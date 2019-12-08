Parades
» Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, postponed from earlier, will start at 3 p.m. next Sunday and circle through uptown Martinsville, along Main and Church streets. The theme is “The Magic of Christmas.” For more information about the parade, call 276-656-3900 or email starnews47@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous events
» Reynolds Homestead will have open house from 1-5 p.m. today, with a theme of “Celebrating Appalachian Christmas.”
» The Collinsville Library will have “Holiday Open House” at 4-7 p.m. Monday. For more information, call 276-647-1112.
» Dinner and holiday play, presented by First Baptist Church East Martinsville, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Martinsville High School. Dinner will be served at 5 in the commons, and the play will be staged afterward in the auditorium. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for 12 and under. Contact Dorothy Still at 276-252-4623 or Shelia Williams at 276-806-5509.
» First Baptist Church Collinsville will have Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday for children of all ages.
» People’s Church of the Living God, 8136 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, will present ”Bethlehem Christmas Nativity Play,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a variety of Christmas-related events on Dec. 22. A children’s “Happy Birthday Jesus Party — The First Christmas” is at 10 a.m., and the children’s Christmas program will be at 6 p.m, followed by a fellowship at 7.
Music
» Patrick Henry Community College’s Patriot Players will present “The 2019 Christmas Spectacular” at 2 p.m. today at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will host the combined choirs of Fieldale United Methodist Church and Fieldale Baptist Church in “Have You Heard,” featuring Celtic much, at 4 p.m. today.
» There’s something new with the Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops concert: It will be a matinee, instead of an evening show as in previous years, at 3 p.m. today, at the Martinsville High School auditorium. Tickets are $15 general admission, $25 reserved, and $5 for students. Altrusa will collect donations of non-perishable foods for Grace Network.
» The Smith River Singers will perform their annual Christmas concert, “Carols & Cheer,” at 7 p.m. Monday at Galilean House of Worship. This season’s concert will feature a symphony orchestra led by Bassett High School band director Trey Harris. The orchestra is comprised of professional and local musicians as well as students from the Bassett High School band. The Smith River Singers and orchestra will be joined by internationally-acclaimed soloists Jill Gardner, soprano, and Jake Gardner, bass-baritone, for a performance of Ralph Vaughan-Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.”
» Garland Shelton will perform pieces on piano at 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.
» Patrick Henry Community College Jazz Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday in the Walker Fine Arts Center at the college. Admission is $5.
» The Martinsville Handbill Ensemble will present its Christmas concert of familiar seasonal tunes in lively renditions at 7 p.m. Saturday at Broad Street Christian Church. The bell choir of 14 will be accompanied by a group of prominent musicians the Still Water Chorus.
» Noise for Toys, a live music event collecting toys for children. Admission is a new toy, which will be donated to kids in need through local schools. Participating bands will be The Lowdown Dirty, .State Razors., Above the Fray and The Blemmyes, and Muddles the Menacing Mime (aka Mat Smith) will be the special guest. The show will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre; doors will open an hour before.
» Hillcrest Baptist Church will present the musical drama “An Unexpected Christmas” at 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. next Sunday.
» Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 42 Mt. Vernon Road, Axton, will present the Christmas cantata “Noel” at 11 a.m. next Sunday.
» Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniel Creek Road will have its Christmas cantata at 6 p.m. next Sunday, with children’s program “New Star” and adult program “Messiah.”
» Mount Vernon Baptist Church will present the cantata “Noel” during its 11 a.m. worship service next Sunday.
» The Martinsville High School Jazz Band will conduct its annual Christmas concert at noon Dec. 18 at New College Institute. Admission is free, and donations of canned and other nonperishable foods will be accepted for Grace Network.
» Mark Templeton Band will perform from 1-9 pm. Dec. 20 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. An open mic session will be during the hour before the band takes the stage. Concessions will be available. $5.
» Mountain View Church of God Prophecy, Patrick Springs, will have a “Christmas Celebration with God Can” at 6 p.m. Dec. 22. Special music by Patrick County’s own God Can. A Christmas reception will follow.
Arts and crafts
» Holiday mixology adult art class is at 6-9 p.m. Friday at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Registration closes 48 hours before class. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Michele Minich will lead people step by step in painting gingerbread houses, at 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts. Kids are welcome. People should dress to get messy. The cost is $25. Register at 276-632-3221 or piedmontarts.org.
» New College Institute invites families – children and adults together – to print and decorate evergreen trees during “Holiday 3D Printing” on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. Each participant also will receive a free 3D printed- and holiday-themed cookie cutter and candy cane. Participation is free, and donations of canned food will be accepted for Grace Network.
Nativity
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a drive-through Nativity at 6-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (weather permitting). Make-up day in the event of inclement weather will be next Sunday.
Advent
» First Baptist Church will have a Advent Children’s Chapel at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 and Dec. 18; Advent worship services are at 11 a.m. Sundays and at noon Tuesday and Dec. 17; Longest Night Service is at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
» Advent service is at noon Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville. A light lunch will be served.
Dia de la Virgen
» The Celebration of the Virgin [Mary] will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Jose Catholic Church. Danza Azteca San Jose will perform traditional dances.
Christmas Eve
» Starling Avenue Baptist Church will have a candlelight and Communion service at 5 p.m.
» Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have candlelight Communion service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
» Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» First Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
» Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
» Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniel Creek Road, Collinsville, will have Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 7 p.m.
New Year’s Eve
» A New Year’s Eve Party will be held at the Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by The Shelton Brothers and the center. The bands performing will be Two Young Two Old; Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys; and The Shelton Brothers. Bring a covered dish to share; drinks will be provided. Admission costs $5. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music will start at 7.
» Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a New Year’s Eve pray-in starting at 8 p.m.
If you have an event to add to this calendar, email it to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com or call Holly at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.