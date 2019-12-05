By Amie Knowles
Special to the Bulletin
Christmas season will arrive with great fanfare today in Patrick County and bring holiday cheer to the Blue Ridge Mountain region through a variety of events.
There is a whole weekend of festivities in and around Stuart, starting tonight at 6 with the Grand Illumination tree-lighting ceremony at the courthouse.
The mayor will speak, a high school singer will offer a new song, and the Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group will present a poem about love lights it is selling to be placed on the tree.
Then retired Judge Martin Clark, who will serve as grand marshal of the annual parade on Saturday, will light the tree.
“Judge Clark is a native-born Patrick Countian. He recently retired from the bench in May and is a bestselling author,” said Rebecca Adcock, executive director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce. “Through his foundation, he has given back by helping students with scholarships and was a vital figure in the fundraising for the new Patrick County Bookmobile, which will be in the parade this year – a first.”
That tree-lighting will be followed by a community sing-along and a rubber-duck hunt for a prize.
But one of the highlights of the weekend is the parade that Clark is leading: The 48th annual processional will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and wind its way through downtown Stuart.
This year’s theme is “A Christmas Story,” based off of the popular holiday movie and semifictional anecdotes in two of Jean Shepherd’s books.
“With Judge Clark as a bestselling author, it’s a great fit,” Adcock said. “We are excited to see how the floats take this theme on. How many leg lamps and bunny outfits will we have?”
Before and after the parade, the community will be alive with open shops, the Mistletoe Market at the Stuart Farmers Market and the Stuart Elementary School Winter Blender.
Shopping galore
Adcock encourages shoppers to swing by any one of the 18 participating locations to pick up a Passport to the Holidays, which they can ask store owners or vendors to stamp to earn prizes. The idea came as a way to keep the momentum going following Small Business Saturday each year.
“This is great way for people to see what all is available in Stuart,” Adcock said. “Small businesses are a heart of this community – retail, restaurants and manufacturing. We need to support them.”
Participants may turn in their passports to the Chamber office by noon on Monday for a chance to win gift certificates to local merchants, tickets for the 2020 Tweetsie Railroad and midweek ski-lift tickets to Snowshoe, W.Va.
The oldest traditional pop-up, the Mistletoe Market at the Stuart Farmers Market, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“The Mistletoe Market is celebrating its 10th year. All vendors make, grow, bake or forage their products, so it’s really unique,” Adcock said. “I had a person last year say they have been to the holiday markets in Europe and ours has that same vibe, which is really awesome to hear. The handbell choir also performs some during the market.”
The Stuart Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization’s Winter Blender will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“They have all types of vendors from handmade items to Scentsy booths,” Adcock said. “They also feature our Rise and Shine youth market vendors with all their wares that they make.”
The Holiday Bazaar at Stuart United Methodist Church will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to offer breakfast items, soups and other features, including what Adcock described as “a coat room and white rhino room.”
New this year, the Proudly Patrick Holiday Market will be at the Chamber office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This pop-up features vendors that went through our art-to-market program, and everything is handmade in Patrick County,” Adcock said.
Another new event this year will be the Bull Mountain Arts sale at 111B N Main St. in Stuart. Taking place at 5-8 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday the event features oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, as well as glass art and photography.
“Handmade is the best – that gift was made by someone here, and a lot of love goes into making it,” Adcock said. “It also helps our local community by keeping the money in our county. The Small Business Saturday info says that for every dollar spent, 67 cents of that stays in the community when shopping local.
“Many of the handmade items are completely unique, so who wouldn’t want a one-of-a-kind item?”
Also happening around town Saturday will be the Festival of Trees at the Patrick County Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christmas-themed photos at Pet Provisions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and free hot chocolate at Circle K.
Traditional finish
Wrapping up the weekend festivities, Reynolds Homestead in Critz will host its annual Christmas open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
This year’s theme will be Celebrating Appalachian Christmas, and the event will feature food, music and historic interpretations. At 1- 3, the historic Rock Spring Plantation house will be open with costumed docents inside, revealing Christmas traditions of the time period.
In addition, John and Carla Whitfield of Martinsville will be in the outdoor kitchen to provide an interpretation of how the enslaved residents of the plantation would have participated in the holiday.
At 3 the Community Enrichment Center will open with traditional Appalachian Christmas foods, traditional crafts for participants to make and music by the Mary Jo and Charlie Show.
All of these events are free and open to the public.
“Our tourism logo is ‘experience the simple life,’ and what better place to get in the spirit of the holiday season than at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains with a Hometown Christmas?” Adcock said. “Come be the star in your own Hallmark Movie.”
