Out of the 8.5 million people living in Virginia, an estimated 45,440 of them will be diagnosed with cancer by the end of the year.
The highest percentage of those new cases likely will be breast cancer, which would project 7,102 new diagnoses, followed closely by lung and bronchus cancer, at 5,950, and prostrate cancer, at 5,440. This is based on projections by the American Cancer Society.
Other cancers commonly diagnosed in the thousands in Virginia each year include colorectum, melanoma of the skin and urinary bladder cancer.
Four of the most commonly treated cancers at the Ravenel Oncology Center in Martinsville – where upwards of 250 new cases are diagnosed each year – line up with of the most prevalent cancers in the rest of the state.
“The main cancers that we see here are breast cancers in women and prostate cancers in men, lung cancers and colon cancers are the top four,” said Michael Compton, director of oncology.
There is one form of cancer not listed as one of the more common cancers in Virginia, but doctors at Ravenel say they have noted a recent increase,
“We are starting to see an increase in oral cancers, head and neck cancers, throat cancers – ones that are associated with the HPV virus,” Compton said. “It’s the same virus that’s responsible for a lot of the cervical cancers in women. They’re now becoming very prevalent precursors to oral cancers in men and women.”
What starts as a sexually transmitted disease turns into cancer for some people.
“From what I understand, 99% of the population gets exposed to the virus at some point in their life,” Compton said. “Most people’s immune systems are capable of clearing the virus and getting rid of it, but on occasion there are some people’s immune systems that are not able to clear that virus, so they maintain that virus.”
As people age, the virus progresses and later shows up as cancer. Aging is one characteristic that brings many cancers to the surface. That’s why it’s more probable to see a woman over 40 with breast cancer than one who hasn’t reached that milestone.
Fewer than 5% percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. are younger than 40, the Susan G. Komen Foundation reports. Rates begin to increase after age 40 and are highest in women over age 70.
The same goes for breast cancer, the leading form in the state.
“It’s obviously like most cancers. It’s more prevalent in the aging population. You tend to see that the largest majority of cancers are more prevalent to senior citizens, the older population. The longer you live, the more your probability is for getting a cancer of any kind. Breast cancer is the same,” Compton said. “There’s also heredity, some genetic precursors. Unfortunately, it’s a smaller number than you might think.”
Nowadays, the prognosis is better for cancer patients than it was only a few decades ago. While the American Cancer Society estimated that more than 15,000 Virginians will pass away because of cancer in 2019, breast cancer comes in fourth place, with 1,120 cases.
“About 30 years ago, we’d take out a breast cancer, and the size pretty much, dictated everything about it. If it was really small, they got radiation and then they left. If it was larger, they got radiation and chemo and all,” Compton said. “Now, they look at a lot of things associated with the aggressiveness. They look at a lot of the properties associated with the lump itself. Is it receptor positive to the estrogen and progesterone? They look at its aggressive nature.”
Compton suggests people receive regular testing to check for cancers.
“The cure rates for breast cancer are great for early stages. That’s one of the reasons we promote regular mammograms and doing breast self-exams and being familiar with your body. When it tells you things are not as they’ve normally been, don’t try to deny the symptoms,” Compton said. “That’s the Achilles heel – everybody hopes it’s going to go away and they wait a while. Then when they realize maybe it’s not going to go away, they’ve allowed it to grow. Once it starts giving you a sign or a symptom, it’s best to go ahead and get those things checked out.”
If detected at an early stage, the chances of beating cancer rise.
“The prognosis for breast cancer is really good, as long as you catch it early. Triple negatives are more difficult, but today we know, even if the tumor was small, it needs to be treated. Historically, back 25 or 30 years ago, if it was a small tumor, we just assumed that it was small. It wasn’t big, it wasn’t aggressive. We took it out, and they will be fine,” Compton said. “We’re finding out that even small tumors can still be aggressive and still need to be treated with chemotherapy and radiation. With the ability to go in and look at the molecular structure, we can see that yes, it’s small, but it’s an aggressive type. For the best chance of this patient not having a recurrence down the road, we need to treat it aggressively, even though it’s small.”
For those hoping to schedule a mammogram in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many insurances foot the bill. For insurance questions or to schedule an exam, contact a trusted medical provider or call Sovah Health-Martinsville at 276-666-7200.
