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department is at 10 a.m. It will include apple butter making, fried apple pies, a bake sale, crafts, ham plates, hot dogs, desserts and drinks. Entertainment will include: Friday Night Band at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Larry Sigmon & Friends at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Twin Creeks Stringbands (aka Draggers) at noon and 3 p.m.
» Household Hazardous Waste Day for Henry County will be at 2285 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett (across from Cromwell Street and Bassett Office Supply). You will be able to throw away solvents (mineral spirits, paint thinner, turpentine, acetone, etc), paints (oil base, polyurethane, tung oil, deck or oil base stains, etc.), fuels (gasoline, #2 fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel, small engine fuel, heating oil, etc), automobile fluids (motor oil, transmission fluids, antifreeze, etc) and lead acid batteries, computer equipment, cell phones and printer cartridges.
» Grapevine wreath-making class is at 10 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Students will need their own pairs of gardening gloves and flat-head screwdrivers. Cost is $10 for members/$15 for non-members. Payment and size choice of wreath is due at registration. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» The Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch is open through Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. Hours are Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5.
SUNDAY
Oct. 13
» Free community meal hosted by Love and Hope Ministries is at 12:30-1:30 p.m. at 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
TUESDAY
Oct. 15
» The Bassett Historical Center program at 10:30 a.m. will be author David Joyce speaking on his new book, "Poineers of Colonial Virginia: Being a Collection of Narratives of Influential and Less Well-Known Pioneers in Colonial Virginia and Their Impact on Society."
FRIDAY
Oct. 18
» Stuart Farmers Market is at 8 a.m.-noon beginning of the Apple Dumpling Festival. Fresh apples, baked items, meats, eggs and more.
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mountain Highway, will begin at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
Oct. 19
» Llama Pack Trail & Challenge event is at Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway, today and Sunday. For information, contact Laura Steere at 276-358-2378 or www.InfinityAcres.org
» Piedmont Arts Bus to Broadway will take guests to see the hit Broadway musical Aladdin at Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, N.C. Bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 11 a.m. for the 2 p.m. performance. Guests may bring lunch or snacks. Optional boxed lunch available for pre-order. Tickets are $115 each or $125 with optional boxed lunch. Limited tickets remaining. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org.
» 18th annual Apple Dumpling Festival is in Stuart.
» Dragon Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring the lore of dragons, the impact these creatures have had on societies across the globe and the science behind the growth and dissemination of the myth — also — a life-sized dragon sculpture, fire performances, blacksmith presentations, Medieval combat demonstrations, Viking stilt-walkers, science fiction and fantasy authors, music by Pirates of the Piedmont, a beer garden, Renaissance Faire marketplace, games, crafts, activities and food. Admission is $10 for people ages 3 and older, and free for museum members and babies.
» Festival of Hope for the Teamwork International Ministries is at 4-6 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College. It will feature African dancing, singing, storytelling and fashion, with proceeds to benefit the City of Hope orphanage, school and medical center in Tanzania.
» The Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch is open through Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. Hours are Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5.
SUNDAY
Oct. 20
» Meadows of Dan Ruritan's & Fire Department Pancake Days held from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway. Featuring all you can eat menu of plain pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, gravy and all the fixins'; $10 for adults, $5 for ages five to 12, and free to children under five. To go orders welcome and freshly ground sausage, available for sale. Call 276-952-2744. Proceeds benefit a variety of community causes and organizations including the local volunteer fire department, rescue squad, local schools, college scholarships, food drives and other needs in Patrick County.
THURSDAY
Oct. 24
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. All supplies provided. Cost is $30 for members;$40 for non-members. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Oct. 25
» Painting at Spencer-Penn Centre at 6-9 p.m. for a fall themed canvas door/wall hanging. All supplies will be provided for this three hour class. Pre-registration and payment is required. Cost is $20 for members/$25 for non-members. Call the Centre at 276-957-5757 for more information.
» Stuart Farmers Market at 8 a.m.-noon - you may ask Mater Gardeners questions. Fresh fall produce, meats, eggs, baked items and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 26
» Vera Bradley Bingo is at 5 p.m., with games beginning at 6, at Spencer-Penn Centre. A fee of $25 buys 60 cards, with three cards per game, two coveralls and one raffle ticket. Fundraiser for Spencer-Penn Centre.
SUNDAY
Oct. 27
» Meadows of Dan Ruritans and Fire Department Pancake Days is from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway. The all-you-can-eat menu of plain pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, gravy and all the fixings is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12, and free to children 5 and younger. To-go orders are welcome, and freshly ground sausage is available for sale. Call 276-952-2744. Proceeds benefit a variety of community causes and organizations including the volunteer fire department, rescue squad, schools, college scholarships, food drives and other needs in Patrick County.
TUESDAY
Nov. 5
» General Election Day for local elections, including state senate and house. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Nov. 7
» "Sunflowers" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided.
FRIDAY
Nov. 8
» "Strainer Things" adult art class is at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members/$40 for non-members. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Registration closes 48 hours prior to class. To register visit PiedmontArts.or or call 276-632-3221.
SUNDAY
Nov. 10
» Free community meal is at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
FRIDAY
Nov. 15
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Wound Tight, begins at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
Nov. 16
» Craft show by the Bedford Women's Club is at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, Bedford, off U.S. Highway 122, Big Island Highway. For information, call Carolyn Fellers at 434-941-4962 or Susan Arthur at 540-586-0420 or email at gfwebedfordwomansclub@gmail.com or write to them at P.O. Box 1, Bedford, 24523.
TUESDAY
Nov. 19
» Barn Quilt Painting classes at 1-3 p.m. at cost of $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Paint a 12x12 inch barn quilt. All supplies provided. To register, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Dec. 5
» "Sunflowers" painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non-members. All supplies provided.
SUNDAY
Dec. 8
» Free community meal at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
FRIDAY
Dec. 13
» Holiday Mixology adult art class at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Registration closes 48 hours before class. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Dec. 20
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mark Templeton and the Christmas concert, begins 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
This calendar, which addresses non-commercial programs offered on a consistent basis, is published each Sunday in the Accent pages of the Martinsville Bulletin. It is updated weekly on martinsvillebulletin.com. Submit your recurring items to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.