The kickstands will rise at 1 p.m. Saturday in a yearly charity event that goes on in spite of its founder’s respite from it.
The 27th annual Big Bird Toy Run, now coordinated by Chad Hall of BTW21, will be Saturday, starting and ending at the Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. For the donation of a toy or $10, bikers and others will be able to join the ride, then afterward have lunch, prizes and an auction with music by Madhouse.
Meanwhile, the event's founder, Ricky “Big Bird” Holcomb, is recovering from conditions that include two amputated feet, but he promises to be back up and moving soon. He runs Big Bird’s Big Twin motorcycle repair shop on U.S. 220 near Ridgeway.
“I’ll be glad to get back because I sure do miss it,” Holcomb said. “I’ve been stuck in a bed since Jan. 5.”
There’s hope ahead, though: A specialist is making Holcomb’s second prosthetic foot, and “maybe I’ll be where I can walk on them the first of the year.”
It’s been a tough go because of diabetes, he said.
“I’ve got sugar, and I’m a tell you what: Even though other medical conditions get a lot more attention, diabetes is really tough to go through," Holcomb said.
“If you ever get sugar,” you’re in for trouble, he said, “and I’m Type 2. I lost both my feet.”
However, he’ll be back up at the shop again “before you know it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Holcomb said is appreciative of support he has received.
“On June 1 of this year they raised some money for me,” he said. “From deep down in my heart I thank everybody that participated in the run there for me on June 1.”
Holcomb said he got the idea of a toy run after participating in some in Roanoke and Greensboro, N.C., many years ago.
“I said, ‘Hell, If they can have a toy run, why can’t we?’” he said.
That first bike run had 32 motorcyles and a 1962 Ford Galaxy riding in sleet and snow, Holcomb said. It raised “$300 and 20-some toys. … Then we went down to Sportlanes and brought everybody a beer.”
Afterward, everyone involved agreed to make it an annual tradition, he added.
Under Chad Hall’s care
“I’ve been riding the Big Bird Toy ride all my life,” Hall said.
He has had a lifetime on bikes: He got his first motorcycle when he was 5, when he started racing dirt bikes. He hit the racing circuit while bike-racing was a growing sport.
Hall raced in motorcross competition for nine years, Hall said. At Bassett High School, “I was the only guy that had a Harley.” He raced a lot of 2-hour endurance races at a track by the reservoir.
“I’ve known Bird all my life,” Hall said. “There’s been hundreds of times as a teenage boy I owed him money for parts. He helped everybody out. He always helped me out when I was in a bind.”
Said Holcomb: “I started it [the run] out in ‘’92 and turned it over in 2017.”
In “2017 when he passed the baton – wanted me to take it,” the answer was obvious, Hall said: to do it. Most of the folks he talked with said that, as long as the name remains “Big Bird’s Toy Run,” they would support it, and that’s what it’s staying.
One thing that’s changed, though, is the location. The Elks Lodge offered the use of its building, which has worked out quite well, Hall said. “There’s no trouble getting bikes in and out” during the start and end times – and it’s a great location for the party afterward.
Throughout most of its history, the toy run left the motorcycle shop and went to Sportlanes, he said.
Registration Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and the motorcycles will leave at 1. They’ll drive through Collinsville, Bassett and then Martinsville, returning at around 2:30 p.m.
When they get back, they’ll be treated to lunch donated by local restaurants, including Papa’s Pizza, Jerry’s Pizza, Elizabeth’s Pizza, Bojangles and Domino’s.
The band Madhouse will play while people eat.
Madhouse band
Members of Madhouse are lead singer Kevin Parker; bass player Alan Hale of Collinsville; drummer Tracy Hatcher of Martinsville; and lead guitar player Shane Frazier of Bassett.
Hale and Parker started the band in 1997, Parker said; Frazier has been with them for eight years; and Hatcher came on board a few months ago.
“We play the best of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music,” Parker said, but also some original: They have a CD “that we’re very proud of.”
The song that means the most to them is “Walk Alone,” which they wrote in honor of the late Mike Gilliland, who had owned a bar in Kernersville, N.C. “We ended singing it at seven funerals,” he said.
“We’re just a bunch of weekend warriors – we all have full-time jobs, and we travel on the weekend, he said. They perform often in North Carolina, and by New Year’s Eve will have had 62 shows in 2019.
Hall and Parker have known each other since their school days, and when Hall asked him last year to play for the toy run, “there’s no questions asked.”
He jumped right on board because “I got a big heart for kids and old people … We always give our time back. If somebody needs our help or we can spend a few hours or give back a little music to help somebody feel better, we’re right there on the spot.”
Parker said people who go on the toy run and the party afterward should expect to have a good time.
“We’re one of the hardest working bands in the area. We don’t take it lightly,” Parker said. After the toy run, “you won’t be sitting there yawning, I promise you that. We just come at you live. When we take the stage it’s like we transform it into something entirely different.”
Raising money
During a break from the music, winners of the 50-50 drawing and raffle tickets will be announced. There also will be an auction of “all kinds of donations” from business including Bassett Furniture, Hooker Furniture, Eden Jewelry and Junior Ayers Metalwork, Hall said.
Last year, which had “horrible pouring-down rain” and was cloudy, around 125 to 150 people came out, Hall said. “Normally it’s 200-plus. … They’re very dedicated.”
The mostly regular participants come from all of the local area but also other states, such as New York and South Carolina, he added.
The ride is “100 percent coordinated with” local law enforcement agencies. “Everybody rides the ride,” starting with a city police escort at the beginning to the county line, when state troopers take over, Hall said.
However, the officers most likely only would be in second place; Santa Claus takes the lead in front, he said.
The event “normally raises $10,000-plus a year, and always a dern truckload of toys,” Hall said. It all goes to Christmas Cheer, a local charity that provides food and gifts to needy families at the holidays.
“It’s all about the kids, raising the money, giving back to the kids less fortunate in this area,” Parker said. “To see a kid not have something for Christmas, it’s heartbreaking.”
“Everything’s 100 percent local, and that is what keeps these guys so faithful: the ability to know they’re helping at home,” Hall said.
