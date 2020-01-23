Bassett native Josh Shilling says there’s barely a time he remembers when he was without music. Growing up, it seemed to be all around him – from a dad who strummed guitar to an aunt who tickled the ivories on piano, music became a second language to Shilling as a young child.
“During the holidays, there was a lot of that,” Shilling said. “I’d pick up a little bit hearing people play, and I ran with it from there.”
At 6 or 7 years old, it didn’t seem strange to him, he said, that he could discern different keys by ear or that he could play a song after hearing it a couple of times.
As early as elementary and middle school, people asked the local performer to sing at everything from weddings to funerals. By the time he entered Bassett High School, local American Legion locations, Eagles Lodge buildings and clubs invited him to take the stage.
Those performances offered an exciting opportunity for Shilling and multiple friends his age to hang out in a different environment. Supported by his parents, Shilling said he went to venue after venue, typically spanning an area from Roanoke to Greensboro, N.C.
“I kind of got my feet wet playing live maybe a little earlier than I should have,” Shilling said. “This is the typical story of the teenage kids in bars. I’m that kid.”
On Saturday night, Shilling, now a thriving performer, will return to his hometown area with Yarn, a band with members based in North Carolina and New York, for a collaborative show called “Yarn Morrison,” a tribute to popular musician Van Morrison.
It's the season-opening show of the Rives on the Road music series, and Yarn and Shilling are among the performers at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.
It's an encore of sorts in that career born at Bassett High School and in the area.
Focus on music
As a teen-aged Shilling mastered his craft, venues booked him nearly every weekend. As his schedule filled, he sat down with his parents and talked about pursuing music full-time.
Even though Shilling said he maintained good grades in high school, he feared that they might slip because of that all-consuming passion for music.
“I was so interested in doing that only, we sat down and talked about it,” Shilling said.
As a junior he devised a plan that allowed him not only to leave school early on some days to pursue his career but also helped him graduate a year early.
A new band
Following his graduation, Shilling moved and joined the Roanoke-based band The Kings, with whom he still performs once a year. He also played with Simmer On, a country group, and alongside multiple larger artists.
One big break occurred when a popular beach music band, The Embers, asked Shilling to join their touring group. In 2006, Shilling performed at more than 150 venues. He said he enjoyed performing in different cities and states, but life on the road proved rather tiring at times.
“All during this time, I was recording a lot too for different people,” Shilling said.
After Shilling recorded as a for-hire piano player and singer, an individual involved in the production spoke to members of a bluegrass band called Mountain Heart, which just so happened to be looking for a new member. That individual suggested Shilling, and sure enough, a call came.
At first, Shilling said, he turned down the offer, but the band persisted, telling Shilling that they were looking for a more progressive sound and that they thought he could bring that to their group.
An unforgettable moment
In 2007, he joined he joined Mountain Heart on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry’s Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., where the band announced him as its new lead singer.
“I’d never been on stage with them,” Shilling said. “I sang two of their songs that they recorded before me and got a huge response.”
At the end of the band’s set, Shilling had his eyes closed. Seconds later, he opened them to a surreal moment.
“Someone tapped me on my shoulder. I opened my eyes, and everyone was out of their seat,” Shilling said. “Live on the Opry, I got a standing ovation.”
He said that moment was unforgettable, that he was flattered, but that moment wasn’t over just yet.
The show was taped live, and Shilling said he noted that the show’s producers kept the show on a to-the-second schedule, asking each performing group how long their songs would run. It helps keep commercial slots running smoothly and transitions among the show, advertisements and following programs seamless.
Following Shilling’s performance, a producer approached him with an offer that simply doesn’t happen – especially on live television.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re Carrie Underwood or Elvis, you’re getting two songs. Everybody gets two songs,” Shilling said. “They skipped the commercial, broke all the rules. He said, ‘Man, do another one.’”
It didn’t take long for Shilling to move to Nashville, where he has been since 2007. He now owns a house and a studio, where he records on average 20 albums a year.
Shilling also works with other artists around the world by providing vocals or music to pieces they send to his studio.
Back home with Yarn
Last year, Shilling and Yarn joined forces at Rooster Walk in Axton. The show not only drew a crowd of individuals who grew up with the music but also featured teenagers and young adults singing classics like “Crazy Love” at the top of their lungs, Shilling recalled.
Yarn and Shilling will reprise their roles Saturday. They also plan to perform in Charleston, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C., in the coming week.
“Van Morrison’s songs are so recognizable. They’re timeless,” Shilling said.
Shilling spoke fondly of performing with Yarn and also praised the diverse music scene in Martinsville, thanks to festivals like Rooster Walk at Pop’s Farm in Axton and music performed at the iconic Rives Theatre in Martinsville, which burned last year but is continuing shows at a variety of venues around town.
“When I was growing up, that whole music scene didn’t exist,” Shilling said. “As an aspiring artist and singer/songwriter, I would’ve been happy.”
For the upcoming show, Shilling expects a packed house, filled with not only locals, but also individuals from cities to which he used to travel to perform, like Roanoke and Greensboro.
As for the collaboration with Yarn, playing on the same stage as Lizzie Ross and being joined by a full horn section, it’s a show Shilling called “almost like a one-time event.”
“It’s great musicianship. The songs are stellar. It seems like the songs really mean so much to people of all ages,” Shilling said. “It’s a high-energy band, a lot of jamming.”
