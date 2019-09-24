Before he even knew what hit him, the car had fled the scene. This traumatic, life-changing instance took place only a block from Axton native Emmanuel “Manny” Cartier’s residence in North Hollywood, Calif. He was walking home from work on Sept. 7.
The hit-and-run sent Cartier, a developing actor, into a 4-day coma. When he awoke, he didn’t remember his name, who his parents, James and Marilyn Cartier, were or what had happened to land him in the hospital. But he was left with injuries that have affected his career and altered his outlook.
Manny Cartier had fought in combat for the United States Marine Corps from 2005 to 2012 and returned the United States nearly unscathed. He endured some shrapnel from bombs, his father, James Cartier said, but he sustained no major injuries.
“Even in his three tours in Iraq and three tours in Afghanistan, he only received some small wounds,” James Cartier said. “Now to get ran over here in California by a hit-and-run driver is so heartbreaking.”
Manny Cartier’s move to California started as a military base placement at 29 Palms, Calif. Upon his discharge, he moved to Orange County, just south of Los Angeles, known for being home to Disneyland. But things didn't always go smoothly for him.
For instance, when he moved off base and into an apartment, he rented storage units for his personal items and all of his military memorabilia. Three months later, someone stole everything he had.
“That really hurt him, too, but he said, ‘They probably needed it to survive,’” James Cartier said. “Then he was trying to get to work on his first day at the bank, and he opened the garage door, and a lady in a convertible Mini Cooper blocked him, and she would not move it. He pushed it to the side, so he could squeeze by, still scraping his car on the backside. I told him he should report her, and he said, ‘We all got to live together in this world.’”
Later, while working out at a local gym, someone stole all of his belongings from his locker, including his phone and his wallet, which contained all of his money and credit cards.
“He said the same thing: [that] They needed it more than he did,” his father said.
James Cartier said that through life his son has found a positive in nearly every negative situation. However, the hit-and-run earlier this month seems different.
“I don't think I have ever seen him really angry about anything. He is just a kindhearted person,” James Cartier said. “Now this, I believe, has really broke his spirit.”
He speculated that Manny’s appearance after the accident affected his usual glass-half-full mentality.
Manny Cartier had become an actor who has landed 11 roles in less than three years, according to IMBd, a movie/TV database. His father said he prides himself in keeping up a good image, because he wasn't really trying to become an actor when he landed his first role, which was, appropriately, playing a Marine officer in a short film titled "Resurgent."
“He was weight training, lifting weights," James Cartier said. "A guy came up and said, ‘What do you do besides this?’"
Manny Cartier told the man he was a banker who had he stopped doing banking because he loved to exercise.
"The man said, ‘You ever thought about acting?’" James Cartier said. "He gave him a card and said to come out to his office to see something, to try something.
“He went three or four days later to the office. They interviewed him for some parts, and it went from there.”
But Manny Cartier awoke from his accident to a face he didn’t recognize. His father said the injuries have mended some during the past couple of weeks, but there’s one aspect of his injuries that won’t heal without medical intervention: Some of Manny’s teeth broke during the accident, causing him to lose work.
“Last week he started putting makeup on and going for parts, but he can’t smile because his teeth are broken,” James Cartier said.
He said he offers his son sympathy but also reminds him that he is alive and walking after being hit by a car.
“I don’t want him to be depressed. He suffers from PTSD. I’ve seen so many cases where the guys kill themselves," James Cartier said. "I just want to try to keep his spirits up, tell him it’s going to be all right.
“We were talking, and I said, ‘It’s going to be all right, man. Later on, wounds heal. They have cosmetic surgery. They’ve got caps for your teeth.’ Now that costs money, and I don’t have it, I swear, but we’re both working again, just trying to help. My daughter said she’s going to try to help. I told him, ‘Don’t even think about your wounds. Just keep on living.’”
Police are investigating the hit-and-run but haven’t revealed a suspect. Because there’s no one to charge for the accident, the medical bills are all piling up for Cartier, who doesn’t have insurance. The family is reaching out for funds to help with the recovery.
“If they could send him a get well card, that would be so great. That would be very helpful,” James Cartier said. “Right now, his world has ended.
"I said, ‘Look boy, you came through two wars, came back with just some shrapnel.’ I said, ‘You’ve been blessed. You’ve got your hands, your strength. You can walk and talk.’ I keep telling him this may be a blessing in disguise.”
