Miscellaneous events
Mount Sinai Church, 9 Peters St., Martinsville, will present ”A Christmas to Believe in” at 3 p.m. today.
Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry, which meets upstairs at Horsepasture Ruritan Building, 58 West on A.L. Philpott Highway, will have a service titled ”Christmas is not Christmas without Christ” at 3-5 p.m. today.
» Rock Hill Baptist Church, 630 Rock Hill Community Road, Bassett, presents ”The Visitor” at 2:30 p.m. today.
» Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will have its Christmas program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the play ”Unseen Blessings,” written by Minister Karlette Motley. There will be a Massive Kingdom Kids Toy Giveaway for children ages 10 and under while supplies last.
» The First Baptist Church East Martinsville will have a Christmas program at 1 p.m. today, with dinner to follow.
» Gethsemane Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2380 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will have a Christmas program at 1 p.m. today.
» Vision Assembly of God, 153 Oakwood Drive, Collinsville, will have ”A Celebration of Christmas” drama and a worship celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. Following the program lunch with the pastors will be served.
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a variety of Christmas-related events today. A children’s “Happy Birthday Jesus Party — The First Christmas” is at 10 a.m., and the children’s Christmas program will be at 6 p.m, followed by a fellowship at 7.
» “The Christmas Experience” will be staged at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. today.
Music
» Mountain View Church of God Prophecy, Patrick Springs, will have a “Christmas Celebration with God Can” at 6 p.m. today. Special music by Patrick County’s own God Can. A Christmas reception will follow.
Christmas Eve
» First Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Eve Service at 9:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
» Starling Avenue Baptist Church will have a candlelight and Communion service at 5 p.m.
» Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have candlelight Communion service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
» Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» First Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
» Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
» Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 7 p.m.
New Year’s Eve
» A New Year’s Eve Party will be held at the Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by The Shelton Brothers and the center. The bands performing will be Two Young Two Old; Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys; and The Shelton Brothers. Bring a covered dish to share; drinks will be provided. Admission costs $5. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music will start at 7.
» Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a New Year’s Eve pray-in starting at 8 p.m.
