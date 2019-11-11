Today is the legal celebration of Veterans Day. All federal, state and local government offices will be closed. There will be no mail delivery.
Patrick County Public Schools are closed, but Henry County and Martinsville schools are open.
Martinsville Municipal Building and all offices will be closed. Essential-services employees will be working. There will be no bulk, brush or garbage pickup.
The Henry Martinsville Health Department and the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Banks also will be closed.
