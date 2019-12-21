Coats have been coming in for the kids in the annual Coats for Kids Drive, which is spearheaded by Henry County Commissioner Debra Buchanan and Avery Mills, owner of One Hour Martinizing Cleaners in Martinsville.
The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation donated 55 coats, and drop-off sites were set up at Harbour Towing and Recovery and McCabe Memorial Baptist Church.
The Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. collected coats to donate as well.
The MWW Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in the memory of Matthew Wayne Wade, has participated in the Coats for Kids drive since 2013.
