Crystal Lawson of Stuart canned about 24 quarts of sweet pickles this summer — and one of the jars is on the shelves this week for judging at the 67th annual Patrick County Agricultural Fair.
Her husband, Ryan, on Sunday dropped off the pickles to be entered in the exhibition. Tuesday evening, when the fair opens to the public, they and everyone else will be able to see if those pickles won a blue ribbon.
Although the agricultural aspect of the fair was the reason it was started, B. Clark said, now there are many other aspects to the nearly weeklong event.
Monday was VIP Vendor Night, and the fair opens to the public tonight, sponsored by the Stuart Rotary Club, of which Clark is a member.
A new event during the past few years has been Mud Boggin’, a mud bog pit competition for ATVs (all-terrain vehicles), Rotarian Sonny Swails said.
The Mud Boggin’ was started two years ago, but it couldn’t be staged last year because of rain.
This year’s Mud Boggin’ will be held a bit different from last year’s, Swails said: “It was a learning process. Mainly, we didn’t have the pit as muddy as it should’ve or could’ve been. It was too easy for them the first year. They just shot right through it.”
Competitors won’t make out so easy this year: The mud is about 3½ feet deep, Swails said.
Patrick County maintenance workers dug the trough, and the Stuart Fire Department filled it with water.
The Mud Boggin’ will be at 7 tonight.
A major draw of the fair traditionally is its Bulls and Barrels bullriding, with Muttin’ Bustin’ for Kids. These events are staged in the amphitheater at 7 p.m. Friday, and admission to them requires additional tickets beyond fair entry: $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Musical entertainment will be held each night at 6-9, Tuesday through Friday in the John D. Hooker Memorial Building, and bingo games will be held there Saturday night, starting at 7.
A demolition derby and fireworks will be held Saturday night staring at 7.
Of course there’s the midway, with rides and food; an exhibition hall; and animal barn.
A standard offering of the fair is the assortment of exhibitions, all sorts of homemade goods from crafts to art to homegrown produce and baked goods.
“When we started off, it was an agricultural fair,” Clark said – and the fair still remains dedicated to agriculture and farming, even though its offerings have expanded.
“We usually have a pretty good display, from canned goods to artwork to photographs, quilts, a full scope of crafts, flowers to baked goods,” he said.
Canned garden produce still remains a top category, said Sonny Swails, al though “less people do canning now. We don’t see as much canned goods as we used to.”
A formerly huge category that has taken a big hit over the years is sewing. Thirty years ago, Swails said, sewing was “one of our big categories. ... That’s become a lost art.”
Much of the reason sewing was so popular was the enthusiasm Lucy Pilson of the Patrick County Virginia Cooperative Extension Office had drummed up for it, he said. Through the 4-H program, “she had a bunch of the young girls that she tutored.”
“That was a big deal back then,” Larry Belcher said.
As the men were talking, children and parents were coming through the lines to register their entries.
“We like to see the young ones involved,” Swails said.
One of the young ones involved is Maryann Brown, 10, of Stuart. She worked all year on a rug-hooking pillow she entered in this year’s fair.
“She does rug-hooking with her grandma,” Sherry Bryant, said Maryann’s mother, Jennifer Brown of Stuart.
The round pillow features a jewel-toned bird design that Maryann created herself, her mother said.
Maryanne also entered an assortment of artwork made with markers, crayons and noodles, and she had made a Lego throne with a tiny bear.
Maryann’s sister, Lucy, 12, also created a Lego scene, of a jungle. Lucy was entering that as well as a painting of a mountain and a collage.
Their 5-year-old sister, Jane, was entering “stuff,” Jane said: “a painting and some trees and cats and stickers.”
Coordinators of the fair include: Anna Lester, sponsors and advertising; Wayne Kirkpatrick, animal barn; Cathy Swails, bingo; Clark and Lester, commercial exhibits; Julia Hennessy, controllers; Mike Gravely, Demolition Derby; Bruce Griffith and Paula Darcy, entertainment; Sybil Slate, fair book design; Mac Deekens and Judy Lacks, fair exhibits; horses in the barn/show, Leah Metz Hylton; Livestock Show/4-H, Leigh Ann Hazlewood; fair’s maintenance, Travis Lacks; Mud Boggin’ and outside exhibits, Keith Gunter; opening ceremonies, Club President Rick Cole; photography, Nellie Handy, Patrick County Photography Club; quilts, Edie Lemons; rodeo, Tina Dugger; and VIP Night, Stanley Fain.
