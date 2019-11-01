The first graduating class of Drewry Mason High School, the Class of 1953, held its 66th reunion in September at the Dutch Inn.
Drewry Mason High School opened in 1952 with about 500 students and closed as a high school in 1988.
The senior class, most of whom did not know each other before their senior year, consisted of 61 students, all of whom were graduated. Out of the class, 28 are known to have died, one is is in assisted living, one is in a nursing home and seven could not be found.
The next reunion will be in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.