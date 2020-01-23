One local group will receive $6,500 to create bus-stop benches, and the other will receive $3,500 for a mobile “Move and Groove” arts and movement program.
“Both of you deserve $10,000,” said Tim Hall, the Henry County Administrator who on Wednesday served as a judge and judges’ spokesman for the AIR Shift workshop held at Piedmont Arts. The $10,000 to be split between the groups is from a Pick Up the Pace! grant from The Harvest Foundation.
The projects were selected through an AIR Shift workshop. AIR Shift is a program started in Colorado and later instituted at Virginia Tech. The Reynolds Homestead in Patrick County is Virginia Tech’s pilot site.
AIR Shift is a 3-day workshop that has a curriculum built around bringing together artists and business people to work on proposals for community development projects. Working with the help of facilitators, teams present business plans on how to implement their ideas.
In addition to Hall, judges were Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston; New Heights Community Support Executive Director and Martinsville City Council member Jennifer Bowles; Guy Stanley, who is a retired The Lester Group executive and a member of the Piedmont Arts board; and For Alison Foundation director and former Piedmont Arts director of programs Barbara Parker, who also is a commissioner with the Virginia Commission for the Arts.
The team of Chad Martin, Ruth Anne Collins, Lynn Ward, Brenda Jordan, Joyce Wray, Rasha Gaafar and Ed Dolinger proposed the benches. On the team proposing a “Move and Groove” program were Hasan Davis, Melanie McLarty, Aleen Wilson, Kathryn Gauldin, Beth Deatherage, Diane Smith, Lynn Korff and Leutisha Galloway.
Each 7-minute presentation started with an lighthearted skit.
Bench play
The first to present was the benches team. Dolinger hobbled around with a walker, and Wray, wrapped in a shawl, used a cane for support. Gaafar walked up to them and asks where a bus stop would be.
It’s right here, they say – but there isn’t any bench or anything else to indicate.
The shawl and walker were discarded, and the benches team went right into their sales pitch.
The would have five benches designed and created by local artists, to put at PARTS bus stops in the area, Ruth Anne Collins said. Additionally, each would have a QR code, which passersby could scan with their smartphones to read information about local history and the artists.
During the question-and-answer session afterward, Bowles asked if the payments to the artists would be equal or based on the complexity of each bench. She also asked how they would determine locations for the benches.
Martin and Collins said they would determine locations by asking PART riders. Ward said each “artist would be paid the same for their creativity.”
Hall asked what would be the balance between the artists’ creativity and “the theme and branding.” When Martin replied that the QR code would identify the benches as bus stops, Parker said, “A lot of people don’t know what a QR code is.”
Collins said eventually, through sponsors, the program could be expanded to have more benches.
Making a move
The second presentation, given by the Move and Groove team, started with Galloway’s telling everyone to stand up and try a basic salsa step, which she demonstrated.
McCarty explained that their plan was to create “traveling pop-up, unique art experiences – one of a kind” in area neighborhoods and communities.
The plan “uses all the arts” in “dance and movement,” she said. It would give free workshops to families who may not ordinarily have access to the arts.
The program would bring in paid artists, dance instructors and musicians as well as volunteers. They would go to various local neighborhoods and communities to bring classes and sessions.
During the Q-and-A session, Hall asked how the program would “bridge the gap with someone like me who loves the arts from a distance” but would be shy about participating in public displays such as dancing.
They would engage in ways such as making an instrument or listening to music, McCarty said.
Their Move and Groove program would combine both arts and health, the team said.
Parker said that she loved the idea of “anything that gets people moving off their benches.”
The judges speak
The teams had created the plans on Monday and Tuesday, and gave presentation before lunch on Wednesday. It was after lunch that they heard the results.
As he announced the judges’ decisions, Hall also gave guidelines on how the money was to be spent. The Move and Groove group should spend $2,000 on personnel and $1,500 on marketing, he said. The benches group should spend their money on two benches, one in the city and one in the county, and “the marketing related to those projects.”
Afterward, each team member met with individually with a facilitator for 15 minutes to go over plans, ideas and goals.
The funding should come through over the next few months as the projects are developed.
The program
Beth Flowers is the director of AIR Institute, which is based at Berea College in Kentucky. The institute’s mission, according to its website, is “To create a culture and sense of place that values creativity of all expressions and sustains artists and communities. To provide education, resources, and support to elevate artistic careers and organizations throughout Appalachia.”
Julie Walters-Steele, director of the Reynolds Homestead, said she met Flowers when Virginia Tech got on board with the AIR Institute four years ago. After learning more about the program, “Virginia Tech created an agreement to use the program for the next three years,” she said.
Virginia Tech provides the funding for training AIR Shift facilitators, she said, and “we now have curriculum to continue to use.”
In addition to Walters-Steele, local facilitators are Anna Lester, Lora Mahaffey and Debbie Foley of Patrick County, Jennifer Reis of Martinsville and Holly Burton of Henry County. They were trained in 3-day workshops in Roanoke.
“Last spring when the Reynolds Homestead reached out to Piedmont Arts for facilitator training, Holly went out for facilitator training and came back really jazzed” about the program, Pinkston said.
The four facilitators, in addition to Flowers, who helped stage this week’s AIR Shift workshop were Walters-Steele, Reis, Burton and Lester.
The PUP Grant Program is a competitive, small-grants program designed to engage people and organizations in the transformation of Martinsville and Henry County through expanded conversation and action around neighborhood and community issues, according to Harvest’s website.
AIR Shift workshops have been conducted in Patrick County, the result of one last year being the Trail Hands project, which had five decorated, hand-shaped seats created and placed along trails.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
