Traveling painting teacher Karen Roberts Conner has a new home for her classes — at Studio 107, on a regular rotation with other artists, Charles Hill and Karen Eggleston.
By day, Conner is an office administrative specialist in the Henry County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. However, she has a second life in arts and crafts.
Throughout her life, “I’ve always done something” artistic, she said. For the past several years, it’s been not only making paintings, but teaching others how to do so as well.
Conner started painting in 2010, with early projects being murals on her walls, using sponge. She also “started making cards, and one thing led to another — I made mini-albums,” then delved into mixed media, she said.
She ended up painting so much at home that “I try to sell them as fast as I can, because I don’t have room to store them,” she said with a chuckle.
In 2014, she became affiliated with the DecoArt paint and supplies company by having a blog through its website. In return, she gets free products, she said.
She also uses DecoArt products for the structured painting classes she leads: She teaches students step by step how to recreate a model painting. DecoArt offers patterns for paintings, so it’s a simple matter of tracing the pattern onto the 16-by-20-inch canvases of her students before each class starts, she said.
The patterns are helpful for most students, because otherwise they would be intimidated by a blank canvas, she said. However, sometimes she works out unique designs based on requests.
Her classes are small, and she gives individual help. By the end, “I want you to hang it up and love it,” she said.
Conner teaches one or two classes a month. Her first classes, five or six years ago, were in her living room. Then she gave classes at various locations including Custom Creations in Collinsville, Bayberry Cottage, Welcome Baptist Church in Brosville, the Masonic Lodge and at her church, Fairway Baptist, as a program to benefit the Back2School program.
Her friend Karen Eggleston moved into a space at Studio 107 in October and eventually suggested Conner take her classes there, both she and Eggleston said.
“It’s perfect,” Conner said. It has “big tables, plenty of chairs and running water.” They worked out an arrangement that Conner teaches on the second Saturday of the month, longtime Studio 107 painter Charles Hill on the third and Eggleston on the fourth Saturday of the month, with most classes starting at 2 p.m.
However, because of a scheduling conflict, Conner’s class on Feb. 8, “Changing Seasons,” will be at 4 p.m., she said. It features one curving branch of a tree showing foliage and flowers from spring, summer and fall. The class on March 14, at 3 p.m., is “Tuscan Landscape.”
During a recent class, Roberts’ students painted a barn, while a few tables away Hill taught children and an adult how to paint the scene of a cardinal on a snowy branch.
He explained the different effects are made by different brushes, such as wide, flat ones and tapered round ones; the effect heavy pressure or a light touch has; and how varying degrees of wetness or dryness of the brush create different strokes and colors.
In Conner’s class, students included Franklin County mother-daughter pair Tammy Holland, who had been a social studies teacher at Bassett High School, and Cienna Holland. Taking Conner’s class together has been a tradition for a few years, they said.
Sitting across from them was Judy Hodges of Druid Hills, a first-timer who said she always had wanted to take a painting class. “It’s fun,” she said.
Conner also is helping take arts into the lives of children and teenagers on probation through the Stay Anchored Art program. Jessie Ward teaches the classes once a week for six weeks, and Roberts helps.
It started with grant funding from Piedmont Arts, which offered art classes to kids who live in the Anchor group home in Martinsville, she said. Since there was room for more students, Anchor staff opened the program to the kids going through probation in Henry County.
One hundred twenty-seven children and teenagers ages 9-21 are on probation in the county, Conner said. These are kids who got in trouble at school and were reported by a School Resource Officer; runaways; kids who have committed crimes, or are at risk to themselves or others — “anything of serious trouble,” she said.
Art helps these kids “because in their life, they get a lot of negativity,” Conner said. “We want to bring possibility” to them. “They may discover a good talent” they could cultivate — but at the very least, it will give them peaceful, enjoyable ways to spend time they otherwise may not have had.
Conner also has taught a painting class to her coworkers after work hours.
One of them, Tiffany J. Martin, has taken at least five classes from Conner. Some of those paintings — a stylish woman with attitude, a cheery snowman, Santa Claus — hang in Martin’s office.
Painting “is relaxing. It gives the opportunity for me as an adult to have a different type of conversation ... a self-reflection, in my opinion,” she said.
Conner and her husband, Donnie Conner, live in Collinsville. They have one son, Darrell Conner of Richmond, and three grandchildren, Brianna Conner, Nathan Conner and James Conner.
Eggleston said she has several classes lined up, most of which feature a craft or art item that can be finished during one 2- to 3-hour class. An exception will be a class in calligraphy, not yet set, which will have to go on over several sessions, because calligraphy requires regular practice.
In addition to his regular classes at Studio 107, Hill is available for private and small group sessions. He will teach “Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting: Winter Scenes” from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13, at Art in the Garden, 138 Scales St., Reidsville, N.C., (tickets, $35, on eventbrite). He can be reached at chill@va.net.
