NOTE: Given the cancellations and other considerations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended that you check with each of these events before planning to attend.
MONDAY
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
TUESDAY
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.rary.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road
This calendar, which addresses non-commercial programs offered on a consistent basis, is published each Sunday in the Accent pages of the Martinsville Bulletin. It is updated weekly on martinsvillebulletin.com. Submit your recurring items to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.