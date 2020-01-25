Members of The Lester Group reached out recently to animal advocate Alice Ann Blevins to inform her of a large number of feral cats was residing outside of the clock tower at Commonwealth Center, a building owned by Lester Properties.
The cat colony started off as many do. Compassionate and concerned staff members in the building started feeding a few strays. The word apparently spread among the cats. Before long, the area became a feline feeding frenzy.
“They’ve been so nice to these cats the whole time, but they’ve just of course reproduced,” said Blevins, an animal welfare advocate who was asked for assist.
When Blevins arrived on the property to conduct an assessment of the colony, she estimated that nearly 30 cats and kittens relied on the generosity of the business. However, the numbers aren’t an exact science.
“It’s hard to really say for sure because we’ve gone when the feeding time happens, and we’ve counted that way,” Blevins said. “We’ve already taken out 19, and three right now are waiting to be fixed, but that’s part of the 19. And then my last count was I have probably 10 more.”
When the cats are wild, it’s difficult to come up with extremely accurate numbers. In the United States, feral cat population estimates jumped from 70 million in 2004 to 146 million today.
“That’s what happens. People have one or two cats, and they’re not going to let them go hungry – and when you’re an animal lover, you’re not going to,” Blevins said. “Of course, they’re going to reproduce. I don’t think people understand how quickly cats reproduce. “
According to National Today, cats have an average of 1.4 litters each year, with an average of 3.5 kittens in each litter. That adds up to 420,000 kittens over seven years.
In the Martinsville-Henry County area, no concrete numbers for the feral cat population exist.
“We really don’t know how many are out there,” Blevins said. “We suspect there are thousands out there. We really don’t know.”
With the numbers growing nationally, a practice called TNR – trap, neuter, return – is gaining popularity. The idea appears to have surfaced in 1990, when Alley Cat Allies, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Bethesda, Md., formed to develop solutions for the world’s feral cat problem.
According to Alley Cat Allies, multiple long-term studies show that the sizes of neutered feral cat colonies decreased over time. One study found a 66% decrease over 11 years. Another 10-year study showed colony size decreases of up to 32%.
That addresses the breeding issue, but these cats in Martinsville need to be relocated. The Lester Group offered to spay and neuter the entire colony in exchange for the cats' finding a new residence.
“It’s awesome,” Blevins said. “I’ve told them they’re sort of the poster child.”
Blevins said she hopes to find several nice homes with understanding people to care for these cats.
“With a big colony like this, once you get them fixed, that’s wonderful, but where do they go? That’s the thing. They’re only good for barn cats,” Blevins said. “Some of the first ones we took, they were pretty young kittens, and a couple that were younger, they actually came out pretty tame.
"But these that we’re getting now, they’re feral, truly feral, and they will always be feral. They need to go to barns, and we need to find barns. They’re already fixed. They’ve had rabies shots, so it’s a pretty good deal if you need mousers.”
She said these cats would be good workers in a farm setting where they are fed regularly and have a warm barn in which to sleep, but she cautioned against believing they would become lap cats.
“Certainly, people, if they’re going to take in a cat, they want it to be a pet and these aren’t,” Blevins said. “These older ones are just scared to death. They’re scared of everything. It’s pitiful. It really is pitiful. But they’re very healthy. We have had a couple of sick ones in this group. There are two there that are sick now that we’re hoping we can get, but by and large, they’re very healthy cats.”
In the future, Blevins said she hopes to collect data that could better represent the number of cats in colonies in the area.
“If we have numbers, then we might be able to apply for funds for those cats,” Blevins said. “This is just kind of a pilot start to this. I hope that it will grow.”
At both the start of a new year and a new decade, there couldn’t be a better time to mobilize a concerned citizens cat colony community.
“It’s a situation that we keep putting off and putting off, but at some point, we’ve got to deal with it,” Blevins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.