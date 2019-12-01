An anonymous donor has pledged to match all monetary gifts made to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County this Tuesday, which is known as "Giving Tuesday," a day nonprofit organizations try to tap into the holiday spirit and generate donations to meet year-end goals.
One of those nonprofits is the SPCA, which relies heavily on contributions that go beyond purchasing daily necessities, such as bags of dog and cat food, to providing facilities and amenities to keep animals healthy and strong in a clean, warm, safe environment.
“Donations help cover the cost of vaccines, the cost of unexpected vet trips,” said Catherine Gupton, SPCA facility manager. “They also help to cover several things, like the cost of the water to clean shelter, the cost of the lights in the shelter.
“We need to raise $175,000 by the end of this year to stay on target with our budgetary goals. The money raised on Giving Tuesday will go toward that ultimate budget goal.”
The anonymous donor who pledged to match the money given on the first Tuesday in December could play a major role in the shelter’s year-end fundraising effort.
It all started when this mystery person contacted a member of the shelter’s board and made the offer a couple of weeks ago.
“She said she wanted to help the shelter out and she’s also a big proponent of Giving Tuesday,” Gupton said. “She said she wanted to help the shelter out by doing this big matching program on Giving Tuesday.”
With every donation essentially doubled on Giving Tuesday, even smaller amounts become large amounts when grouped together.
“They add up pretty quickly. I mean, if you have 100 people that walk up and hand you a dollar in the course of a day, you’ve reached $100 just from people making those small donations,” Gupton said. “Small donations can be just as much of a lifeblood.”
The donations made on Giving Tuesday will go to several different needs the shelter faces and will not be earmarked toward one specific cause.
“They’ll be used for whatever is most needed,” Gupton said.
The Giving Tuesday tradition began in 2012. It’s not quite clear how the tradition started – some say it sprung from the over commercialization of shopping holidays following Thanksgiving, including Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Others believe it began simply as a way to encourage people to do good.
No matter the origin of Giving Tuesday, the details of its global impact are apparent.
According to Giving Tuesday’s official website, in 2018 more than $400 million in online donations rolled in out of 3.2 million online gifts. The day also produced 14.2 billion online impressions, and people in more than 150 countries participated.
More than $5,000 of those donations went to the local SPCA. Out of the four or five years the shelter has participated in Giving Tuesday, 2018 saw the largest amount of donations.
Also, to help raise awareness of charitable causes and amplify donors’ generosity, Facebook will match up to $7 million in eligible donations made on the social media platform during Giving Tuesday.
“Giving Tuesday was created to embody caring and supporting the charities in your area, so participating in Giving Tuesday, specifically, is a way to give back to your local community,” Gupton said.
For those who can’t donate money but still want to help the animals, the shelter also accepts donations of physical items. You can take such items as a can of tuna for picky eaters or a bag of non-clumping cat litter to the shelter, which is at 132 Joseph Martin Highway in Martinsville.
“We always need bleach, paper towels, dish soap, regular bath towels and things like that,” Gupton said.
