Rooster Walk adds 14 bands
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival has announced 14 more bands for its 12th annual event, which will be May 21-24 at Pop’s Farm in Axton.
Headliner among the recent additions is what organizers call Greensky Bluegrass rock’n’roll project phAb.
Also joining the lineup are The Floozies, Spafford, NO BS! Brass Band, Kitchen Dwellers, Cris Jacobs Band, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Crawford & Power, Sanctum Sully, Chamomile & Whiskey, Striking Copper, Jules & The Agreeables, PHCC Jazz Band and The Pirates of the Piedmont.
They join the previously announced The Infamous Stringdusters, Melvin Seals & JGB, Fruition, BIG Something, Yarn, The Vegabonds, Big Daddy Love and Sexbruise?.
Organizers also announced that the festival has secured an off-site RV area after the on-site area sold out. This new lot is approximately 1.2 miles from the entrance to Pop’s Farm and will be serviced by free shuttles. You can find ticket info at www.roosterwalk.com.
Distinguished Alumni deadline
Friday is the deadline to nominate for the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation’s 14th annual Distinguished Alumni Awards.
Nominees must have graduated with a degree or certificate or taken a minimum of 24 credit hours from PHCC and must have demonstrated success within their chosen career or field of expertise, given significant community-based services, and be able to attend the awards ceremony May 1 at the Chatmoss Country Club.
To access the alumni nomination forms visit www.patrickhenryfoundation.com, under the “Helpful Links” section; visit the Foundation Office in the Frith Building on PHCC’s campus; or contact Letitia Pulliam at 276-656-0250 or at lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu.
