It has been more than 220 years since Patrick Henry, the famous “Give me liberty or give me death” revolutionary set foot in the region, but the neighboring counties – Patrick and Henry – still carry the attorney’s name.
This Saturday, the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will celebrate the establishment of Henry County, which took place during the American Revolution, when it separated from present-day neighbor Pittsylvania County. On Jan. 1, 1777, Henry County started operating as a unique location.
A couple of years ago, a group of individuals at the county’s historical society decided to have a community event honoring that history. Near the start of 2018, the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society hosted it’s first Founder’s Day event.
“It was one of our board members who just suggested it – thought that it would be appropriate to educate the community about our founding history and to commemorate it,” said Virginia King, board president of the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society.
The event was such a hit that the historical society decided to host a second celebration the following year and a third this year.
“The first year we highlighted some of the prominent founders of the area. Then last year we focused on the African-Americans who made contributions in the area,” King said. “This year the board thought they’d like to focus on the furniture industry.”
And there's already a plan for 2021. “Next year, we’ll focus on the textile industry,” King said.
Barry Dorsey will present a brief history about the founding of the county. Then, Jeb Bassett, senior vice president of Bassett Furniture Industries, will speak about the start of furniture industry in the area.
Founded in 1902, Bassett Furniture Industries was the first large-scale furniture manufacturer in the area. An astonishing 118 years later, the company still exists, with headquarters in Bassett, as well as other local furniture makers.
“Of course, other furniture companies took off from there. I think Bassett even helped some of them get started,” King said. “This was just a good place. It had the timber that provided the wood. We had good transportation. We had two big railroads that ran through the area, one north and south and one east and west, which made it convenient to bring in supplies, as well as ship out what they produced. And it just grew and grew until at one point Basset Furniture was the world’s largest producer of wood furniture.”
Following Bassett’s presentation, Andy Doss will share a PowerPoint of photographs of furniture workers. And there will be a special guest registry of sorts that current and former furniture workers are encouraged to sign.
“We want to not only recognize the founders, but also recognize the hundreds of workers who made the industries what they became,” King said. “We’re going to have a place for those – anyone who’s worked in the furniture industries – to sign a registry with their name and what company they worked for and what years they worked there. And we’ll keep that in our permanent archive.”
The celebration will culminate with a reception in the exhibit rooms, featuring hors d'oeuvres and community fellowship.
While it’s hard to say how many people might attend the Founder’s Day event, King said she expects 50, but hopes for upwards of 100.
“The public’s invited. It’s free and we hope that we’ll have a good turnout,” King said. “We hope that people who ever worked in the furniture industry will come and be recognized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.