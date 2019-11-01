Drewry Mason Class of 1954

Classmates who attended the 66th reunion of the Drewry Mason Class of 1953 were (seated, from left) Shirley Peters Freeman of Collinsville; James Jordan of Ridgeway; Hattie Fulcher French of Fieldale; (second row) Jimmie Robertson of Ridgeway; Clara Cox Mize, Ellen Bryant Riddle and Clyde Gilley, all of Martinsville; (next row) Clifton Clark and Jackie Mize of Martinsville; John Turner of Locust Grove; Mark Pace of Millboro; Bobby Ashby and Tommy Matthews of Martinsville; and Edwin Via of North Chesterfield, Class of 1954.

 HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN

The first graduating class of Drewry Mason High School, the Class of 1953, held its 66th reunion in September at the Dutch Inn.

Drewry Mason High School opened in 1952 with about 500 students and closed as a high school in 1988.

The senior class, most of whom did not know each other before their senior year, consisted of 61 students, all of whom were graduated. Out of the class, 28 are known to have died, one is is in assisted living, one is in a nursing home and seven could not be found.

The next reunion will be in 2023.

