You have three opportunities in Martinsville today to celebrate with the community those who have given their lives in service of the nation. The first is the fifth annual service People's Cemetery, which will be at 10 a.m. at the entrance, located at the end of Second Street in Martinsville. At noon, the 72nd annual service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park on Clearview Drive in Martinsville. W.C. Fowlkes will be the emcee, and (Ret.) Col. Lewis T. Turner of Bassett will be the speaker. At 6 p.m. a service will be held at Carver Memorial Gardens, 2256 Carver Road, Martinsville. All services will feature a short program and are open to the public.
You have 3 chances today to celebrate Memorial Day services in Martinsville
