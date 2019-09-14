Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com
TODAY
» Virginia Tech Pre-College Initiative event will be at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martisnville. Representatives of Va. Tech will bring a robot, and engineers from the different areas will discuss programs.
» Coat Drive for Kids for Salvation Army will start accepting donations of new or gently used coats. Call Debra Parsons Buchanan at 276-957-1394 or at Hollywood Cinema or One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road. Deadline for donations is Nov. 30.
» Irisburg Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew & Auction will be at 4 p.m., with the auction beginning at 7 p.m. The menu includes Brunswick stew, black-pot chicken, vegetables and desserts. Canned stew sales will begin at 9 a.m. for $7 per can. For orders call 276-650-2233.
» All-you-can-eat breakfast will be at 6-10 a.m. at the Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. The menu includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravey, biscuits, apples, pancakes, made to order (buckwheat or regular) juice and coffee at cost of $6.
» Ken Adams Memorial Patrick County Toy Run, to benefit the Christmas Cheer Program, will have registration at 11:30 a.m. at Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department, with the ride leaving at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $10 and is open to all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles. For more information, contact Cathy Adams at 276-930-1530.
» Bassett Heritage Festival is all day on Main Street in Bassett. The event features a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., kids' carnival and vendors opening at 8:30, Bassett Historical Center open house at 9-1, The Southern Gentlemen entertaining at 10:30-12:30 and a parade at 2.
» Moonshine Memories Old & New, hosted by the Franklin County Historical Society, starts at 10 a.m., at 4087 Snow Creek Road, a private home with a basement and garage dedicated to moonshine memorabilia. The event will feature vintage vehicles, a replica Texaco Service Station, a steel drum band, moonshine-themed raffle basket, 50/50 drawing, a barbecue vendor (Buddy’s) and more. Admission is by donation.
» Rummage sale fundraiser for Warrior Band Boosters is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Magna Vista High School, 701 Magna Vista School Road, Ridgeway. Vendors can apply at www.warriorband.org/rummagesale
» 12th annual Woolwine car bike and tractor show is at the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department, 9912 Woolwine Highway, Woowline. Check-in is at 8 a.m., with judging at 11. Classes include car/truck and tractor for $15 per entry. Call for a multicar discount. Door prizes will be awarded, and lunch and snacks are available for purchase. For more information, contact Eddie at 276-692-5820 or David at 276-830-1339 after 4 p.m.
» Hodge-Podge, a collective art show featuring Bull Mountain Arts, will continue through Oct. 4 at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart.
MONDAY
» Martinsville-Henry County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m at New College Institute, 109 Fayette St., Room 107.
» Patrick Henry Community College Board will meet at noon in the Hooker Exhibit Hall of the Frith Economic Development Center.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» The American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Post Home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville. The executive board meets at 6 p.m.
» Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Southside Virginia will have a week-long event at Henry County, Martinsville, Patrick County schools, as well as Patrick Henry Community College.
TUESDAY
» The Greater Bassett will meet at HJDB Event Center at 10 a.m.
» 67th Annual Patrick County Agricultural Fair: The fair will be run Tuesday through Sept. 21 at Rotary Field in Stuart. Submit all agricultural and craft entries between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Monday is VIP Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday (when kids enter free), gates open weeknights at 5:30 p.m., and rides start at 6 p.m. Entertainment includes: Wednesday, Shelley Roberts, Debbie Bennett, Southern Prophets, Over the Hill and Joyful Noise; Thursday, Sue Nester, One Accord, Mike Hall, Phillip Adams and Tina & Herbert Conner; Friday, Mary Jo & Charlie Leet with Ron & Tommy, Jason Harris and Friends and the Country Boys, as well as a flatfoot/clogging concert on Friday; and Saturday, bingo. In the amphitheater is: Friday, "muttin’ bustin’" for kids, then a rodeo at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, a kids Power Wheels Derby at 6 p.m., then Demolition Derby at 7. Saturday’s fair opens at 3 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.stuartrotaryclub.org/patrick-county-fair.
» Oak Level Ruritan Club, off Oak Level Road behind Oak Level Baptist Church, will have a meet-and-greet with candidates for sheriff Lane Perry, John Cassell and Jerry Farmer at 7 p.m. Tuesday (doors will open at 6 p.m.). Each candidate will have the floor to talk for 10 minutes, then have the option of taking questions from the floor. Also, Reed Creek District school board member Teddy Martin and supervisor Tommy Slaughter.
» Stuart Farmer's Market at 3-6 p.m., Locally grown produce available.
» Small real estate development seminar, featuring R. John Anderson, will be at 6 p.m. in the Martin-Lacy Lecture Hall at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 8-10 a.m., Lobby of HCM Health Department, 295 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 3-6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
» 67th Annual Patrick County Agricultural Fair: The fair will be run Tuesday through Sept. 21 at Rotary Field in Stuart. Submit all agricultural and craft entries between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Monday is VIP Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday (when kids enter free), gates open weeknights at 5:30 p.m., and rides start at 6 p.m. Entertainment includes: Wednesday, Shelley Roberts, Debbie Bennett, Southern Prophets, Over the Hill and Joyful Noise; Thursday, Sue Nester, One Accord, Mike Hall, Phillip Adams and Tina & Herbert Conner; Friday, Mary Jo & Charlie Leet with Ron & Tommy, Jason Harris and Friends and the Country Boys, as well as a flatfoot/clogging concert on Friday; and Saturday, bingo. In the amphitheater is: Friday, "muttin’ bustin’" for kids, then a rodeo at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, a kids Power Wheels Derby at 6 p.m., then Demolition Derby at 7. Saturday’s fair opens at 3 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.stuartrotaryclub.org/patrick-county-fair.
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Martinsville/Henry County S.A.L.T. Council meets at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Kings Grant, Kings Grant Way, Martinsville. Deborah H. Bell, outreach coordinator of the Office of the Virginia Attorney General, will be the guest speaker for a seminar on elder abuse at 2-3 p.m.. For information, call 276-632-6442.
THURSDAY
» Martinsville UpTown Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. Jeff Kohler, advanced manufacturing coordinator, and Nick McCorquodale, advanced manufacturing instructor, from Patrick Henry Community College will present an interactive program. Visitors are welcome.
» 67th Annual Patrick County Agricultural Fair: The fair will be run Tuesday through Sept. 21 at Rotary Field in Stuart. Submit all agricultural and craft entries between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Monday is VIP Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday (when kids enter free), gates open weeknights at 5:30 p.m., and rides start at 6 p.m. Entertainment includes: Wednesday, Shelley Roberts, Debbie Bennett, Southern Prophets, Over the Hill and Joyful Noise; Thursday, Sue Nester, One Accord, Mike Hall, Phillip Adams and Tina & Herbert Conner; Friday, Mary Jo & Charlie Leet with Ron & Tommy, Jason Harris and Friends and the Country Boys, as well as a flatfoot/clogging concert on Friday; and Saturday, bingo. In the amphitheater is: Friday, "muttin’ bustin’" for kids, then a rodeo at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, a kids Power Wheels Derby at 6 p.m., then Demolition Derby at 7. Saturday’s fair opens at 3 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.stuartrotaryclub.org/patrick-county-fair.
» Martinsville City Public Schools Endowment golf tournament at Chatmoss Country Club starts at 11:45 a.m. with lunch. Tee time will be at 1 p.m. Registration is $100 per person or $400 per team, which includes mulligan, red tee, lunch, drinks and cocktails after the game. Sponsorships at various levels are being accepted, as are cash donations. To participate, call Travis Clemons at 276-403-5722 or Dru Ingram at 276-790-4386. Lunch and golf will be at Chatmoss Country Club.
FRIDAY
» 67th Annual Patrick County Agricultural Fair: The fair will be run Tuesday through Sept. 21 at Rotary Field in Stuart. Submit all agricultural and craft entries between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Monday is VIP Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday (when kids enter free), gates open weeknights at 5:30 p.m., and rides start at 6 p.m. Entertainment includes: Wednesday, Shelley Roberts, Debbie Bennett, Southern Prophets, Over the Hill and Joyful Noise; Thursday, Sue Nester, One Accord, Mike Hall, Phillip Adams and Tina & Herbert Conner; Friday, Mary Jo & Charlie Leet with Ron & Tommy, Jason Harris and Friends and the Country Boys, as well as a flatfoot/clogging concert on Friday; and Saturday, bingo. In the amphitheater is: Friday, "muttin’ bustin’" for kids, then a rodeo at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, a kids Power Wheels Derby at 6 p.m., then Demolition Derby at 7. Saturday’s fair opens at 3 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.stuartrotaryclub.org/patrick-county-fair.
» Stuart Farmers Market is at 8 a.m.-noon, featuring checks of canner pressure gauges.
» Music Jamboree, featuring Jus Cauz, begins at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett. Local musicians are invited to jam at 6-7, and Jus' Cauz will be performing at 7-9. Dancers are welcome, and concessions are available. Admission is a $5 donation.
» Virginia Faery Festival is today through Sept. 22 at Spirithaven Farm, just outside Stuart. The event features a fairy-themed marketplace with artists from around the country, entertainment, children's activities and camping. Basic admission is $10 for adults, $5 for big kids and free for little kids. Visit http://www.virginiafaeryfestival.com for more information.
SATURDAY
» 67th Annual Patrick County Agricultural Fair: The fair will be run Tuesday through Sept. 21 at Rotary Field in Stuart. Submit all agricultural and craft entries between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Monday is VIP Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday (when kids enter free), gates open weeknights at 5:30 p.m., and rides start at 6 p.m. Entertainment includes: Wednesday, Shelley Roberts, Debbie Bennett, Southern Prophets, Over the Hill and Joyful Noise; Thursday, Sue Nester, One Accord, Mike Hall, Phillip Adams and Tina & Herbert Conner; Friday, Mary Jo & Charlie Leet with Ron & Tommy, Jason Harris and Friends and the Country Boys, as well as a flatfoot/clogging concert on Friday; and Saturday, bingo. In the amphitheater is: Friday, "muttin’ bustin’" for kids, then a rodeo at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, a kids Power Wheels Derby at 6 p.m., then Demolition Derby at 7. Saturday’s fair opens at 3 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.stuartrotaryclub.org/patrick-county-fair.
» Spencer Community Fair at the Spencer Ruritan Building will feature Brunswick stew, fried chicken and homemade desserts. Take-out and sit-down meals will be ready by 10 a.m. Craft and collectible fair with vendors is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
» Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In is at 4-8 p.m. at 3525 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, in the Bassett Furniture parking lot. Proceeds from the 50/50 ticket sales will benefit the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department.
» Lord's Acre Sale to benefit missions will be at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ridgeway United Methodist Church, 160 Church St. Crafts, home-baked goods, canned goods and mums will be for sale. A country breakfast and hotdog lunch will be served.
» Mini Health Fair is at 9 a.m.-noon at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville.
» Gospel concert is at 6 p.m. at Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville, featuring singer Kelonate Gavin, The Gospel Legends, Robert Blair’s Violinaires, Bethel Way Church of Christ choir and master of ceremonies Tom Cooke.
» Bluegrass by the River Festival will be at the new outdoor amphitheater at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company at 209 Trade St. in Danville. The festival will showcase bluegrass music by Jeanette and Johnny Williams, the Jay Shelton Band, Bandwagon and Franklin Station. Proceeds will go to the sheriff's office's chapter of Project Lifesaver. Tickets may be purchased at www.bluegrassbytheriver.com, Vintages by the Dan, Karen’s Hallmark Shop or 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company.
» Divas Conference's Fight To Win Tour, featuring speakers and panel discussions, is at 4-9 p.m. at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville. Semiformal with a red carpet and banquet-style serving. Tickets are $35 and $45 for VIP level and can be purchased at Eventbrite bit.ly/divasconferenceva.
» Virginia Faery Festival is today through Sept. 22 at Spirithaven Farm, just outside Stuart. The event features a fairy-themed marketplace with artists from around the country, entertainment, children's activities and camping. Basic admission is $10 for adults, $5 for big kids and free for little kids. Visit http://www.virginiafaeryfestival.com for more information.
» Patrick County Agricultural Fair ends today in Stuart. For more information, visit http://www.stuartrotaryclub.org/patrick-county-fair.
» Hodge-Podge, a collective art show featuring Bull Mountain Arts, will continue through Oct. 4 at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart.
SUNDAY
» Primeland's Stables Saloon will have country music along with Southern Blue Ridge BBQ buffet at 5-9 p.m. The cost is $35. To make reservations, call 276-222-3829.
» 4 Sundays @ 4 organ recital will have its series finale at 4 p.m. at Broad Street Christian Church, featuring series coordinator Robert Chapman and friends.
» Virginia Faery Festival is at Spirithaven Farm, just outside Stuart. The event features a fairy-themed marketplace with artists from around the country, entertainment, children's activities and camping. Basic admission is $10 for adults, $5 for big kids and free for little kids. Visit http://www.virginiafaeryfestival.com for more information.
MONDAY
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
Looking ahead
TUESDAY
Sept. 24
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 1-5 p.m., Bassett Family Practice, T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 3-6 p.m. Locally grown produce is available.t.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 25
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Bassett Family Practice, T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
Sept. 26
FRIDAY
Sept. 27
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bassett Family Practice, T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» The Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch will need help unloading pumpkins at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Martinsville, corner of Starling and Mulberry.
» Stuart Farmers Market is at 8 a.m.-noon, with Master Gardeners on site to answer questions.
» Savory September: 50 Years of Love is at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. General admission is $40, which includes admission, food and bar. Tickets are available at PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
Sept. 28
» The Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch is open through Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. Hours are Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 9-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5.
» Blue Jeans & Bling, the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum's yearly fundraiser, will be at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 1 E Church St., Martinsville. The event features food, drinks and music, and tickets (from the Heritage Center or Visitor Center) are $35.
» Weave in class is at 7:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre. Cost is $20 which includes a light breakfast, lunch and snacks. Sign up early to make the basket of your choice by calling 276-657-5757. Must register by Sept. 12.
» Hodge-Podge, a collective art show featuring Bull Mountain Arts, will continue through Oct. 4 at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart.
SUNDAY
Sept. 29
» Reynolds Homestead will hold class Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting: Still Life from 2-5 p.m. at cost of $45 per person at the Creative Arts Center, Stuart. All supplies including brushes, paints and canvas will be provided, however participants are welcome to bring their own if they choose. Registration required by calling 276-694-7181.
MONDAY
Sept. 30
» Medicaid expansion application assistance & Q&A, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
Oct. 1
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 2
THURSDAY
Oct. 3
» Oil-painting class by Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating a particular oil painting, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $85/75, which includes supplies. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting www.piedmontarts.org.
FRIDAY
OCT. 4
» Fundraiser yard sale for the Fieldale Recreation Center and pools is at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. today and Saturday at Fieldale Recreation Center, side entrance. Blankets, rugs, sheets, beach towels, etc. will be for sale.
» Hodge-Podge, a collective art show featuring Bull Mountain Arts, concludes at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart.
SATURDAY
Oct. 5
» Martinsville Uptown Oktoberfest will be start at 11 a.m. Admission will be free. Vendors are being accepted; for more information, email kimberly@mhcchamber.com.
» The Rogues will appear at 6 p.m. in The Mill Whistle concert series on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
» Fundraiser yard sale for the Fieldale Recreation Center and pools is at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fieldale Recreation Center, side entrance. Blankets, rugs, sheets, beach towels, etc. will be for sale.
» Pumpkin sewing class at 9-11 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre at cost $10 members/$15 non-members. Must pre-register by calling center at 276-957-5757.
» Autumn Potpourri-Callands Festival will be at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the old Clerk's Office and Courthouse in Callands. Free parking and admission.
THURSDAY
Oct. 10
» Empty Place at the Table, a fundraising gala and silent auction to support Southside Survivor Response Center, is at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Warren Rodgers at 276-403-4084 or director@ssrcenter.org
FRIDAY
Oct. 11
» Burn + Blow at 6-9 p.m. Adult class at Piedmont Arts. Cost for members is $35; non-members $40. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Registration closes 48 hours prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221 to register.
SATURDAY
Oct. 12
» Gateway Streetscape Foundation and the county of Henry will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Oct. 12 at 2285 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett (across from Cromwell Street and Bassett Office Supply). There, you'll be able to throw away: solvents (mineral spirits, paint thinner, turpentine, acetone, etc), paints (oil base, polyurethane, tung oil, deck or oil base stains, etc.), fuels (gasoline, #2 fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel, small engine fuel, heating oil, etc), automobile fluids (motor oil, transmission fluids, antifreeze, etc) and lead acid batteries, computer equipment, cell phones and printer cartridges.
» Grapevine wreath-making class is at 10 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Students will need their own pairs of gardening gloves and flat-head screwdrivers. Cost is $10 for members/$15 for non-members. Payment and size choice of wreath is due at registration. For information, call 276-957-5757.
SUNDAY
Oct. 13
» Free community meal hosted by Love and Hope Ministries is at 12:30-1:30 p.m. at 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 18
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mountain Highway, will begin at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
Oct. 19
» Llama Pack Trail & Challenge Event, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway, Infinity Acres Ranch on Oct. 19-20 For information, contact Laura Steere at 276-358-2378 or www.InfinityAcres.org
» Piedmont Arts Bus to Broadway will take guests on a magic carpet ride to the hit Broadway musical, Aladdin at Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina. Bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 11 a.m. for the 2 p.m. performance. Guests may bring lunch or snacks. Optional boxed lunch available for pre-order. Tickets are $115 each or $125 with optional boxed lunch. Limited tickets remaining. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Oct. 24
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piemdont Arts. All supplies provided. Cost is $30 for members;$40 for non-members. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Oct. 26
» Vera Bradley Bingo is at 5 p.m., with games beginning at 6, at Spencer-Penn Centre. A fee of $25 buys 60 cards, with three cards per game, two coveralls and one raffle ticket. Fundraiser for Spencer-Penn Centre.
Nov. 7
» Painting with Ed Gowen at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. "Sunflowers" at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non members. All supplies provided.
FRIDAY
Nov. 8
» Strainer Things class at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, Adult Class. Cost is $35 for members/$40 for non-members. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Registration closes 48 hours prior to class. To register visit PiedmontArts.or or call 276-632-3221.
SUNDAY
Nov. 10
» Free community meal at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
FRIDAY
Nov. 15
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Wound Tight, begins 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
SATURDAY
Nov. 16
» Craft show by the Bedford Women's Club is at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, Bedford, off U.S. Highway 122, Big Island Highway. For information, call Carolyn Fellers at 434-941-4962 or Susan Arthur at 540-586-0420 or email at gfwebedfordwomansclub@gmail.com or write to them at P.O. Box 1, Bedford, 24523.
TUESDAY
Nov. 19
» Barn Quilt Painting classes at 1-3 p.m. at cost of $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Paint a 12x12 inch barn quilt. All supplies provided. To register, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Dec. 5
» Painting with Ed Gowen at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. "Sunflowers" at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non members. All supplies provided.
SUNDAY
Dec. 8
» Free community meal at 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
FRIDAY
Dec. 13
» Holiday Mixology Adult class at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members/$40 for non-members. Registration closes 48 hours prior to class. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Dec. 20
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mark Templeton and the Christmas concert, begins 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
REPEATING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
This calendar, which addresses non-commercial programs offered on a consistent basis, is published each Sunday in the Accent pages of the Martinsville Bulletin. It is updated weekly on martinsvillebulletin.com. Submit your recurring items to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.