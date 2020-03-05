Three are students were honored for their writing by Fayette Area Historical Initiative.
The contest was open to all fifth-graders at Albert Harris Elementary School, FAHI’s partner school. The theme was "Americans and the Vote."
The first-place winner of FAHI's essay contest was Ariyana Nowlin, daughter of Chantal Thomas and Terrence Nowlin. She received a $50 cash award.
Second place went to Rache Waller, son of Ashley Carter Waller and Rache Waller. He received a $25 cash award.
Third place finisher was Sherman Chase Dillard, son of Sherman K. Dillard. He received a $10 cash award.
The goals of the essay contest were to provide students with an opportunity to understand Constitutional amendments and how they relate to our lives and to further develop their writing skills on a specific topic.
