From Staff Reports
Fairy Stone State Park in Patrick County. and all Virginia State Parks are working toward a goal to reopen campgrounds for Memorial Day weekend, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation said in a release.
The reopening will be phased, beginning with park campgrounds. Restrooms and campground bathhouses will open beginning May 21. Other park facilities, including camp stores, museums, picnic shelters and visitor centers, will remain closed.
Visitors should check the individual park’s website before their visit for updates. Those who had a camping reservation canceled with a check-in before May 21 and with a check-out after May 22 will have the portion of their stay after May 21 automatically rescheduled. Those who would like to stay during the available portion of their reservation must update their check-in and payment option.
Visitors who have camping reservations beginning May 22 and later do not need to take any action. Those reservations are still scheduled. The fastest way to update reservation information is to visit www.reserveamerica.com and follow the prompts. The reservation call center is at 800-933-7275. No new reservations will be accepted through today. All other overnight facilities will remain closed including cabins, lodges and group campgrounds.
All other reservations between now and May 22 have been canceled and refunds have been automatically distributed through our customer service center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.