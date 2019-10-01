In the aftermath of the passing of the well-loved Seth Kanode of Chatham Heights, his family are bolstered by support from friends and well-wishers, including more than $30,000 in donations from a Facebook fundraiser established to help with expenses.
Kanode was 57 when he died on Sept. 19 of a brain aneurism. In addition to his wife, Cindy, survivors include three adult children, sons Solomon and Samuel and a daughter, Kirstie Shelton, and one granddaughter, River Shelton.
Kanode began working for the city of Martinsville in the Public Works department before joining the police department. After retiring in 2013, he ran Foremost Tree and Power Service.
He retired from the police department a few years before he would have been eligible to receive a monthly retirement stipend, Mark Gilbert said.
“He was making so much money in this tree business, he was losing money” by working as a police officer, Gilbert said. “It wasn’t worth it” financially.
Plus, the swing shift of police work also takes a toll, Gilbert said.
However, Kanode's family depended on his working, Gilbert said, which is why he coordinated the fundraiser in their behalf.
“I didn’t have any idea it would do as well as it did,” Gilbert said. “I never expected to raise $30,000 in a week – but it didn’t surprise me,” based on how well regarded Kanode was.
The fundraiser was set up so that donations would go directly into the checking account of a Kanode family member, he said, to help pay for medical and funeral expenses “and hopefully some living expenses for his wife.”
Medical bills include his having been airlifted to a distant hospital, which “was incredibly expensive,” Gilbert said.
Martinsville Police Department Animal Control Officer E.C. Stone said the pair had been close friends for years.
They not only had worked together but also hunted and fished together, Stone said. For the past four or five years they went each spring and fall to camp on the beach at Davis Island, also known as Cape Lookout.
“He was just a great person, a great police officer and, I would emphasize, fearless,” Stone said. He was “a man of courage. He had a deep faith, and that’s how he worked.”
Stone recalled once when he told Kanode he was fighting crime, and Kanode replied, “‘No we’re not. We’re fighting evil.’ That was how he worked, and he was not afraid of anything.”
Kanode also “was a storyteller,” Stone said.
Bill Wyatt, the owner-operator of radio station WHEE-AM, said he met Kanode while looking for someone to do some work at the top of a tower to connect a microwave dish.
“He said, I’d never done that specifically, but sure I can” – which started two decades of their working together, Wyatt said. “He was just one of these guys that has the ability to make something work, whatever it was that needed doing.”
Wyatt recalled troubles with transmission line that ran 100 feet. “It got stuck. Nobody could pull it through,” until Kanode stepped in. “He wasn’t a big guy, but he was strong.”
The men all talked about Kanode’s reputation for running.
“Nobody ran from Seth Kanode,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt recalled seeing Kanode once walking with a limp. Kanode explained he had hurt himself after chasing and catching a suspect. He wasn’t even at work – he and his family were at a festival in Greensboro, N.C.
Kanode saw a man run past, Wyatt said, and they saw officers in uniform running after him. Kanode got into the chase, running past the officers on duty to catch the suspect. Kanode later explained, “‘I couldn’t help it. It’s just in me,’” Wyatt said.
Kanode wouldn’t just run someone down; “he would lay in wait” for a suspect, Stone said. “When other officers gave up … he would catch” the man they were looking for.
He also was a deacon and worship leader at Hope Presbyterian Church. Fellow church member Sherry Locklear said Kanode had been a friend of her husband, Kenny, for almost 40 years. When the two families’ children were little, they were homeschooled together.
“Seth was a pretty special man,” she said. “He loved to talk with you. He was very personable.”
Kanode sometimes sang with her teenage daughter, Anna, Locklear said – and they were supposed to sing together during the next worship service after his death.
“She went up there and got like three words out and completely lost it,” Locklear said.
The funeral was at perhaps the only place large enough to hold all his well-wishers, Galilean House of Worship.
It was a beautiful service, Locklear said: “All of his kids, including his son-in-law, spoke. The preachers did a good job.”
Area first responders also paid him a moving tribute, she added: Fire trucks and rescue squad vehicles from every department were parked around the church.
In front of the church was parked Kanode's SUV, loaded with his kayaks, “like he drove it there,” ready for his next adventure, she said.
