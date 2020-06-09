Setting up a clever diversion with Gen. George Patton during World War II. Fighting from the Civil War trenches at the Battle of the Wilderness in May 1864. Lighting the lanterns atop Boston’s historic Old North Church. Those are places and events that people around Martinsville and Henry County were able to experience thanks to one enthusiastic historian.
Colin Ferguson, a history professor who passed away on Friday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at the age of 79, made such stories fly off of the pages of a textbook, entreated real-life characters to jump off of the projection screen and brought guests into the tents where tense battle lines were drawn.
In short, Ferguson made history come alive. For the past several years, he held a historical lecture series at the Martinsville Library, where he delved into controversial, tumultuous times in America’s history.
Instead of standing in front of a group of people and presenting a mediocre play-by-play of long-ago events, Ferguson revealed seldom-told stories that aren’t included in textbooks.
Sure, many Americans have heard of Gen. Patton’s Third Army. But what about the time Patton made a full-scale, fake operation – complete with inflatable tanks and planes, actors for soldiers, speakers blasting sounds of an Army unit mobilizing sounds and a slew of architects, set designers and engineers – to throw off the enemy? That’s the type of tale Ferguson loved best – taking a common figure or situation and delving into the deeper story.
“It was just his amazing knowledge. He would get up there, and he would just start talking. He didn’t have any notes or anything. It was all from his memory,” said Melissa Rich, a library cataloger. “A lot of times, he would have the topic, like for instance, he had had the topic for D-Day, but then he wouldn’t just start talking about D-Day. He would say, ‘We need to backtrack and talk about what led up to it.’ You know, the rise of Nazi Germany and etcetera and etcetera and whatnot. He would make the attempt to start from the beginning instead of just jumping in.”
No topic – no matter how divisive – seemed off-limits to Ferguson, who gave an accurate portrayal of the times and mindsets of the people of the past. He also helped his guests feel comfortable by welcoming questions and encouraging open discussions.
“Particularly at end of his lectures, he would take questions. People would come, and they would talk with him afterward, and he always had time to talk about it,” Rich said. “I think they appreciated it.”
Many people knew Ferguson from attending his library lecture series, but others remember him as the longest-serving headmaster of Carlisle School, holding the position from 1992 to 2004.
“Mr. Ferguson had an incredible impact on Carlisle School. He helped us to grow not only our physical campus but also our student body and enhance the curriculum,” said Jennifer Doss, Carlisle School’s resource development and marketing director. “He was a champion for the children and established our financial aid program, so that students from all socioeconomic backgrounds could attain a Carlisle education."
In his time at Carlisle, Ferguson celebrated the school’s 25th anniversary and oversaw one of the most significant capital campaigns in the facility’s history – the construction and opening of the Pannill-Walker Hall, the Frith Library and the Lester Science-Technology Wing, which was added on to the Bassett-Morten Building, according the school’s website.
Thanking him for his service, Carlisle School’s Board of Trustees named Ferguson an honorary headmaster emeritus in May 2013.
The school’s website flooded with testimonials about Ferguson on Monday, with former students, faculty and parents calling him “open-hearted,” “good-natured” and “caring.”
At the Martinsville Library, it was the same story.
“He was one of the nicest people I have ever met,” Rich said. “He was always willing to listen to anybody. He was always happy to have a good conversation.”
Ferguson was set to speak about the Korean War on March 26 and April 9, but COVID-19 had other plans. The local library closed to the public, which also postponed or canceled all classes and lectures for the duration of the national pandemic shutdowns.
But that doesn’t mean that the community’s interest in his lecture series has to stop.
“He loved history. He loved sharing what he knew and everything,” Rich said. “I think it helps you learn about yourself and learn about the community, like how we got to this part – see what things seem to be happening again and maybe see a way to possibly change the future.”
