The chicken in the basket is going back into the fryer.
A Fieldale tradition for decades, the Chicken in the Basket restaurant will be open again in October, after about a year of being closed following the death of its previous owner, Pat Arnold. It is being taken over by 23-year-old Alex Crowder, whose family bought the property.
Crowder, a 2014 graduate of Bassett High School, studied agriscience at Auburn University in Alabama and has one more semester to finish online before graduation.
He is the son of Troy and April Crowder of Collinsville. His grandparents are Harry and Pat Nolen of Collinsville, who own the trailer park on the hill behind the restaurant, Betty Crowder of Bassett and the late Frank Spencer.
After the restaurant closed last year, “we were determined to get it, just to keep it open,” Crowder said, adding that his grandfather actually had his eye on it a few years before that. The family went right to work on the building after the closing in August.
They plan to keep going through October, cleaning and sprucing up, giving the restaurant a fresh country décor. They’ve been painting and hanging decorations inside and out, and they’ve changed light fixtures.
Passersby already may have noticed some larger-than-life metal chickens on the roof. Soon a fiberglass cow with magnolias painted on it will be out front.
They are updating the kitchen with stainless-steel tables instead of the old wood-block tables and a new hood system, “stuff that should’ve been done and hadn’t been done as the restaurant aged,” he said.
They are building a wall to close off the kitchen from the dining room, but they are leaving a spot open for the iconic spinning wheel, which was used to clip up orders and spin them back to the kitchen.
Chicken in Basket originally was owned by the Arnold family, started by James “Garfield” Arrington, then run by Pat Arnold and her son, Johnny Arnold.
The restaurant closed shortly after Pat Arnold died on Sept. 17, 2018, at age 86, Crowder said.
“Her son, Johnny, was running it. He’s been real helpful coming in and helping, giving recipes” for all the dishes the Arnolds made and people came to expect.
Crowder said he plans to add to the Chicken in the Basket’s original menu, with standards such as fried chicken, ribeyes, chicken and dumplings, hamburger-steak, hot dogs and hamburgers. Some foods the restaurant had featured as daily specials, such as meatloaf, chicken livers and fried okra, he will offer every day.
He said he also aims to introduce new menu items, such as chuck wagon (breaded ground beef patty in a sandwich with gravy), fish and barbecue. His time in Alabama led him to “see what real Southern was,” he said, and he wants those flavors at his restaurant.
This isn't the family’s first foray into the restaurant business, although it’s their first active role in one, Crowder said. His grandfather owns a block in Opelika, Ala., that includes a Mexican restaurant.
In fact, Crowder said, when he was going to college in Alabama, his grandparents lived in Opelika for much of the year.
He laughed when he told how his grandfather bought the building. Nolen was in the region for a trade show and then a roofing job when he heard about the entire block being for sale.
Everyone else was afraid to get it, thinking its buildings would have asbestos, Crowder said. His grandfather drilled into the walls to check them out – and discovered cork, not asbestos.
Crowder will manage the dining area of Chicken in the Basket, and Amy Richardson Martin, who had been a nurse for 25 years, will manage the kitchen, he said.
The new Chicken in the Basket will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and, like the old one, be closed on Tuesdays.
His aunt Angela Nolen, an accountant, “will help with the paperwork,” he said.
He also has had promises of help from his girlfriend, Ana Stone, but she’s usually busy with her job at Martinsville Family Medicine. And the couple have two young children, Oliver, 1 year old, and Everrett, 1 month old.
The restaurant, at 2670 Appalachian Drive, should open in mid-October with 10 to 15 employees, all new to Chicken in a Basket. Once it’s fully developed – visions include a dining porch and a drive-in window – the restaurant may need 20 to 30 employees, he said. Anyone interested can call him at 276-201-2049.
Don’t be surprised to see someone in a chicken costume waving at motorists once the restaurant is open. “It’ll probably be me in the chicken costume,” Crowder said wryly, adding that it would be hard to talk other people, including his sister Emily, to get into it. She is a junior at Bassett High School and has promised to help him out sometimes.
Their slogan is still in the planning stages, Crowder said, but it is likely to be “good Southern food and a cluckin’ good time.”
