Joel Barnes is not going to be stuck holding the biscuits.
So The Old Country Store and the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will host a free, drive-in biscuit-and-gravy breakfast on Saturday morning.
Barnes, the owner of the store and a 41-year member of the fire department, does all the ordering through the store for the fundraising breakfasts the fire department holds.
He already had ordered the food for this month’s breakfast when word of the shutdown came, and the fundraising buffet breakfast had to be canceled.
However, “rather than throwing away these biscuits — the gravy would keep — rather than throwing away these biscuits, I’d rather give them away,” he said. The biscuits are baked on site, but they won’t rise properly if they aren’t cooked fresh, he said.
Normally, the fire department reimburses the store for the food after each fundraising breakfast. This time, he’s letting them have that food as a donation, he said, because the money can’t be made back.
So they will be at the fire department Saturday morning, baking between 400 and 500 biscuits, topping them with gravy and handing them to folks through car windows. They’ll start at 8 a.m. and go until 10 a.m., or whenever the food runs out.
Hopefully, folks who could use good, hot meals would come get them, he said.
With more than four decades with the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, Barnes has been a fire chief and a president; now he’s the treasurer.
“I’ll be 70 years old next month, so I don’t do much firefighting – so I do what I can for the fire department,” he said.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
