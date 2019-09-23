Twelve new couples have been paired up to kick up their heels for Piedmont Arts’ fifth biennial Dancing for the Arts fundraising competition.
DFTA, as it’s known for short, is a major fundraising event in which supporters vote for their favorite teams by casting an unlimited number of votes that cost $1 each. During the previous four DFTAs, the museum raised nearly $200,000.
Two dozen people from across the community were asked to participate. Monday evening, they learned who their partners and choreographers would be, then drew the dance styles they would perform.
Each pair also will perform a freestyle dance of choice.
The teams are:
» Team 1: Rebecca Crabtree and Tim Martin. Crabtree is a volunteer at SPCA’s Fido Finds and the director of First Hand Experience Puppet Ministry at Piedmont Arts, and Martin is the president of Fred Martin Associates in uptown Martinsville and a former adjunct professor at Patrick Henry Community College.
Their choreographer is Jane Leizer, whose many years of dance experience have included being a Rockette, teaching dance and being the choreographer for many of the Patriot Players’ shows.
Crabtree commented after the introductions that her dance experience is just “watching my children for 23 years in dance recitals,” though she did recently take a class for adults at the Ray Hollingsworth Studio, which she quite enjoyed.
» Team 2: Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore. Strayer is the superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, and Moore is a financial adviser with Morgan Stanley.
Leizer is their choreographer.
After the program, Strayer commented that she generally enjoyed dance “when she was young, but it’s been a long time ago.” She would be worried about embarrassing herself and the schools, she said, except that that possibility is cancelled out by the benefit of the money raised by the event which supports art programs in the schools.
Moore was not at the introduction event, where each dancer learned who his or her partner would be, so Strayer speculated what Moore’s reaction would be when he learned he would be dancing with the person who was the vice principal of his middle school when he was a student.
» Team 3: Lori Fox and Keith Ritchie. Fox is the vice president of customs brokerage at American Global Logistics, and Ritchie is the pastor of First United Methodist Church.
Their choreographer is Shannon Hornsby, a South Carolina native who has experience with teaching dance and with pageants.
The audience applauded and laughed when Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said, “Lori asked her competition to have mercy,” and they broke into louder applause and cheers when Fox pulled the notice reading “salsa” out of the jar. Ritchie’s wife leaned over and said that it is a “very sexy” dance.
» Team 4: Katie Garrett and Rob King. Garrett, who recently moved back to Martinsville from Portland, Ore., is a master bench jeweler for Bethanie Jewelry Design. King is the owner of Piedmont Mechanical Systems and Blue Mountain Festival Grounds, where the first seven Rooster Walks were held.
Their choreographer is Kendra Arnold. She is the owner of the KDAnce dance studio in Bassett and a member of Piedmont Arts’ board of directors.
After King pulled a paper from the jar and read “waltz,” he said, “That sounds boring.”
» Team 5: Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg. Lackey is a skin care consultant at Dr. Angela’s Skin Care Clinic. She has had experience with dance. Hogg owns Ian’s Computer Consulting. He also was the creator of last winter’s giant Piedmont Arts Christmas Tree in the Art Garden.
Their choreographer is Stacey Davis, a customer service representative at New College Institute and a lifelong dancer who has performed in a great many local productions, including Patriot Players shows going all the way back to their first one in 2013.
Before Hogg reached in to pull his assigned dance, Brad Wright from the audience, said, “Please draw interpretive dance.” The crowd cheered, and a few people said “Awesome!” when he pulled the cha-cha.
» Team 6: Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler. Bowles is the executive director of New Heights Foundation and a member of the Martinsville City Council, as well as a former cheerleader. Chandler is a home inspector who has had a little dance experience.
Davis is their choreographer. The couple will dance swing.
» Team 7: Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams. Holyfield is a kindergarten teacher at Patrick Henry Elementary School. She danced at the Ray Hollingsworth Studio when she was a girl. Williams is the program manager for Dan River Basin Association and the founder of Smith River Outfitters.
Their coach is Catherine Rodenbough, who grew up taking dance classes at Ray Hollingsworth Studio, where she has taught as an adult. She also has danced at amusement parks including Carowinds.
They will dance the tango. “It’s a nice dance,” Holyfield said afterward, and both said they liked the tango.
» Team 8: Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis. Gardner is a registered nurse at Sovah Health’s Outpatient Services, and Davis is a local entrepreneur and volunteer.
As Pinkston introduced them she said, “Hasan’s experience is Michael Jackson on the Wii,” resulting in audience applause and laughter.
Rodenbough is their coach.
The couple drew the quick step.
There will be three prizes: The Impact Award, which goes to the team that “reaches the most people,” Pinkston said; the Judges’ Award, for the team with the highest scores; and the Grand Prize, the combination of dollar votes and judges’ scores.
The Dancing for the Arts will be at 4 p.m. April 4 in the auditorium of Martinsville High School.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
