Betty Joe Turner, Max Hall and Brian Williams are at it again.
In the small city of Martinsville, they bring back the third-smallest town in Texas on the Black Box stage with “A Tuna Christmas,” which opens Thursday.
In 2010, “Greater Tuna,” which pokes gentle fun at small-town Southern life, inaugurated the new Black Box Theatre. Williams was disc jockey Arles Struvie, Hall was disc jockey Thurston Wheelis as well as troublemaker Stanley, and Turner was Stanley’s crotchety Aunt Pearl Burras.
A year or two later, Williams and Turner reprised their roles in the “Greater Tuna” sequel “Red, White and Tuna” at Patrick Henry Community College under the direction of Dan Spaugh.
Being back together again “is like we never left Tuna,” Hall said. “You pick back up where you left off.”
“It’s a treat, and to get to work with Max and Betty Joe again is amazing. They both make me laugh,” Williams said.
On top of that, the actors played other characters in the show as well, and still do. Turner said the two playwrights originally performed all the roles between the pair; it’s a show meant for doubling or tripling up on roles.
Williams also portrays Dixie DeBerry, and Hall also plays Ike Thompson and Helen Bedd. Robbie Hendricks plays Bertha Bumiller and Joe Bob Linsey. Brayden Lynch is Jody Bumiller, Sheriff Givens and Dinner Patron.
Maeve McCulloch is Petey Fisk; Mackenzie Morrison is Charlene Bumiller and Inita Goodwin; DeeDee Richardson is Didi Snavely; Rick Ward is Leonard Childers and R.R. Snavely.
Don Grayson is the other disc jokey, Thurston, but takes on Vera Carp as well.
In this show, “Stanley’s not as bad and is smarter than people think he is,” Hall said.
In fact, Turner said, speaking of her character and other women characters, “we’re doing all this nefarious stuff people don’t know about. They think Stanley’s doing it.”
“In the previous show, he was more comically bad,” Hall said. Now, “you could hear his side of things and why he was” the way he was.
Over the course of the three Tuna shows, “all the characters change, which is really neat, just enough,” Williams said. “They still remain the basic characters with the basic flaws or basic attributes ... a little more is revealed.”
With his main character, Arles, “I get to play a redneck. It’s a real stretch for me,” Williams said jokingly.
The costumes, overseen by Barbara Parker, “are very well done,” Turner said.
Bryan Dunn, the director, “is point on,” Williams said. “Betty Joe, she’s the funniest person around. All you’ve got to do is look at her and you bust out laughing.”
Turner has been in about three dozen community productions, in Martinsville, Stuart and Critz since the 1980s. In 2017, when she was performing in TheatreWorks’ “Mama Won’t Fly,” Turner said that was the last show she was going to be in.
“A Tuna Christmas” is her fourth show since then.
“I tried” to retire from the stage, she said. “I couldn’t do it. I missed it so bad it felt like a physical ache. I can’t tell you how I love it.”
“A Tuna Christmas” is “hilarious, because of the misunderstandings and different personality traits” of the characters, Hall said. “If you liked the first ‘Greater Tuna,’ you’ll love this one.”
“It’s unbelievably hilarious,” Williams said.
