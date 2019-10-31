A contest among city employees has really revved up after the death of the woman who started it.
City of Martinsville Human Resources Director Kathy Vernon died unexpectedly on Oct. 15. She was 61.
Vernon was always thinking up something fun for city employees to keep morale high, said Travis Hodge, the city’s human resources generalist. Her latest idea was a door-decorating contest for either Halloween or a fall theme.
Most of the decorations were up on that Tuesday after the long Columbus-Day weekend when city employees learned their coworker had died. It was a shock, many of them say.
Out of affection for her, city Finance Director Linda Conover said, they kept working on and adding to their door decorations, which now even stretch down some hallways.
Vernon was more than just a co-worker for Conover but also a “dear friend,” she said.
“She was always looking for ways to better the ‘employee experience here in the city,’” she wrote by email.
During budget discussions, Vernon consistently was an advocate for providing the best benefits the city could afford, “and I know everyone appreciated her efforts,” Conover wrote.
“She went the extra mile for a number of employees that had issues that she didn’t necessarily do but did it out of the goodness of her own heart,” Hodge said.
Hodge has worked in the HR department for three years. Vernon’s 10th anniversary as director of that department was Oct. 13 – two days before she died.
Now her absence weighs on him.
“It is very difficult as far as in our HR department,” Hodge said. “It’s only two of use, so we worked very close, pretty much me and her. It’s a big adjustment” not having her there.
Vernon was good at her job and got things done quietly, City Manager Leon Towarnicki wrote in an email, willingly taking on additional tasks that “had drifted her way over the years.”
“I think she enjoyed doing things for our employees, or doing things to engage our employees – the door contest is a good example,” Towarnicki said. “A couple of times a year Kathy would arrange a lunch for our employees, and I think she really enjoyed seeing employees get together, if only for lunch, but nevertheless to get folks together outside of the daily routine.”
"You could trust her absolutely, and know she had your back," City Attorney Eric Monday wrote in an email. "She is sorely missed."
It has been surprising to see different sides of fellow employees as their creativity is shown, Towarnicki and Hodge said.
“Folks are definitely having fun with it, and I know Kathy enjoyed seeing the participation. Since she passed away, it seems to have picked up a notch or two and employees may see that as a way of honoring and thanking Kathy,” Towarnicki said.
Decorations are on doors and corridors in the city shop as well as city hall, Hodge said. Judges voted on Thursday. They were Beth Stinnett, assistant director of tourism for Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp., and Frances Stegall, the United Way’s Workplace engagement & donor services coordinator, and Morceanio Gravely of the Martinsville Library.
The Municipal Building winner was the Community Development Department, with Mark Price, Megan Spencer, Amy Walker and Tammy Davis. There were two winners tied in the shop: Fran Brooks of the Purchasing Department and Kathy Reed of the Telecommunications Department.
The winners will be taken out to eat at a city restaurant, Hodge said.
Vernon lived in Pleasant Grove. She was the wife of Dennis Vernon and the mother of Jessica Vernon Brooks, Sarah Vernon Meneth, Mike Vernon and Rebecca Vernon, and she had four grandchildren. She was the daughter of Nancy Pendleton Stone and the late Linwood Anderson Stone Jr.
"She was also just about the most proud grandma I have ever seen!" Monday wrote. "When she talked about her grandkids, she'd be so happy you'd think she was going to pop."
