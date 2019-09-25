Cheryl Sterling of Patrick Springs has won Best of Show for her oil painting "Evening Glow" in the 44th Annual JEB Stuart Art Show.
The show, which was judged by Callie Hiatala, executive director of the William King Museum of Fine Art in Abingdon, features 50 artists from Patrick, Henry and Carroll counties in Virginia and Surry, Forsyth and Stokes counties in North Carolina.
The exhibition at the Reynolds Homestead in Critz through Oct. 25.
Best in Show
Cheryl Sterling, Patrick Springs, “Evening Glow” Oil
Oil Painting
- Shirlene Layman, Stuart – “What’s Up Dock?
- Joyce Wray, Fieldale – “From the Sea”
- Teresa Foster, Bassett – “Peaceful”
Acrylic Painting
- Debbie Culler, Ararat – “Peaceful Meadow”
- Sarah Booze, Walnut Cove, N.C. – “Moses Cone Trail”
- Brad Wright, Martinsville – “True Beauty”
Watercolor Painting
- Joan Norman, Dobson, N.C. – “Blue Heron”
- Greg Arens, Stuart – “Road above Grinton”
- Kelly McCarthy, Critz – “October Harvest”
Drawing
- Susan Morris, Lewisville, N.C. – “Dinnertime” Colored Pencil
- Linda Park, Martinsville – “Wake-Robin Trillium” Colored Pencil
- Brianna Speight, Mt. Airy, N.C. – “Terrific Tulips” Colored Pencil
2D Mixed Media and Collage
- Brad Wright, Martinsville – “Jesus and Lottery Tickets”
- Norma Bozenmayer, Stuart – “I Felt Like Flying Away”
- Julie Gammons, Mt. Airy, N.C. – “Barnyard Banty”
Three Dimensional
- Lora Mahaffey – “The Horologium”
- David Lunt, Stuart – “Tea with the Mad Hatter”
- Mary Beth Morrow, Stuart – “Cat and Mouse”
Merit Awards
- Jon Handy, Axton – “A Fractal Wedding”
- Brenda Jones, Hillsville – “Back Roads”
Bull Mountain Arts Award: Norma Bozenmayer, Stuart – “Shell We Go Fishing?”
Chamber of Commerce Award: Charles Hill, Martinsville – “Craig Creek Fall”
Reynolds Homestead Award: Jo Ann Lawson, Martinsville – “Colorful Fern”
