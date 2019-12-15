Parades
» Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, postponed from earlier, will start at 3 p.m. today and circle through uptown Martinsville, along Main and Church streets. The theme is “The Magic of Christmas.” For more information about the parade, call 276-656-3900 or email starnews47@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous events
» Lily Patterson Memorial Scholarship Horse Show: A scholarship is being established in the memory of Lily Patterson, and a horse show Sunday at Tackfully Teamed will raise money for it. Beginning at 2 p.m., teams of riders and their horses will perform to Christmas songs. There is no admission charge, and all donations will go to the scholarship fund. Each year a scholarship will be awarded to a rider who cannot afford fees. Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy is at 7975 Henry Road, Henry.
» People’s Church of the Living God, 8136 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, will present ”Bethlehem Christmas Nativity Play,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a variety of Christmas-related events next Sunday. A children’s “Happy Birthday Jesus Party — The First Christmas” is at 10 a.m., and the children’s Christmas program will be at 6 p.m, followed by a fellowship at 7.
» “The Christmas Experience” will be staged at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. next Sunday.
Music
» Hillcrest Baptist Church will present the musical drama “An Unexpected Christmas” at 11 a.m. today.
» Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 42 Mt. Vernon Road, Axton, will present the Christmas cantata “Noel” at 11 a.m. today.
» Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, will have its Christmas cantata at 6 p.m. today, with children’s program “New Star” and adult program “Messiah.”
» Mount Vernon Baptist Church will present the cantata “Noel” during its 11 a.m. worship service today.
» Martinsville City Wide Band Concert: City music students in grades 6-12 will present their band concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Martinsville High School. Admission is free.
» The Martinsville High School Jazz Band will conduct its annual Christmas concert at noon Wednesday at New College Institute. Admission is free, and donations of canned and other nonperishable foods will be accepted for Grace Network.
» Mark Templeton Band will perform from 1-9 pm. Friday at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. An open mic session will be during the hour before the band takes the stage. Concessions will be available. $5.
» Mountain View Church of God Prophecy, Patrick Springs, will have a “Christmas Celebration with God Can” at 6 p.m. next Sunday. Special music by Patrick County’s own God Can. A Christmas reception will follow.
Advent
» First Baptist Church will have a Advent Children’s Chapel at 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday; Advent worship services are at 11 a.m. Sundays and at noon Tuesday; Longest Night Service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Christmas Eve
» Starling Avenue Baptist Church will have a candlelight and Communion service at 5 p.m.
» Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have candlelight Communion service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
» Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» First Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
» Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
» Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 7 p.m.
New Year’s Eve
» A New Year’s Eve Party will be held at the Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by The Shelton Brothers and the center. The bands performing will be Two Young Two Old; Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys; and The Shelton Brothers. Bring a covered dish to share; drinks will be provided. Admission costs $5. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music will start at 7.
» Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a New Year’s Eve pray-in starting at 8 p.m.
