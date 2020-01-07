A tutoring service founded by Nathan Penn, a 1966 graduate of Martinsville High School, was presented a 2019 Best of Baltimore Award for tutoring services.
PENNTECH Computer & Math Tutoring was founded by Penn to assist students with those subjects, he said. Each year, the Baltimore Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category and promote small business.
Penn attended Hampton University, where he later taught math, and then spent eight years in Africa with the Peace Corps. He attended a doctoral program at University Maryland Baltimore County and retired as a mathematical statistician with the Census Bureau.
Food banks get donations
Three food banks in the region were among the 16 food banks to receive recent donations from Appalachian Power. Grace Network received $2,000 and the Henry County and Patrick County food pantries each received $1,500.
Appalachian Power distributed a total of $50,000 help, the company said in a release, restock food pantries during the high-use winter months.
“We’re grateful to these organizations for the work they do in our communities, and honored to be able to support them in fighting hunger,” Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam said in a release announcing the donations.
