Two women are making strides in the home décor market in Martinsville and the surrounding area.
Baylee Millard, a Patrick Henry Community College graduate who works at Sovah Health-Martinsville, and Kacie Gerrells, an independent sales consultant with Mary Kay, recently started an online business dedicated to shabby chic furnishings.
The friends began refinishing furniture not with an eventual business in mind but as a hobby to make their own living spaces pop without spending thousands of dollars on new pieces.
After giving a few old pieces new looks with a fresh coat of paint and a distressed wax coat, Millard, 25, and Gerrells, 23, decided to try their hands at entrepreneurship.
They launched Pretty Distressed as a page on Facebook in June, with a goal of selling a few items they refinished, hoping to put a little extra cash in their pockets.
“Honestly, my friend and I had the same taste in furniture. We just got on the conversation one day while our kids were in school to give it a shot,” Gerrells said. “We had no idea we would get the response and sales that it has.”
Within a matter of weeks, the business exploded.
“When we first started, it was more for a hobby. Then we started getting a lot of likes on Facebook and people showing interest,” Gerrells said. “So it boomed pretty quickly, and we are extremely thankful for that – and still kind of shocked to be honest.”
According to Millard, the page reached nearly 600 likes in a little more than three months, and new people follow the page each day.
Quickly becoming home and business décor experts, Millard and Gerrells have already started taking custom orders, including refinishing pieces for a local pharmacy’s Hawaiian themed break room.
As fall approaches, the two noted a variety of home décor trends that interest consumers.
“Although everyone has different tastes, we’ve noticed the most interest in colorful pieces such as mustard yellow, burnt orange, robin egg blue – things to give your home a pop of color,” Gerrells said. “Even tables in color rather that your traditional farmhouse white.”
Pieces with distinctive aspects, designs or functions fly off of the business’s online shelves, and they have a first-come, first-served policy on posts.
“We have noticed a lot of unique pieces we find are getting scooped up the quickest. Lots of farmhouse-inspired decor is trendy right now. Everyone needs a blanket ladder in their home,” Millard said. “Also, floral vases that can be interchanged for the seasons have been a hot hit.”
For those seeking autumn inspiration, Gerrells encouraged mixing things up a bit while still staying true to individual style.
“Go with your initial gut feeling. If you have to guess if a piece will look good, don’t buy it. If you’re so in love with a piece that you keep thinking about it, buy the dang thing,” Gerrells said. “Don’t stick with just one color scheme. If you’re a neutral lover, like us, don’t be afraid to add pops of color to bring those neutral colors out. Not everything has to be black and white – or white and gray, as we say.”
Millard encouraged taking chances. Besides, homeowners can always change their styles in time for the next season.
“Don’t be afraid to update your home. Finding some neutral big pieces that can be timeless is a good idea. We sell a lot of neutral coffee tables and shelves,” Millard said. “Your pops of color can be changed with the seasons, and the trends from year to year on those items.”
They've also recently branched out beyond social media into vendor markets. Their next show will take place at 4-8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Westover Christian Academy, located at 5665 Riverside Dr in Danville.
“We are working hard to have lots of new inventory to show,” Millard said.
More fall at Finds
With hand refinished items and a fresh pumpkin in tow, picking up that final accent piece for the perfect fall theme could be as quick and simple as stopping by Fido’s Finds and Kittie’s Kollectibles, located at 133 E. Main St in Martinsville.
The thrift-style store operates solely on volunteer support – from selling the pieces in the shop to receiving donations. All of the proceeds directly benefit the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County.
With both retail and online markets now presenting consignment items, donated goods and vintage pieces, buying secondhand is in fashion. Not only does a shopper generally spend less money on a more expensive product, but they also find things that are no longer on shelves or on showroom floors anywhere else.
At Fido’s Finds, SPCA Pet Therapy chair Alice Ann Blevins noted that well-made furniture appears to be the hottest décor trend.
“Furniture that’s made today is not always of the best quality,” Blevins said. “If you can get some older pieces, you might have to re-cover a chair, but you’ve got something that can last forever. I do feel like people are recognizing that more, now.”
In addition to the longevity of the items often found in the store, customers also visit to scour over recently added merchandise. Relying on donations, store volunteers never know exactly what might come through the doors.
“We are so full. It’s wonderful. We have more furniture than we’ve had in a long time,” Blevins said. “Another good thing is that we’ve acquired a little bit of warehouse space. We’re able to bring some things over close to the store and take pictures of it to put in our store until we have space to move it in. That’s helped a whole lot.”
In the coming weeks, Blevins encouraged community members to be on the lookout for Halloween décor at scary good prices.
“We’ve got some really cool Halloween stuff coming in. We haven’t put it out yet because we thought it was probably a little early, but we will start doing that soon,” Blevins said. “I think that’s where the next bargains will be.”
Whether it’s adorning a room with that one special piece or purchasing enough pumpkins to cover the whole front yard, there are a fall harvest’s worth of autumn décor items popping up in the Martinsville area for those seeking to spruce up their space.
